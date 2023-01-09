Here Are All the Presenters & Performers for the 2023 Golden Globes

EGOT recipient Jennifer Hudson, two-time Oscar winners Hillary Swank and Quentin Tarantino, and second-generation Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis are among the presenters set to appear on the Golden Globe Awards, which will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at their usual home, the Grand Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The ceremony will air live coast to coast from 5 to 8 p.m. PT/8 to 11 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Jerrod Carmichael, who won a 2022 Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a variety special for his HBO/HBO Max special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, will host the show. Eddie Murphy will receive Cecil B. DeMille Award. Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

Also participating on the telecast is Ukraine’s president Vlodoymyr Zelenskyy, offering a special message of peace. It will be introduced by actor (and two-time Oscar winner) Sean Penn.

This marks the Globes’ return to the airwaves following a one-year break when the show wasn’t televised. After being the Globes’ regular broadcaster since 1996, NBC declined to air the 2022 ceremony following a series of reports in The Los Angeles Times about ethical lapses and a lack of diversity in the organization. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has taken steps to address those issues, which led NBC to agree to air this year’s show, though only under a one-year contract.

The Banshees of Inisherin is this year’s most nominated film with eight nods, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six nods, and Babylon and The Fabelmans with five nods each.

Abbott Elementary is the most nominated TV show with five nods, followed by The Crown, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus with four each.

Pianist Chloe Flower is set to perform on the show. Flower’s eponymous debut album, released on Sony Music Masterworks, reached the top five on Billboard‘s Classical Crossover Albums chart in March 2022.

The HFPA — originally known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association — was founded in 1943 by a group of entertainment journalists based in Los Angeles. Since 1944, the group has hosted the annual Golden Globe Awards. According to the organization, the licensing fees from the Golden Globe Awards has enabled the organization to donate more than $55 million over the last three decades to entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts.

This year’s show is produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA. Collins and Dionne Harmon, a top executive in his company, will serve as executive producers.

Presenters

Nicole Byer

Jennifer Coolidge

Jamie Lee Curtis

Claire Danes

Ana De Armas

Colman Domingo

Jay Ellis

Ana Gasteyer

Henry Golding

Harvey Guillén

Regina Hall

Cole Hauser

Jennifer Hudson

Natasha Lyonne

Mo Brings Plenty

Tracy Morgan

Niecy Nash-Betts

Jenna Ortega

Salma Hayek Pinault

Billy Porter

Glen Powell

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Hilary Swank

Quentin Tarantino

Letitia Wright

Performer

Chloe Flower

Special Segment