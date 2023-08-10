2023 Emmy Awards Won’t Air Until 2024: Here’s the Date

The Television Academy and FOX today jointly announced that the 75th Emmy Awards will air on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. That date is a federal holiday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The show was originally set for Sept. 18, but was postponed due to ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

The Television Academy had been pushing for a November airdate, while FOX was pushing for a January airdate. FOX prevailed.

The move means that there will be no Primetime Emmy broadcast in 2023 – the first time there will have been no Primetime Emmy show in a calendar year since the Emmys launched in 1949. There will presumably be two Emmy broadcasts in 2024, this one and the regular one back in its usual September time frame.

The move puts the Emmys in one of the most crowded periods on the awards calendar. The Golden Globes are set for Jan. 7, followed by the Grammys (Feb. 4) and the BAFTA Awards and the People’s Choice Awards (both Feb. 18).

This will be only the second time that the Primetime Emmys hasn’t aired in late August or September since 1977, when the show moved from its traditional May airdate to coincide with the start of the new television season. The 2001 Emmy telecast was postponed twice, first due to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and then to the start of the war in Afghanistan. The show, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, finally aired on Nov. 11.

Nominations for the Primetime Emmys were announced on July 12, less than 48 hours before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. The five shows with the most nominations were Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus, all on HBO; Ted Lasso on Apple TV+; and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video.

Final-round voting for the 75th Primetime Emmys is taking place between Aug. 17 and Aug. 28, which means that the results will be determined and sealed for more than four months before they are finally revealed. This echoes the 2021 and 2022 Grammy Awards, which were each postponed due to COVID surges. Final voting concluded in the first week of January in each year, but the results weren’t announced until March 14, 2021 and April 3, 2022, respectively.

The Emmy Awards will be executive-produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Collins and Harmon each have two Primetime Emmy nods this year – outstanding variety special (live) for The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, and outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special for The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey. Collins was executive producer of both programs. Harmon was co-executive producer of the halftime show and executive producer of The Light We Carry.

The Emmys will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live. The show will air from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/5:00-8:00 p.m. PT.

No host has been announced. Kenan Thompson hosted last year’s show, which aired on NBC. (FOX, ABC, CBS and NBC have aired the Emmys in rotation since 1995.)

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which were originally slated to take place on Sept. 9 and 10, will take place at the Peacock Theater over two nights on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. An edited presentation will be aired Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.