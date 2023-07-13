Lil Wayne & H.E.R. Perform, Angel Reese Wins at 2023 ESPY Awards (Complete Winners List)

The dividing line between music fans and sports fans was all but erased at the 31st annual ESPY Awards, which were presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 12). Lil Wayne opened the show performing his 2008 hit “A Milli.” H.E.R. performed her latest single, the elegant power ballad “The Journey,” as a tribute to the 30th anniversary of basketball coach Jimmy Valvano’s inspirational speech at the first ESPYS in 1993 when he was terminally ill with cancer.

Several other music stars were also on board for the three-hour show, which was telecast on ABC. Quavo and Lil Dicky were among the presenters. Common narrated a segment paying tribute to Liam Hendriks, who battled back from Stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Angel Reese, who won best breakthrough athlete for leading the Louisiana State University women’s basketball team to the college title this past spring, has become a pop-culture star. Reese recently made a cameo in Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” music video, in which featured act Cardi B raps, “I been ballin’ so damn hard could’ve went to LSU.”

This is the second year in a row that a woman has won in the gender-neutral best breakthrough athlete category. Skier Eileen Gu won last year. This is the first time in the history of the ESPYS that women have won back-to-back awards in this category.

Reese competed in the category with Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, her NCAA finals foe. But Clark also won an award this year – best college athlete, women’s sports.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs won two awards – best athlete, men’s sports and best NFL player. The Chiefs also won as best team. Argentina soccer superstar Lionel Messi also won two awards – best championship performance and best soccer player.

ESPN sports analyst Pat McAfee gave an opening monologue, though there was no formal host, due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

The show, which was co-produced by ESPN and Full Day Productions, was a lot like a music awards show in a couple of respects. Even with a generous three-hour time slot, it ran over by about 10 minutes. And only eight competitive awards were announced on the show. The other 14 competitive awards didn’t rate so much as a mention (but we have them here for you).

Here’s the full list of winners, including special awards and sports humanitarian awards.

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

WINNER: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports

WINNER: Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns

Iga Świątek, Tennis

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

WINNER: Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

Best Record-Breaking Performance

–Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men’s tennis.

–WINNER: LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record.

–Mikaela Shiffrin breaks the record for the most World Cup victories with her 87th win.

–Max Verstappen wins the Mexican Grand Prix, breaking the record for most wins in a season.

Best Championship Performance

–Leon Edwards, UFC – defeats Kamaru Usman by fifth-round KO to win UFC welterweight title, handing Usman his first UFC loss.

–Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets – 2023 NBA Finals MVP.

–WINNER: Lionel Messi, Argentina – 2022 World Cup Final – scored two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to win Man of the Match. He won the Golden Ball as FIFA’s best player of the tournament.

–Rose Zhang, LPGA – defeated Jennifer Kupcho in a two-hole sudden death playoff, becoming the first woman in 72 years to win her first professional start.

Best Comeback Athlete

–Jon Jones, UFC – Jones’ first fight in the UFC since 2020. He was last seen in action against Dominick Reyes, where he defended his light-heavyweight championship at UFC 247.

–WINNER: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets – Murray missed the entirety of last season due to a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered the injury on April 12, 2021, and didn’t play in the 18 months since then.

–Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun – 2022 WNBA Comeback Player of the Year. Thomas missed all but six games last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. The eight-year veteran started all 36 of Connecticut’s games in 2022, and was an All-Star earlier this season.

–Justin Verlander, Current New York Mets / Houston Astros – 2022 NL Comeback Player of the Year, after being limited to only six innings in 2020 and missing the entire ’21 season due to Tommy John surgery, the Astros’ ace returned this season to go 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA.

Best Play

Michael Block Hole-in-One! GOLF

WINNER: Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century NFL

Ally Lemos with the perfect corner to tie the National Championship game NCAA

Trinity Thomas Perfect 10 Tying the All-Time NCAA Record NCAA

Best Team

Denver Nuggets, NBA

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

WINNER: Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

Louisiana State Tigers, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Vegas Golden Knights, NHL

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports

Zach Edey, Purdue Men’s Basketball

Duncan McGuire, Creighton Soccer

Brennan O’Neill, Duke Lacrosse

WINNER: Caleb Williams, USC Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports

Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma Softball

WINNER: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse

Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators Gymnastics

Best Athlete With a Disability

Erica McKee, Sled Hockey Team

WINNER: Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Aaron Pike, Wheelchair Racing & Cross-Country Skiing

Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing

Best NFL Player

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

WINNER: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

WINNER: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Best NHL Player

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

WINNER: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

David Pastrňák, Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

Best NBA Player

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

WINNER: Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Best WNBA Player

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky (Current Las Vegas Aces)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (Current New York Liberty)

WINNER: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver

Brittany Force, NHRA

Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

WINNER: Max Verstappen, F1

Best UFC Fighter

Leon Edwards

WINNER: Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev

Amanda Nunes

Best Boxer

Gervonta Davis

Devin Haney

WINNER: Claressa Shields

Shakur Stevenson

Best Soccer Player

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain/Barcelona

Erling Haaland, Norway/Manchester City

WINNER: Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Sophia Smith, USWNT/Portland Thorns

Best Golfer

Wyndham Clark

Nelly Korda

Jon Rahm

WINNER: Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player

Carlos Alcaraz

WINNER: Novak Djokovic

Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Świątek

Special Awards

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Buffalo Bills’ training staff for helping Damar Hamlin recover from a devastating injury

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team for successfully fighting for pay parity.

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Chicago White Sox pitcher and cancer survivorLiam Hendriks for battling back from a diagnosis of Stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Sports Humanitarian Awards

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award:Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) & Lauren Holiday (retired U.S. Women’s National Team)

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Jordan Adeyemi, Ashley Badis, Rishan Patel

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: San Antonio Spurs

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree: Dr. Richard Lapchick