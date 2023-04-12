Maren Morris, Jonathan Van Ness to Be Honored at 2023 GLAAD Media Awards

As Pride season gets closer, the GLAAD Media Awards are ready to celebrate the artists who are helping the LGBTQ community thrive.

On Wednesday (April 12), GLAAD announced that country-pop star Maren Morris and Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness would be receiving special honors at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on Saturday, May 13.

Morris is set to receive the organization’s excellence in media award, given out each year to “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people,” according to a press release from GLAAD. The singer has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights in recent years, teaming up with GLAAD and other organizations to protest recent anti-LGBTQ bills passed in the U.S.

Van Ness, meanwhile, will be the first non-binary recipient of the Vito Russo award (named after the GLAAD co-founder and ACT UP activist), which is presented annually to “a LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.”

The pair of stars are just the latest celebrities to receive special recognition from the organization. In March, Christina Aguilera and Bad Bunny were honored at the organization’s Los Angeles ceremony with the advocate for change and vanguard awards, respectively. In her speech, Aguilera called on the audience listening to “raise our voices if we want to live in a world that is free of discrimination, hate and violence.” Bad Bunny, meanwhile, specifically thanked the LGBTQ community “for embracing me, for loving me the way they do, and for inspiring me, too.”

The 2023 GLAAD Media Awards will take place in New York City on Saturday, May 13.