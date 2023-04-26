‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Leads All Talk Shows in 2023 Daytime Emmy Nods

Daytime Emmy voters are obviously fans of Kellyoke — and the rest of the show that surrounds that popular segment. The Kelly Clarkson Show leads all talk series with 11 2023 Daytime Emmy nominations.
The show, which has won daytime talk series the last two years running, is nominated in that category again this year, where it faces returning nominees The Drew Barrymore Show, Live With Kelly and Ryan and Today With Hoda and Jenna as well as first-time nominee The Jennifer Hudson Show.
Kelly Clarkson has won daytime talk series host the last three years in a row. She’s nominated in that category again this year, where she faces returning nominees Drew Barrymore; Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest; Tamron Hall, a two-time winner for informative talk show host for her syndicated Tamron Hall before the categories were realigned this year; and Sherri Shepard, for the syndicated Sherri!
Ripa, like Clarkson, has won three times in this category. She and Seacrest took the award four years ago. She won in 2015 and 2016 while co-hosting Live with Michael Strahan. Seacrest recently departed Live after a six-year run. Hudson became an EGOT at the 2022 Tony Awards.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Wednesday (April 26). ABC’s General Hospital led all programs with 19 nominations.
Zac Efron is nominated for daytime program host for Down to Earth With Zac Efron, while his Netflix show of the same name is nominated for travel, adventure and nature program.
Selena + Chef, starring Selena Gomez, was nominated for culinary series, though Gomez was not nominated for culinary host.
Variety received two nominations in the arts and popular culture program category, for the Lifetime special Variety Power of Women: Changemakers and the PBS series Variety Studio: Actors on Actors. The other nominees in that category are Kings of Leon @ O2 (YouTube), American Anthems (PBS), My Bluegrass Story (RFD-TV) and Working in the Theatre (AmericanTheatreWing).
“Today we not only honor this year’s outstanding programs and individuals, we mark a milestone in television history,” NATAS president & CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “Our golden anniversary celebrates the talented creators who have made the last 50 years of daytime television so unforgettable.”
The Daytime Emmys will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount + on June 16. This will mark the 17th time CBS has broadcast the show.
In a highly unusual scheduling move, The Daytime Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy ceremony will stream live the day after the main telecast – on June 17 – at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV and Roku. Both ceremonies will be held at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.
The Daytime Emmys are produced by NATAS and Associated Television International. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.
Here’s a selected list of 2023 Daytime Emmy nominees, with a focus on names most relevant to the music community.
Daytime Talk Series
The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
The Jennifer Hudson Show, Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated
Today with Hoda and Jenna, NBC
Daytime Talk Series Host
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
Tamron Hall. Tamron Hall, Syndicated
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated
Sherri Shepherd, Sherri!, Syndicated
Daytime Program Host
Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home, Netflix
Mike Corey, Uncharted Adventure, The Weather Channel
Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix
Kevin O’Connor, This Old House, PBS/Roku
Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens, Roku
Entertainment News Series
Access Hollywood, Syndicated
E! News, E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated
Extra, Syndicated
Inside Edition, Syndicated
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix
Home, Apple TV+
Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
Original Song
“Darling Darling,” General Hospital, ABC
“Everyone Dances,” The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
“Life is Sweet,” American Anthems, PBS
“Only There,” Joni Table Talk, Daystar
“Pocket Change,” American Anthems, PBS
Culinary Series
Family Dinner, Magnolia Network
José Andrés and Family in Spain, Discovery+
Martha Cooks, Roku
Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time, GBH
Selena + Chef, HBO Max
Travel, Adventure and Nature Program
Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix
Guy’s All-American Road Trip, Food Network
The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix
Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix
Reel Destinations, Focus Features
Wild Babies, Netflix
Instructional/How-To Program
Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and Performing Poetry, MasterClass
Fixer Upper: The Castle, Magnolia Network
Idea House: Mountain Modern, Roku
Instant Dream Home, Netflix
Martha Gardens, Roku
Arts and Popular Culture Program
American Anthems, PBS
Kings of Leon @ O2, YouTube
My Bluegrass Story, RFD-TV
Variety Power of Women: Changemakers, Lifetime
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, PBS
Working in the Theatre, AmericanTheatreWing.org
Daytime Special
96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day, NBC
All Boys Aren’t Blue, Amazon Prime Video
Behind The Table: A View Reunion, Hulu
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day, ABC
Extra: Cheslie Kryst 1991-2022, Syndicated
The House that Norm Built, PBS I, Roku
Recipe for Change: Standing up to Anti-Semitism, YouTube Originals
Short Form Program
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond, WORLD Channel
Dressed, Focus Features
Finding Pause, Healthline
Handmade, Youtube
My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson, Conde Nast/Bon Appetit
Ready Jet Cook, Food Network
Promotional Announcement
Access Hollywood, Syndicated: “Tow Yard”
The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated: “Drew’s Got the Beat”
The Jennifer Hudson Show, Syndicated: “EGOT, Hope, and Joy, and Magic”
Sherri!, Syndicated: “Sherri: Fun. Joy. Laughter.”
Tamron Hall, Syndicated: “Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch & Angela Simmons”
Culinary Host
Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown, Food Network
Ina Garten, Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Food Network
Guy Fieri, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Food Network
Emeril Lagasse. Emeril Cooks, Roku
Justin Sutherland, Taste the Culture, tbs/TNT/truTV
Andrew Zimmern, Family Dinner, Magnolia Network
Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Book of Queer, Discovery+
The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Syndicated
Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
American Anthems, PBS
The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated
The View, ABC