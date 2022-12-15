Ryan Murphy to Receive Carol Burnett Award at 2023 Golden Globes

Producer Ryan Murphy will receive the fourth Carol Burnett Award at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

This award has been presented annually since 2019. Murphy is the second non-performer to receive the honor, following fellow producer Norman Lear. The first two recipients were Burnett and Ellen DeGeneres. Murphy, 57, is the youngest recipient to date and the second LGBTQ recipient out of just four honorees, a sign of the importance of that community in TV and entertainment.

The board of directors of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association selects the honoree based on “their body of work and the lasting impact that their television career achievements have had on both the industry and audiences.” This award is seen as the counterpart to the Globes’ long-standing Cecil B. DeMille Award, which focuses on film work.

On Tuesday (Dec. 14), the HFPA announced that this year’s DeMille Award will go to Eddie Murphy, so both of the show’s tentpole honorary awards will go to men named Murphy.

“Ryan Murphy not only continues to enthrall audiences with his work on some of the most thrilling and exciting series of the century, but also continues to inspire all with his work off the screen,” Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA, said in a statement. “His work and storytelling ability throughout different film and television genres have led to highly acclaimed achievements and awards.”

Murphy has won six Primetime Emmy Awards. He won his first in 2010 for directing an episode of Glee, followed by wins for executive producing The Normal Heart, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. He also won an Emmy for directing an episode of the latter limited series.

Murphy won a Tony in 2020 for producing a revival of The Boys in the Band, starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer. In 2020, he produced a film adaptation of the play for Netflix featuring the same cast.

Murphy received two Grammy nominations for best compilation soundtrack for visual media for Glee.

Glee was a phenomenal hit on the Billboard charts. A total of 14 Glee albums or EPs made the top 10 on the Billboard 200 between 2009 and 2011. Remarkably, three Glee albums or EPs reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the space of just eight weeks in the spring of 2010 – Glee: The Music, the Power of Madonna; Glee: The Music, Volume 3: Showstoppers; and Glee: The Music, Journey to Regionals.

But it was on the Billboard Hot 100 that the Glee cast really shined. The ensemble had 207 Hot 100 hits, including three that made the top 10 – covers of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” and Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” and one original song, “Loser Like Me.”

Murphy was credited for introducing modern audiences to songs they may not have known – from other genres and other generations. The show’s 2010 medley of “Umbrella” by Rihanna featuring Jay-Z and Gene Kelly’s 1952 classic “Singing in the Rain” is an example of the show’s musical reach.

Numerous stars appeared on the show to sing with the Glee cast. Among them: Olivia Newton-John, Neil Patrick Harris, Idina Menzel, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristin Chenoweth and Ricky Martin.

Murphy has also won five Golden Globe Awards, a Peabody Award, a BAFTA Award and four awards from the Producers Guild of America. In 2018, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, he was selected as a ‘Titan’ for Time magazine’s annual 100 Most Influential People list.

Murphy’s FX drama Pose won four Emmys, including outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Billy Porter in 2019. The show also made history by featuring the largest transgender series regular cast and the largest LGBTQ cast for a scripted series.

Murphy recently wrote, directed and produced several series for Netflix, including Halston, Hollywood, The Politician, Ratched, The Andy Warhol Diaries, The Watcher and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The latter show, starring Evan Peters and Niecey Nash Betts, is Netflix’s second-most popular English-language series to date with more than 1 billion hours viewed since the series launched.

Murphy also wrote and directed the Golden Globe-nominated film Running With Scissors, starring Annette Bening and Gwyneth Paltrow, and the box office hit Eat, Pray, Love, starring Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem. Murphy most recently directed the feature adaptation of the Broadway hit, The Prom, which received two Golden Globe nominations including best motion picture – musical or comedy.

Murphy’s many other shows include Popular, Nip/Tuck, American Horror Story, Feud, Scream Queens and 9-1-1.

The Golden Globes will air live coast-to-coast on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and will stream on Peacock. The show is produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA. Collins and Dionne Harmon, one of the top executives in his company, will serve as executive producers.