Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & More Vie for Best Song at 2023 Golden Globes: Here’s Who Earned Nominations for Song and Score

Three of music’s hottest female stars – Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift – are among the nominees for best song at the 2023 Golden Globes. Meanwhile, four of the five nominees for best score are past winners in the category, including the venerable John Williams, who has won a record-tying four times.

The nominations for the 80th Golden Globes were announced on Monday (Dec. 12).

Best Song

Rihanna is nominated for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna co-wrote the ballad, which entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 2., with Ryan Coogler, who directed and co-wrote the film; Ludwig Göransson, who scored the film; and Tems. “All the Stars,” from the original Black Panther, was nominated in this category four years ago.

Gaga, who won in the category four years ago for co-writing “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, is nominated for co-writing “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. Bloodpop was her co-writer on the song, which peaked at a lower-than-expected No. 49 on the Hot 100.

Swift was nominated for “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing. This is Swift’s fourth nomination in the category, following Safe & Sound from The Hunger Games (2012), “Sweeter Than Fiction” from One Chance (2013) and “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats (2019). Swift worked with different collaborators on each of those songs (The Civil Wars, Jack Antonoff and Andrew Lloyd Webber, respectively). She wrote the new song by herself.

Here’s a full list of the nominees for best song:

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Among the songs that were passed over for nominations: “Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto, Rita Wilson; “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, Diane Warren; “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, David Byrne, Ryan Lott; Mitski; “Nobody Like U” from Turning Red, Billie Eilish and Finneas; “Do a Little Good” from Spirited, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.

Best Score

Four of the five nominees for best score are past winners in the category.

John Williams, nominated for The Fabelmans, has won four times for Jaws (1975), Star Wars (1977), E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) and Memoirs of a Geisha (2005). He is tied with Dimitri Tiomkin and Maurice Jarre for the most wins in the history of the category; this could be the tie-breaker. This is his record-extending 25th nomination in the category.

Alexandre Desplat nominated for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, has won twice, for The Painted Veil (2006) and The Shape of Water (2017).

Justin Hurwitz, nominated for Babylon, has won twice, for La La Land (2016) and First Man (2018).

Hildur Guðnadóttir, nominated for Women Talking, won three years ago for Joker. If she wins again, she’ll become the first woman to win multiple Globes for scores.

This year’s only nominee who has yet to win in the category is Carter Burwell, nominated for The Banshees of Inisherin.

Here’s a full list of the nominees for best score:.

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Among the scores that were passed over for nominations: Terence Blanchard, The Woman King; Chanda Dancy, Devotion; Michael Giacchino, The Batman; Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Empire of Light; LudwigGöransson, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Marcelo Zarvos, Emancipation