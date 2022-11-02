When & Where You Can Watch the 2023 Grammy Nominations Announcement Live

The Recording Academy will announce the nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards across all 91 categories live from the Grammy Museum and Latin Grammy Week on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

The event will stream live on live.Grammy.com and on the Academy’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels. The full list of nominees will be published on Grammy.com (and on Billboard.com, among other outlets) immediately following the presentation. Presenters will be announced in the coming days.

The nominations will be revealed just two days before the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards are held at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. Bad Bunny is the top nominee at that show with 10 nods, including album of the year for Un Verano Sin Ti. That album, which has topped the Billboard 200 for 13 nonconsecutive weeks, has an excellent chance of becoming the first Latin pop album to receive an album of the year nomination at the all-genre Grammys.

Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini and Thalía are set to host the Latin Grammys, which will air on Thursday, Nov. 17, on Univision.

“We are so excited to celebrate all of this year’s Grammy nominees who contributed to such a prolific year in music,” Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “With the addition of five new categories and a new, diverse class of voting members, we look forward to honoring all of this incredible music and the people who made it.”

The five new categories are songwriter of the year, non-classical; best alternative music performance; best Americana performance; best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media; and best spoken word poetry album. In addition, a new special merit award will be given out for best song for social change, which “celebrates a song that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy,” according to the Academy.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards returns to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023. The show will broadcast live on CBS will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT.

Follow “Recording Academy / GRAMMYs” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn, and use #GRAMMYs to join the conversation as it unfolds on Nov. 15.