How to Watch the 2023 Primetime Emmys Nominations Announcement  

The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced on Wednesday, July 12, and at a much more civilized hour than the pre-dawn hour in which the Oscar nominations are announced each year. The Emmy nods will be revealed at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET in a ceremony that will stream live on Emmys.com.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Academy chair Frank Scherma will do the honors. Brown received an Emmy nod two years ago for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for playing Judge Harper on A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Numerous music personalities are in the hunt for nominations, including these four A-listers:

Selena Gomez could receive her first Emmy nod as a performer if she is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Only Murders in the Building. She was nominated last year as an executive producer of the show, which was up for outstanding comedy series. Gomez is also a contender for outstanding documentary or non-fiction special for Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.

Rihanna could land her first Emmy nod for The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, which is vying for a nod for outstanding variety special (live). Last year’s hip-hop-themed halftime show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent became the first Super Bowl Halftime Show to win a top program Emmy. Rihanna has received 33 Grammy nods and one Oscar nod.

Elton John could land his first Emmy nod in that same category for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. Moreover, should that show win in that category in September, Elton would become the 19th EGOT. The legendary star has already won five Grammys, two Oscars and a Tony.

Carson Daly could finally receive his first Emmy nod as a host of The Voice (in the category of outstanding reality-competition host). He has won four Primetime Emmys as a producer of that show, which won as outstanding reality-competition program in four of five years between 2013-17.

The Emmys are the third EGOT level show to reach the 75th anniversary milestone. The Oscars reached this milestone in March 2003. The Tonys reached it in June 2022. The Grammys, the baby of the bunch, will reach it in 2033.

“It’s been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming,” Scherma said in a statement. “We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season.”

The 75th Emmy Awards will telecast live coast to coast from Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 18, 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on FOX. Emmy winners Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon and Emmy nominee Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment will executive produce the show.