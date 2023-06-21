Angel Reese, Patrick Mahomes & More Up for 2023 ESPY Awards Nominations

From an NCAA women’s national championship, to a Cardi B lyrical shout-out and Latto music video cameo, and now a 2023 ESPY Award nomination — LSU’s Angel Reese is having an unstoppable year.

Reese is among the newly announced 2023 nominees for ESPN’s ESPY Awards, nabbing a best breakthrough athlete nod for her starmaking turn leading the Louisiana State University women’s basketball team to the college title this past spring. And the championship was just the beginning: Reese recently made a cameo in Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” music video, in which featured act Cardi B raps, “I been ballin’ so damn hard could’ve went to LSU.”

Reese will once again face off against Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, her NCAA finals foe, in the best breakthrough athlete category, as well as the San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy and the Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez. (In addition to the individual nom, Reese’s Louisiana State Tigers are also up for best team at the awards show.)

In the top two fields, Nikola Jokić of reigning NBA champs the Denver Nuggets will compete against New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Argentinean soccer superstar Lionel Messi for the best athlete, men’s sports prize; while the best athlete, women’s sports category is between Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin, Portland Thorns soccer star Sophia Smith, Polish tennis champ Iga Świątek, and Las Vegas Aces WNBA player A’ja Wilson.

The 2023 ESPYs will broadcast live on Wednesday, July 12, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC from Los Angeles. Recipients of the ESPYs’ three pillar awards — the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and the Pat Tillman Award for Service — will be announced next week.

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lionel Messi, Argentina

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns

Iga Świątek, Tennis

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

–Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title, defeating Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Breaking a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis, which dates to the 1800s

–LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record

–Mikaela Shiffrin breaks the record for the most World Cup victories with her 87th win

–Max Verstappen wins the Mexican Grand Prix, breaking the record for most wins in a season

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

–Leon Edwards, UFC – defeats Kamaru Usman by 5th-round KO to win UFC welterweight title, handing Usman his first UFC loss

–Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets – 2023 NBA Finals MVP

–Lionel Messi, Argentina – 2022 World Cup Final – scored 2 goals and scored in the penalty shootout to win Man of the Match and he won the Golden Ball as FIFA’s best player of the tournament

–Rose Zhang, LPGA – defeated Jennifer Kupcho in a two-hole sudden death playoff, making history by winning by becoming the first woman in 72 years to win her first professional start.

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

–Jon Jones, UFC – Jones’ first fight in the UFC since 2020. He was last seen in action against Dominick Reyes, where he defended his light-heavyweight championship at UFC 247. While Jon Jones was plotting a move to the heavyweight division, he and the UFC president did not see eye-to-eye over fighter pay. Jones felt that he needed to be paid more for a move up to the heavyweight division, which resulted in him delaying his return.

–Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets – Murray missed the entirety of last season due to a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered the injury in a game against the Golden State Warriors on April 12, 2021, and didn’t play in the 18 months since then.

–Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun – 2022 WNBA Comeback Player of the Year. Thomas missed all but six games last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. The eight-year veteran has started all 36 of Connecticut’s games in 2022, and was an All- Star earlier this season. She leads the team in assists (6.1), steals (1.7) and minutes played (32.1).

–Justin Verlander, Current New York Mets / Houston Astros – 2022 NL Comeback Player of the Year, after being limited to only six innings in 2020 and missing the entire ’21 season due to Tommy John surgery, the Astros’ ace returned this season to go 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA — the lowest by any AL pitcher since Pedro Martinez posted a 1.74 ERA in 2000.

BEST PLAY

Michael Block Hole-in-One! GOLF

Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century NFL

Ally Lemos with the perfect corner to tie the National Championship game NCAA

Trinity Thomas Perfect 10 Tying the All-Time NCAA Record NCAA

BEST TEAM

Denver Nuggets, NBA

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

Louisiana State Tigers, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Vegas Golden Knights, NHL

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Zach Edey, Purdue Men’s Basketball

Duncan McGuire, Creighton Soccer

Brennan O’Neill, Duke Lacrosse

Caleb Williams, USC Football

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma Softball

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse

Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators Gymnastics

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Erica McKee, Sled Hockey Team

Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Aaron Pike, Wheelchair Racing & Cross-Country Skiing

Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing

BEST NFL PLAYER

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

BEST MLB PLAYER

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

BEST NHL PLAYER

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

David Pastrňák, Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

BEST NBA PLAYER

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

BEST WNBA PLAYER

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky (Current Las Vegas Aces)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (Current New York Liberty)

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

BEST DRIVER

Brittany Force, NHRA

Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

Max Verstappen, F1

BEST UFC FIGHTER

Leon Edwards

Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev

Amanda Nunes

BEST BOXER

Gervonta Davis

Devin Haney

Claressa Shields

Shakur Stevenson

BEST SOCCER PLAYER

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain/Barcelona

Erling Haaland, Norway/Manchester City

Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Sophia Smith, USWNT/Portland Thorns

BEST GOLFER

Wyndham Clark

Nelly Korda

Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler

BEST TENNIS PLAYER

Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Świątek