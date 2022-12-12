Selena Gomez, Zendaya & More Nominated for 2023 Golden Globes: Complete List of Nominees

Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino), Amanda Seyfried and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among the stars with ties to the music world who are nominated for 2023 Golden Globes.

Gomez is nominated for best actress in a television series – musical or comedy for Only Murders in the Building; Zendaya for best actress in a television series – drama for Euphoria; Glover for best actor in a television series – musical or comedy for Atlanta; Seyfried for best actress in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television for The Dropout; and Ralph for best supporting actress in a television series for Abbott Elementary.

In addition, Elvis, the hit biopic about Elvis Presley, is nominated for best motion picture drama, while its star Austin Butler is up for best drama actor. And Pam & Tommy, the limited series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Jones of Motley Crue, is up for best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television. Its stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan are nominated for actress and actor, respectively, in a TV movie or limited series.

George and Tammy, the limited series about country royalty George Jones and Tammy Wynette, was passed over for a nod for best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television, but Jessica Chastain was nominated for her performance as Wynette. Chastain won an Oscar in March for playing another famous singing personality, Tammy Faye Bakker.

The Banshees of Inisherin was this year’s most-nominated film with eight nods, followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six nods; Babylon and The Fabelmans earned five each.

Abbott Elementary was the most-nominated TV show with five nods, followed by five shows with four nods each – The Crown, Dahmer – Monster; The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus.

Three of music’s hottest female stars – Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift – are among the nominees for best song. Meanwhile, four of the five nominees for best score are past winners in the category, including the venerable John Williams, who has won a record-tying four times.

Steve Martin is nominated for best television actor in a musical or comedy series for his role in Only Murders in the Building. This is his seventh Globe nomination. Surprisingly, he has yet to win. The Globes point out that Martin, 77, is the oldest man to be nominated in this category.

The Globes also note that Niecy Nash, nominated for her performance in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, could become the first Black actress to win a Golden Globe for a limited series; that Henry Winkler, a two-time Globe winner for Happy Days who is nominated this year for Barry, could become the first actor to win in both lead and support categories on comedy series; and that father-and-son Brendan Gleeson and Domhnall Gleeson are both nominated.

Jerrod Carmichael is set to host the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The three-hour telecast will air live coast-to-coast on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on NBC and Peacock.

The show will be produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the HFPA. Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, is set to executive produce the show the show with Dionne Harmon, a top executive in his company.

See the full list of nominees below.

MOTION PICTURES

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water (20 th Century Studios)

Century Studios) Elvis (Warner Bros.)

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Tár (Focus Features)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

Best Director, Motion Picture

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Tár (Focus Features) — Todd Field

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) — Martin McDonagh

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Sarah Polley

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) — Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushne

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Hugh Jackman (The Son)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Margot Robbie (Babylon)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva (Babylon)

Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Adam Driver (White Noise)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony Pictures) — Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) — Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures) — Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) — Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR (Variance Films) — Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) — Carter Burwell

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) — Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Hildur Guðnadóttir

Babylon (Paramount Pictures) — Justin Hurwitz

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) — John Williams

Best Picture, Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Inu-Oh (GKIDS)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks Animation)

Turning Red (Pixar)

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actor, Television

John Lithgow (The Old Man)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

John Turturro (Severance)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Evan Peters (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Julia Roberts (Gaslit)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Best Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television