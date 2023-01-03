×
Billy Porter, Niecy Nash-Betts & More Set to Present on 2023 Golden Globes

Pianist Chloe Flower will perform on the show.

Español

Billy Porter, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan are among the presenters for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne and Nicole Byer will also present on the show, which is set to air live coast-to-coast on Jan. 10 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

As previously announced, Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony, which will held at the Globes’ usual home, the Grand Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Calif. Eddie Murphy will be the recipient of the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award. Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award. 

Pianist Chloe Flower is set to perform. Flower’s eponymous debut album, released on Sony Music Masterworks, reached the top five on Billboard‘s Classical Crossover Albums chart in March 2022. Flower performed at the Kennedy Center Honors, which aired Dec. 28 on CBS, on behalf of honoree Tania Leon. Flower plans to release a new song, “Golden Hour,” inspired by her Globes appearance.

The Banshees of Inisherin is this year’s most-nominated film, with eight nods, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once, with six nods. Abbott Elementary is the most-nominated TV show, with five nods.

The 2023 Golden Globes are produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon, a top executive in Collins’ company, will serve as executive producers.

