2023 Emmy Nominations: All Program Categories

Numerous music-related shows were nominated in program categories for the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The nominations were announced on Wednesday (July 12). The awards will be presented on Monday, Sept. 18.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox) is nominated for outstanding variety special (live), where it is competing with the Tonys (CBS), the Oscars (ABC), Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+) and Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix). Last year, The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent became the first Super Bowl halftime show to win a top program Emmy.

These are the first Primetime Emmy nominations for Rihanna and Elton John. If the British superstar wins, he’ll become an EGOT. Chris Rock is a four-time Primetime Emmy winner, including a 1997 award for outstanding variety, music or comedy special for Chris Rock: Bring the Pain.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) received its 12th nomination for outstanding talk series, which puts it in a tie with Real Time With Bill Maher for the most nods in the category without a win (yet). Competing with Kimmel’s show this year are The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS, its seventh nod in the category), The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central, its sixth), Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC, its second) and The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+, its first).

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, which won for outstanding talk series the last seven years in a row, was moved to outstanding scripted variety series, where it is nominated. Its chief competition in its new category is Saturday Night Live, which has won here the last six years in a row. The Emmys have thus shaken up two categories where there was very little suspense. The scripted variety series category is rounded out by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, nominated for the fourth year in a row.

NBC’s The Voice is nominated for outstanding reality/competition program for the 12th time, which constitutes a new record for a music or dance program. It tops Dancing With the Stars (11 nods), American Idol (nine) and So You Think You Can Dance (five).

Dear Mama (FX), a program about Tupac Shakur and his mother, Afeni Shakur, is competing for outstanding documentary or non-fiction series. Another series about a rapper, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, about Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was nominated last year, but lost to The Beatles: Get Back.

George & Tammy (Showtime), about country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette, is nominated for outstanding limited or anthology series.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) and Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC) are nominated for outstanding television movie. Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square won in this category two years ago. Other recent music-related movies to win in this category are Bessie (about gospel legend Bessie Smith, 2015) and Behind the Candelabra (about entertainer Liberace, 2013).

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love is nominated for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded). This is the seventh consecutive decade the TV icon has received a nomination. She landed her first nod in 1962 for her work on The Garry Moore Show.

The 75th Emmy Awards are set to telecast live coast-to-coast from Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 18, (8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/5:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on FOX. Emmy winners Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon and Emmy nominee Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment will executive produce the show.

Here are the nominees in all program categories.

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage • Netflix • Netflix / Tenth Planet

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

75th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love • NBC • Silent House Productions

John Mulaney: Baby J • Netflix • Netflix

Lizzo: Live In Concert • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with LizzoBangers and Done+Dusted

Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter • ABC • Done+Dusted

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would • Netflix • Bob Bain Productions, Day Zero Productions and Mainstay Entertainment for Netflix

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer • Netflix • Push It Productions for Netflix

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Comedy Central • Central Productions, LLC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios

The Problem With Jon Stewart • Apple TV+ • Busboy / EDEN in association with Apple

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO Max • HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., HooRAE, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

RuPaul’s Drag Race • MTV • World of Wonder

Survivor • CBS • MGM Television

Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

The Voice • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios; The Voice USA, Inc.

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas • NBC • Warner Bros. Television in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions

Fire Island • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production

Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures

Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story • The Roku Channel • The Roku Channel, Funny or Die, Tango Entertainment

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Barry • HBO Max • HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

The Bear • FX • FX Productions

Jury Duty • Amazon Freevee • Amazon Studios

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Only Murders in the Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Wednesday • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Better Call Saul • AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

House of the Dragon • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions

The Last of Us • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

Succession • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat

The White Lotus • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District

Yellowjackets • Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Entertainment One

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

BEEF • Netflix • A Netflix Series / An A24 Production

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story • Netflix • Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix

Daisy Jones & The Six • Prime Video • Hello Sunshine, Amazon Studios

Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives • Food Network • Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Pictures

Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix

Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking • Netflix • The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) for Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV • World of Wonder

Selling Sunset • Netflix • Done+Done Productions and Lionsgate for Netflix

Vanderpump Rules • Bravo • Evolution Media

Welcome To Wrexham • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle

Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

The Price Is Right • CBS • Fremantle

That’s My Jam • NBC • Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Electric Hog Dog

Wheel Of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers • The Plight Before Christmas • FOX • 20th Television Animation

Entergalactic • Netflix • Netflix / Mad Solar / Khalabo Ink Society / Edelgang

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Shadow Of Fate • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios Rick And Morty • Night Family • Adult Swim

Rick and Morty LLC, Williams Street

The Simpsons • Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Being Mary Tyler Moore • HBO Max • Hillman Grad Productions, Debra Martin Chase Productions, The Mission Entertainment and Good Trouble Studios; Ben Selkow, Produced by; James Adolphus, Produced by; Lena Waithe, Produced by; Rishi Rajani, Produced by; Debra Martin Chase, Produced by; Andrew C. Coles, Produced by; Laura Gardner, Produced by

Judy Blume Forever • Prime Video • Amazon Studios Meredith Kaulfers, Executive Producer; Sara Bernstein, Produced by; Justin Wilkes, Produced by; Davina Pardo, Produced by; Leah Wolchok, Produced by; Marcella Steingart, Produced by

My Transparent Life • Prime Video • Elysium Media; Serena De Comarmond, Executive Producer; Evan Jenkins, Producer

Pamela, A Love Story • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / A Dorothy St Pictures, Tripod Media, and Colony Entertainment Production; Jessica Hargrave, Producer; Ryan White, Producer; Julia Nottingham, Producer; Brandon Thomas Lee, Producer; Josh Braun, Executive Producer

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie • Apple TV+ • An Apple Original Film in association with Concordia Studio; Nelle Fortenberry, Executive Producer; Laurene Powell Jobs, Executive Producer; Nicole Stott, Executive Producer; Davis Guggenheim, Produced by. Annetta Marion, Produced by; Jonathan King, Produced by; Will Cohen, Produced by

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Dear Mama • FX • FX Presents A Defiant Ones Media Group Production / An Amaru Entertainment Production in association with DreamCrew Entertainment, Interscope, MACRO, Polygram Entertainment; Lasse Järvi, Executive Producer; Nelson George, Executive Producer; Peter Nelson, Executive Producer; Jamal Joseph, Executive Producer; Ted Skillman, Executive Producer; Allen Hughes, Executive Producer; Stef Smith, Produced by; Loren Gomez, Producer; Joshua Garcia, Producer; James Jenkins, Producer

100 Foot Wave • HBO Max • HBO Presents, Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures Maria Zuckerman, Executive Producer; Ryan Heller, Executive Producer; Joe Lewis, Executive Producer; Chris Smith, Executive Producer; Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer; Lisa Heller, Executive Producer; Bentley Weiner, Executive Producer

Secrets of the Elephants • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National Geographic; James Cameron, Executive Producer; Maria Wilhelm, Executive Producer; Pamela Caragol, Executive Producer; Lucinda Axelsson, Executive Producer; Caroline Hawkins, Executive Producer; Jonathan Frisby, Series Producer; Dr. Paula Kahumbu, Producer; Kim Butts, Producer

The 1619 Project • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times; Nikole Hannah-Jones, Executive Producer; Roger Ross Williams, Executive Producer; Shoshana Guy, Executive Producer; Caitlin Roper, Executive Producer; Kathleen Lingo, Executive Producer; Helen Verno, Executive Producer; Oprah Winfrey, Executive Producer; Geoff Martz, Co-Executive Producer; Carla Gardini, Co-Executive Producer; Jonathan Clasberry, Producer

The U.S. and the Holocaust • PBS • Florentine Films and WETA; Sarah Botstein, Produced by; Lynn Novick, Produced by; Ken Burns, Produced by; Mike Welt, Produced by

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

The Accused: Damned or Devoted? • PBS • A 64th Street Media and Brook Lapping Production Mohammed Ali Naqvi, Produced by/Directed by

Aftershock • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Onyx Collective; Paula Eiselt, A Film by Tonya Lewis Lee, A Film by

Last Flight Home • Paramount+ • Interloper Films, MTV Documentary Films Ondi Timoner, Produced by; David Turner, Produced by

The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava; Alex Pritz, Produced by; Darren Aronofsky, Produced by; Sigrid Dyekjær, Produced by; Will N. Miller, Produced by; Gabriel Uchida, Produced by; Lizzie Gillett, Produced by; Txai Suruí, Executive Producer

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey • Netflix • A Netflix Special in association with Higher Ground Productions & Jesse Collins Entertainment; Michelle Obama, Executive Producer; Jesse Collins, Executive Producer; Dionne Harmon, Executive Producer; Tanisha Whitfield, Supervising Producer; Tonia Davis, Produced by; Ethan Lewis, Produced by; Oprah Winfrey, Host

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman And Volodymyr Zelenskyy • Netflix • A Jax Media and Worldwide Pants Production for Netflix; Tom Keaney, Executive Producer; Mary Barclay, Executive Producer; John Skidmore, Executive Producer; Justin Wilkes, Executive Producer; Michael Steed, Executive Producer; Razan Ghalayini, Co-Executive Producer; Tommy Alter, Producer

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • CNN • CNN Original Series, RAW; Stanley Tucci, Executive Producer/Host; Shauna Minoprio, Executive Producer; Robin O’Sullivan, Executive Producer; Amy Entelis, Executive Producer; Lyle Gamm, Executive Producer; Jon Adler, Executive Producer; Katie Isaacson, Supervising Producer; Fiona Cleary, Series Producer; Nadya Mahdi, Series Producer; Francesco Ficarra, Producer

Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi • Hulu • Part2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment; Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer/Host; David Shadrack Smith, Executive Producer; Rachel Tung, Executive Producer; Lauren Budabin, Co-Executive Producer; Matthew Alvarez, Producer

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer/Host; Christopher Collins, Executive Producer; Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer; Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer; Morgan Fallon, Executive Producer; Amy Entelis, Executive Producer; Lyle Gamm, Executive Producer; Dwayne Kennedy, Supervising Producer; Crystal Isaac, Producer; Andrew Ford, Producer

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

For All Mankind Season 3 Experience • Apple TV+ • Apple TV+ in association with Tall Ship Productions Apple TV+ Tall Ship Productions Antibody Elastic

Gorillaz Presents • Google • Nexus Studios, Google, Eleven Management Nexus Studios Google Eleven Management

MLK: Now Is The Time • Oculus • Time Studios, Meta, Flight School Studio Amy Seidenwurm, Executive Producer Ian Orefice, Executive Producer Matthew O’Rourke, Producer/Executive Producer Sulivan Parker, Producer Limbert Fabian, Director

The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience • Facebook & Meta Horizon Worlds • A Gunpowder & Sky Production Gunpowder & Sky The Notorious B.I.G. Estate Alex Coletti, Executive Producer Elliot Osagie, Executive Producer

You Destroy. We Create | The War On Ukraine’s Culture • Meta Quest TV • NowHere Media, Meta Quest VR for Good NowHere Media

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Awkwafina Is Hangin’ With Grandma • Comedy Central • MTV Entertainment Studios, Comedy Partners; Nora Lum, Executive Producer; Teresa Hsiao, Executive Producer; Emily Moffatt, Executive Producer; Harika Manne, Executive Producer; Minnie Bennett, Supervising Producer

Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training • AMC • AMC Networks Content Room, Bacon & Sons Film Co.; Dan Appel, Executive Producer; Melissa Bernstein, Executive Producer; Peter Gould, Executive Producer; Ariel Levine, Executive Producer

Carpool Karaoke: The Series • Apple TV+ • CBS Studios in association with Fulwell 73 and Apple; Ben Winston, Executive Producer; James Corden, Executive Producer; Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer; David Young, Co-Executive Producer; Blake Webster, Producer

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson • Netflix • Netflix; Tim Robinson, Executive Producer; Zach Kanin, Executive Producer; Akiva Schaffer, Executive Producer; Ali Bell, Executive Producer; Alex Bach, Executive Producer; Alice Mathias, Executive Producer

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question • Hulu • 20th Television; Dave Roth, Executive Producer; Zuriht Serna, Executive Producer; Trisha Choate, Executive Producer; Jillian Novak, Executive Producer; Xavier Salas, Executive Producer

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

House Of The Dragon: Inside The Episode • HBO Max • HBO in association with 1:26 Pictures, Bastard Sword, and GRRM Productions; Anthony Mauro, Executive Producer; Cristina Catanzaro, Co-Executive Producer; Mia Hildebrand, Co-Executive Producer; Dan Storey, Supervising Producer; Ashley Morton, Supervising Producer; Dana Froome, Producer

The Last Of Us: Inside The Episode • HBO Max • HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog; Emily Giannussa, Executive Producer; Julio Cabral, Executive Producer; Badger Denehy, Executive Producer; Eddie Maldonado, Executive Producer; Kathy Rocklein Sontag, Executive Producer

Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video; Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer; Grace Shaker, Supervising Producer; Dina Moles, Supervising Producer; Dan D’Lauro, Producer; Matt Yonks, Producer; Mike Diva, Producer

Succession: Controlling the Narrative • HBO Max • HBO in association with Project Zeus, Hyberobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions and Hot Seat Productions; Chris Grasso, Executive Producer; Melora Soodalter, Executive Producer; Lindsay Nowak, Senior Producer; Jack Quinn, Producer

The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode • HBO Max • HBO in association with Rip Cord and The District; Shanna Yehlen, Executive Producer; Jim Weiner, Executive Producer; Ximena Lopez, Co-Executive Producer; Katla McGlynn, Co-Executive Producer