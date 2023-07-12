2023 Emmy Nominations: All Program Categories

Numerous music-related shows were nominated in program categories for the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The nominations were announced on Wednesday (July 12). The awards will be presented on Monday, Sept. 18.
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox) is nominated for outstanding variety special (live), where it is competing with the Tonys (CBS), the Oscars (ABC), Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+) and Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix). Last year, The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent became the first Super Bowl halftime show to win a top program Emmy.
These are the first Primetime Emmy nominations for Rihanna and Elton John. If the British superstar wins, he’ll become an EGOT. Chris Rock is a four-time Primetime Emmy winner, including a 1997 award for outstanding variety, music or comedy special for Chris Rock: Bring the Pain.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) received its 12th nomination for outstanding talk series, which puts it in a tie with Real Time With Bill Maher for the most nods in the category without a win (yet). Competing with Kimmel’s show this year are The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS, its seventh nod in the category), The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central, its sixth), Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC, its second) and The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+, its first).
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, which won for outstanding talk series the last seven years in a row, was moved to outstanding scripted variety series, where it is nominated. Its chief competition in its new category is Saturday Night Live, which has won here the last six years in a row. The Emmys have thus shaken up two categories where there was very little suspense. The scripted variety series category is rounded out by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, nominated for the fourth year in a row.
NBC’s The Voice is nominated for outstanding reality/competition program for the 12th time, which constitutes a new record for a music or dance program. It tops Dancing With the Stars (11 nods), American Idol (nine) and So You Think You Can Dance (five).
Dear Mama (FX), a program about Tupac Shakur and his mother, Afeni Shakur, is competing for outstanding documentary or non-fiction series. Another series about a rapper, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, about Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was nominated last year, but lost to The Beatles: Get Back.
George & Tammy (Showtime), about country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette, is nominated for outstanding limited or anthology series.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) and Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC) are nominated for outstanding television movie. Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square won in this category two years ago. Other recent music-related movies to win in this category are Bessie (about gospel legend Bessie Smith, 2015) and Behind the Candelabra (about entertainer Liberace, 2013).
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love is nominated for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded). This is the seventh consecutive decade the TV icon has received a nomination. She landed her first nod in 1962 for her work on The Garry Moore Show.
The 75th Emmy Awards are set to telecast live coast-to-coast from Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 18, (8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/5:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on FOX. Emmy winners Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon and Emmy nominee Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment will executive produce the show.
Here are the nominees in all program categories.
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage • Netflix • Netflix / Tenth Planet
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
75th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions
John Mulaney: Baby J • Netflix • Netflix
Lizzo: Live In Concert • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with LizzoBangers and Done+Dusted
Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter • ABC • Done+Dusted
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Day Zero Productions and Mainstay Entertainment for Netflix
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer • Netflix • Push It Productions for Netflix
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios
The Problem With Jon Stewart • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World of Wonder
Survivor • CBS • MGM Television
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
The Voice • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios; The Voice USA, Inc.
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas • NBC • Warner Bros. Television in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions
Fire Island • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production
Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures
Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
The Bear • FX • FX Productions
Jury Duty • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Only Murders in the Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
House of the Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions
The Last of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog
Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat
The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District
Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
Daisy Jones & The Six • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios
Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature
Obi-Wan Kenobi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives • Food Network • Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Pictures
Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix
Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Indian Matchmaking • Netflix • The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) for Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV • World of Wonder
Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done+Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix
Vanderpump Rules • Bravo • Evolution Media
Welcome To Wrexham • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle
Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
The Price Is Right • CBS • Fremantle
That’s My Jam • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Electric Hog Dog
Wheel Of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers • The Plight Before Christmas • FOX • 20th Television Animation
Entergalactic • Netflix • Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Shadow Of Fate • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios Rick And Morty • Night Family • Adult Swim
Rick and Morty LLC, Williams Street
The Simpsons • Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Being Mary Tyler Moore • HBO Max • Hillman Grad Productions, Debra Martin Chase Productions, The Mission Entertainment and Good Trouble Studios; Ben Selkow, Produced by; James Adolphus, Produced by; Lena Waithe, Produced by; Rishi Rajani, Produced by; Debra Martin Chase, Produced by; Andrew C. Coles, Produced by; Laura Gardner, Produced by
Judy Blume Forever • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Meredith Kaulfers, Executive Producer; Sara Bernstein, Produced by; Justin Wilkes, Produced by; Davina Pardo, Produced by; Leah Wolchok, Produced by; Marcella Steingart, Produced by
My Transparent Life • Prime Video • Elysium Media; Serena De Comarmond, Executive Producer; Evan Jenkins, Producer
Pamela, A Love Story • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Dorothy St Pictures, Tripod Media, and Colony Entertainment Production; Jessica Hargrave, Producer; Ryan White, Producer; Julia Nottingham, Producer; Brandon Thomas Lee, Producer; Josh Braun, Executive Producer
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio; Nelle Fortenberry, Executive Producer; Laurene Powell Jobs, Executive Producer; Nicole Stott, Executive Producer; Davis Guggenheim, Produced by. Annetta Marion, Produced by; Jonathan King, Produced by; Will Cohen, Produced by
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Dear Mama • FX • FX Presents A Defiant Ones Media Group Production / An Amaru Entertainment Production in association with DreamCrew Entertainment, Interscope, MACRO, Polygram Entertainment; Lasse Järvi, Executive Producer; Nelson George, Executive Producer; Peter Nelson, Executive Producer; Jamal Joseph, Executive Producer; Ted Skillman, Executive Producer; Allen Hughes, Executive Producer; Stef Smith, Produced by; Loren Gomez, Producer; Joshua Garcia, Producer; James Jenkins, Producer
100 Foot Wave • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures Maria Zuckerman, Executive Producer; Ryan Heller, Executive Producer; Joe Lewis, Executive Producer; Chris Smith, Executive Producer; Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer; Lisa Heller, Executive Producer; Bentley Weiner, Executive Producer
Secrets of the Elephants • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National Geographic; James Cameron, Executive Producer; Maria Wilhelm, Executive Producer; Pamela Caragol, Executive Producer; Lucinda Axelsson, Executive Producer; Caroline Hawkins, Executive Producer; Jonathan Frisby, Series Producer; Dr. Paula Kahumbu, Producer; Kim Butts, Producer
The 1619 Project • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times; Nikole Hannah-Jones, Executive Producer; Roger Ross Williams, Executive Producer; Shoshana Guy, Executive Producer; Caitlin Roper, Executive Producer; Kathleen Lingo, Executive Producer; Helen Verno, Executive Producer; Oprah Winfrey, Executive Producer; Geoff Martz, Co-Executive Producer; Carla Gardini, Co-Executive Producer; Jonathan Clasberry, Producer
The U.S. and the Holocaust • PBS • Florentine Films and WETA; Sarah Botstein, Produced by; Lynn Novick, Produced by; Ken Burns, Produced by; Mike Welt, Produced by
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
The Accused: Damned or Devoted? • PBS • A 64th Street Media and Brook Lapping Production Mohammed Ali Naqvi, Produced by/Directed by
Aftershock • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Onyx Collective; Paula Eiselt, A Film by Tonya Lewis Lee, A Film by
Last Flight Home • Paramount+ • Interloper Films, MTV Documentary Films Ondi Timoner, Produced by; David Turner, Produced by
The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava; Alex Pritz, Produced by; Darren Aronofsky, Produced by; Sigrid Dyekjær, Produced by; Will N. Miller, Produced by; Gabriel Uchida, Produced by; Lizzie Gillett, Produced by; Txai Suruí, Executive Producer
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey • Netflix • A Netflix Special in association with Higher Ground Productions & Jesse Collins Entertainment; Michelle Obama, Executive Producer; Jesse Collins, Executive Producer; Dionne Harmon, Executive Producer; Tanisha Whitfield, Supervising Producer; Tonia Davis, Produced by; Ethan Lewis, Produced by; Oprah Winfrey, Host
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman And Volodymyr Zelenskyy • Netflix • A Jax Media and Worldwide Pants Production for Netflix; Tom Keaney, Executive Producer; Mary Barclay, Executive Producer; John Skidmore, Executive Producer; Justin Wilkes, Executive Producer; Michael Steed, Executive Producer; Razan Ghalayini, Co-Executive Producer; Tommy Alter, Producer
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW; Stanley Tucci, Executive Producer/Host; Shauna Minoprio, Executive Producer; Robin O’Sullivan, Executive Producer; Amy Entelis, Executive Producer; Lyle Gamm, Executive Producer; Jon Adler, Executive Producer; Katie Isaacson, Supervising Producer; Fiona Cleary, Series Producer; Nadya Mahdi, Series Producer; Francesco Ficarra, Producer
Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi • Hulu • Part2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment; Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer/Host; David Shadrack Smith, Executive Producer; Rachel Tung, Executive Producer; Lauren Budabin, Co-Executive Producer; Matthew Alvarez, Producer
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer/Host; Christopher Collins, Executive Producer; Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer; Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer; Morgan Fallon, Executive Producer; Amy Entelis, Executive Producer; Lyle Gamm, Executive Producer; Dwayne Kennedy, Supervising Producer; Crystal Isaac, Producer; Andrew Ford, Producer
Outstanding Emerging Media Program
For All Mankind Season 3 Experience • Apple TV+ • Apple TV+ in association with Tall Ship Productions Apple TV+ Tall Ship Productions Antibody Elastic
Gorillaz Presents • Google • Nexus Studios, Google, Eleven Management Nexus Studios Google Eleven Management
MLK: Now Is The Time • Oculus • Time Studios, Meta, Flight School Studio Amy Seidenwurm, Executive Producer Ian Orefice, Executive Producer Matthew O’Rourke, Producer/Executive Producer Sulivan Parker, Producer Limbert Fabian, Director
The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience • Facebook & Meta Horizon Worlds • A Gunpowder & Sky Production Gunpowder & Sky The Notorious B.I.G. Estate Alex Coletti, Executive Producer Elliot Osagie, Executive Producer
You Destroy. We Create | The War On Ukraine’s Culture • Meta Quest TV • NowHere Media, Meta Quest VR for Good NowHere Media
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Awkwafina Is Hangin’ With Grandma • Comedy Central • MTV Entertainment Studios, Comedy Partners; Nora Lum, Executive Producer; Teresa Hsiao, Executive Producer; Emily Moffatt, Executive Producer; Harika Manne, Executive Producer; Minnie Bennett, Supervising Producer
Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training • AMC • AMC Networks Content Room, Bacon & Sons Film Co.; Dan Appel, Executive Producer; Melissa Bernstein, Executive Producer; Peter Gould, Executive Producer; Ariel Levine, Executive Producer
Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • CBS Studios in association with Fulwell 73 and Apple; Ben Winston, Executive Producer; James Corden, Executive Producer; Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer; David Young, Co-Executive Producer; Blake Webster, Producer
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix; Tim Robinson, Executive Producer; Zach Kanin, Executive Producer; Akiva Schaffer, Executive Producer; Ali Bell, Executive Producer; Alex Bach, Executive Producer; Alice Mathias, Executive Producer
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question • Hulu • 20th Television; Dave Roth, Executive Producer; Zuriht Serna, Executive Producer; Trisha Choate, Executive Producer; Jillian Novak, Executive Producer; Xavier Salas, Executive Producer
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
House Of The Dragon: Inside The Episode • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions; Anthony Mauro, Executive Producer; Cristina Catanzaro, Co-Executive Producer; Mia Hildebrand, Co-Executive Producer; Dan Storey, Supervising Producer; Ashley Morton, Supervising Producer; Dana Froome, Producer
The Last Of Us: Inside The Episode • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog; Emily Giannussa, Executive Producer; Julio Cabral, Executive Producer; Badger Denehy, Executive Producer; Eddie Maldonado, Executive Producer; Kathy Rocklein Sontag, Executive Producer
Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video; Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer; Grace Shaker, Supervising Producer; Dina Moles, Supervising Producer; Dan D’Lauro, Producer; Matt Yonks, Producer; Mike Diva, Producer
Succession: Controlling the Narrative • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions; Chris Grasso, Executive Producer; Melora Soodalter, Executive Producer; Lindsay Nowak, Senior Producer; Jack Quinn, Producer
The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District; Shanna Yehlen, Executive Producer; Jim Weiner, Executive Producer; Ximena Lopez, Co-Executive Producer; Katla McGlynn, Co-Executive Producer