Jesse Collins Tapped as Showrunner and Executive Producer of 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Less than a month after winning his first Emmy Award as executive producer of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, Jesse Collins has been tapped to serve as showrunner and executive producer of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

Dionne Harmon, who won an Emmy as co-executive producer of the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, will also serve as executive producer of the Globes. Harmon is president, and Collins is the founder and CEO, of Jesse Collins Entertainment, a full-service television and film entertainment production company which was founded in 2012.

The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast-to-coast on NBC and Peacock on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The show is produced by dick clark productions.

“We are thrilled to have Jesse produce the historic 80th Golden Globes,” Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), said in a statement. “His record of success puts him among the premier producers of live television events and we are looking forward to his ideas for capturing the excitement of the ‘Party of the Year’ in Beverly Hills.”

“We have a wonderful working relationship with Jesse and Dionne, who are tremendous creatives and producers and we look forward to partnering with them on this year’s Golden Globes as we officially kick off awards season in 2023,” Adam Stotsky, president of dick clark productions (dcp), said in a statement.

Collins has received six Emmy nominations for outstanding variety special (live) since 2019 – three for the Grammy Awards (alongside fellow executive producers Raj Kapoor and Ben Winston), two for Super Bowl Halftime Shows (alongside fellow executive producers Shawn Carter and Desiree Perez), and one for the 2021 Oscars (alongside fellow producers Steven Soderberg and Stacey Sher). Harmon has received two nods in that Emmy category, both for Super Bowl Halftime Shows.

The busy Collins will also serve as showrunner and executive producer of the 2022 American Music Awards, which will air Nov. 20. Harmon will serve as executive producer. The 2022 American Music Awards are produced by dick clark productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. The 2021 AMAs were produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and MRL Live & Alternative.

NBC will televise the 2023 Golden Globes as part of a one-year agreement, which allows the HFPA and dcp to explore new opportunities for domestic and global distribution across a variety of platforms in the future.

NBC has a long-standing history of broadcasting the Golden Globe Awards, which has long been considered one of the most entertaining award shows, with its unique mix of film and television awards and a fun, party atmosphere.

But a series of reports in The Los Angeles Times in 2020 about the lack of diversity of the organization’s membership tarnished the show’s reputation. Following protests by various media companies, actors, and other creatives, NBC declined to air the show last year. The HFPA chose to hold the presentation privately, with attendance limited to the organization’s beneficiaries. Results were announced via press release and highlighted on the Golden Globe Awards’ social media pages.

The HFPA recently announced the introduction of 103 new voters to its ranks, marking the first time international-based voters have been added to the voting pool. This growth further adds diversity with 62 countries now represented. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern, according to statistics released by the organization.

Here’s the timetable for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards:

Nov. 7, 2022: deadline for motion picture and television submissions

Dec. 12: nominations announced

Jan. 10, 2023: live broadcast of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

dick clark productions is owned by Eldridge, which is an investor in Billboard’s parent company Penske Media Corporation.