‘Naatu Naatu’ Wins in an Upset Over Taylor Swift, Rihanna & Lady Gaga for Golden Globes’ Best Original Song in a Movie

The 2023 Golden Globes served up an early surprise when the award for best original song in a motion picture went to “Naatu Naatu” from RRR by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani and Rahul Sipligunj.

The tune was up against heavyweights Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga and BloodPop’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, and Rihanna’s comeback song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Also nominated was Roeben Katz and Guillermo del Toro’s “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Keeravani accepted the award from presenter Jenna Ortega, the star of Netflix’s hit Wednesday. “I’m very much overwhelmed with this great moment,” he began his speech. “This award actually belongs to someone else. I was planning not to say those words when I get an award like this, but I’m afraid I’m going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words.” He went on to thank the film’s director, as well as the song’s lyricist, animator and programmer.

Besides Gaga, Swift and Rihanna, singer Selena Gomez also earned a Golden Globe nomination, though not for her musical abilities. The star nabbed a nod in the best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy category for her portrayal of Mabel in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, who were both nominated for best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy, also for Only Murders.

Zendaya was also nominated for best actress in a TV series, drama for her portrayal of Rue on HBO’s Euphoria, while Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) earned a best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy nod for playing Earnest Marks on Atlanta, and “In the Evening” singer Sheryl Lee Ralph was recognized in the best supporting actress, TV category for her portrayal of Abbott Elementary‘s Barbara Howard.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th annual event, which was held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., and aired on NBC.