Here’s the Date & Location of the 2023 Grammy Awards

Grammy trophies sit in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Grammy Awards plan to return to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (formerly known as Staples Center) for the first time in three years and to a February airdate for the first time in four years. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

Explore Explore Trevor Noah See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

This will be the show’s 20th time at Crypto.com Arena, the site of all but four Grammy telecasts since 2000. The shows in 2003 and 2018 were held at Madison Square Garden in New York. The 2021 show, the first presented amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was held at the nearby Los Angeles Convention Center, which allowed for greater social distancing. The 2022 show was held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Feb. 5 airdate will put the show back in February for the first time since 2019. The 2020 show was bumped up to Jan. 26 to avoid competing with The Oscars, which moved in on the Grammys’ planned Feb. 9 date. The 2021 show was held on March 14. The 2022 show was held on April 3. The pandemic played the largest role in determining the latter two dates.

The vast majority of Grammy telecasts have aired in February since the Grammys became a live telecast in 1971. The show has aired in February 38 times; in March, nine times; in January, four times; and in April, once.

Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15 — eight days earlier than they were last year and five days earlier than they’ve been at any point in more than a decade.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS, the show’s home since 1973. In addition, it will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Here’s a list of key dates for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards:

Product eligibility period: Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022

Online entry period: Monday, July 18 – Wednesday, Aug. 31

First-round voting: Thursday, Oct. 13 – Sunday, Oct. 23

Nominations announcement: Tuesday, Nov. 15

Final-round voting: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 – Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Grammy telecast: Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023

Voters will have 10 days to vote in the first round of voting and three weeks to vote in the second round. But the accountants (Deloitte has been the Academy’s ballot tabulation firm for many years) will have more time than that—a little more than a month—to count the votes. By contrast, voting for The Oscars closes five days before that telecast. The benefit to later voting is that the voting is fresher and more up-to-the minute. It doesn’t reflect a decision that was locked in place a month ago.

The Recording Academy hasn’t yet announced who will host the show. Trevor Noah, the witty host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, has hosted the last two Grammy telecasts. If he is chosen again, he’ll become the third comedian to host the Grammys three or more times. Billy Crystal hosted three years running (1987-89); Garry Shandling hosted four times in the five-year period between 1990-94.

Details regarding specific Grammy Week events will be announced in the coming months. For more information regarding the upcoming Grammy voting season, go here. To access the complete set of rules and guidelines for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, go here.

The announcement of key dates and deadlines comes two days after the 64th annual Grammy Awards telecast was nominated for five Emmy Awards, including outstanding variety special (live). The show is competing in that marquee category with The Oscars; The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!; The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent; and Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.

The Grammys have been nominated for a top program Emmy eight times dating back to 1977 (when the category was called outstanding achievement in coverage of special events), but have yet to win it.