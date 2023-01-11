Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg, Justin Hurwitz & More Record-Setters at 2023 Golden Globes

The Oscar music races remain very much in flux following the 2023 Golden Globes, which were presented at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR won best original song, beating songs by three of the hottest female music stars on the planet – Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, as well as a song from Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.

“Naatu Naatu,” an Indian Telugu-language song, is the second song not performed in English to win the Globe for best original song. Remarkably, both of these songs have won in the last three years. The first was “Io sì (Seen)” an Italian-language song co-written by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini and Niccolò Agliardi for the soundtrack of the 2020 film The Life Ahead. M. M. Keeravani composed “Naatu Naatu,” with lyrics by Chandrabose. Keeravani is the cousin of S.S. Rajamouli, who directed RRR.

Justin Hurwitz won best original score – motion picture for Babylon – beating such highly touted scores as Alexandre Desplat’s Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio and John Williams’ The Fabelmans.

It’s Hurwitz’s third win in the category, following La La Land (2017) and First Man (2019). Hurwitz is one of only six composers to win three or more scoring awards in Golden Globes history. John Williams, Dimitri Tiomkin and Maurice Jarre lead with four wins each. Hurwitz is tied with Alan Menken and Hans Zimmer with three wins each.

Remarkably, all three of the films for which Hurwitz has won Globes were directed by Damien Chazelle. It’s the first time in Globes history that a composer has won three scoring awards for films helmed by one director.

Austin Butler won best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama for playing Elvis Presley in Elvis. This marks the fourth time in the past five years that an actor or actress has won a lead acting award in a drama (rather than musical or comedy) for playing a music icon. Rami Malek won four years ago for playing Queen’s Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody; Renee Zellweger won three years ago for portraying Judy Garland in Judy; and Andra Day won two years ago for playing Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Butler gave a charming acceptance speech. He thanked the Presley family, singling out Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley, for their belief. “I love you forever,” he said. When they started playing him off, he mock-complained “you could at least play ‘Suspicious Minds’ or something.” He concluded his remarks by thanking Elvis Presley. “You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much.”

The Fabelmans won best motion picture, drama. It’s the fourth film directed by Steven Spielberg to win in that category, following E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan. Spielberg is the first director to have helmed four winners in this category. He pulls ahead of two directors who each helmed three winners in the category – Elia Kazan (Gentleman’s Agreement, On the Waterfront and East of Eden) and David Lean (The Bridge on the River Kwai, Lawrence of Arabia and Doctor Zhivago).

Last year, Spielberg’s West Side Story won for best motion picture, musical or comedy. Spielberg thus has directed a record five films that won the top prize in one or the other of the Globes’ two film categories. He pulls ahead of Billy Wilder, who has directed four Globe winners – two dramas (The Lost Weekend and Sunset Boulevard) and two musicals or comedies (Some Like It Hot and The Apartment).

In addition, Spielberg won best director, motion picture, for The Fabelmans. It’s Spielberg’s third win in the category, following wins for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan. Spielberg is the seventh director to win three or more awards in this category. Elia Kazan won four awards, more than anyone else. Spielberg is tied with Clint Eastwood, Miloš Forman, David Lean, Martin Scorsese and Oliver Stone with three wins each.

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin won best motion picture – musical or comedy, five years after his film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took best motion picture – drama. The Banshees of Inisherin was the night’s top film, with three awards, followed by Everything, Everywhere All at Once and The Fabelmans, with two awards each.

Abbott Elementary was the night’s top TV show, with three awards, followed by The White Lotus with two.

Angela Bassett won best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s her second Golden Globe. She won her first 29 years ago for portraying Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Zendaya won best performance by an actress in a television series, drama for her role in Euphoria. Zendaya has won two Primetime Emmys for her performance in the show. She wasn’t present to accept her first Golden Globe.

Amanda Seyfried won best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television for The Dropout. She won a Primetime Emmy as lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for this project. She received an Oscar nomination last year for best supporting actress for her role in Mank. Like Zendaya, she wasn’t present to accept her first Golden Globe.

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The show was produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA. Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, executive produced the show with Dionne Harmon, a top executive in his company.