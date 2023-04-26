‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Leads All Talk Shows in 2023 Daytime Emmy Nods

Daytime Emmy voters are obviously fans of Kellyoke — and the rest of the show that surrounds that popular segment. The Kelly Clarkson Show leads all talk series with 11 2023 Daytime Emmy nominations.

The show, which has won daytime talk series the last two years running, is nominated in that category again this year, where it faces returning nominees The Drew Barrymore Show, Live With Kelly and Ryan and Today With Hoda and Jenna as well as first-time nominee The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Kelly Clarkson has won daytime talk series host the last three years in a row. She’s nominated in that category again this year, where she faces returning nominees Drew Barrymore; Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest; Tamron Hall, a two-time winner for informative talk show host for her syndicated Tamron Hall before the categories were realigned this year; and Sherri Shepard, for the syndicated Sherri!

Ripa, like Clarkson, has won three times in this category. She and Seacrest took the award four years ago. She won in 2015 and 2016 while co-hosting Live with Michael Strahan. Seacrest recently departed Live after a six-year run. Hudson became an EGOT at the 2022 Tony Awards.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Wednesday (April 26). ABC’s General Hospital led all programs with 19 nominations.

Zac Efron is nominated for daytime program host for Down to Earth With Zac Efron, while his Netflix show of the same name is nominated for travel, adventure and nature program.

Selena + Chef, starring Selena Gomez, was nominated for culinary series, though Gomez was not nominated for culinary host.

Variety received two nominations in the arts and popular culture program category, for the Lifetime special Variety Power of Women: Changemakers and the PBS series Variety Studio: Actors on Actors. The other nominees in that category are Kings of Leon @ O2 (YouTube), American Anthems (PBS), My Bluegrass Story (RFD-TV) and Working in the Theatre (AmericanTheatreWing).

“Today we not only honor this year’s outstanding programs and individuals, we mark a milestone in television history,” NATAS president & CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement. “Our golden anniversary celebrates the talented creators who have made the last 50 years of daytime television so unforgettable.”

The Daytime Emmys will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount + on June 16. This will mark the 17th time CBS has broadcast the show.

In a highly unusual scheduling move, The Daytime Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy ceremony will stream live the day after the main telecast – on June 17 – at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV and Roku. Both ceremonies will be held at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles.

The Daytime Emmys are produced by NATAS and Associated Television International. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.

Here’s a selected list of 2023 Daytime Emmy nominees, with a focus on names most relevant to the music community.

Daytime Talk Series

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

The Jennifer Hudson Show, Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated

Today with Hoda and Jenna, NBC

Daytime Talk Series Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Tamron Hall. Tamron Hall, Syndicated

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated

Sherri Shepherd, Sherri!, Syndicated

Daytime Program Host

Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home, Netflix

Mike Corey, Uncharted Adventure, The Weather Channel

Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix

Kevin O’Connor, This Old House, PBS/Roku

Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens, Roku

Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood, Syndicated

E! News, E! Entertainment

Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated

Extra, Syndicated

Inside Edition, Syndicated

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix

Home, Apple TV+

Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Original Song

“Darling Darling,” General Hospital, ABC

“Everyone Dances,” The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

“Life is Sweet,” American Anthems, PBS

“Only There,” Joni Table Talk, Daystar

“Pocket Change,” American Anthems, PBS

Culinary Series

Family Dinner, Magnolia Network

José Andrés and Family in Spain, Discovery+

Martha Cooks, Roku

Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time, GBH

Selena + Chef, HBO Max

Travel, Adventure and Nature Program

Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix

Guy’s All-American Road Trip, Food Network

The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix

Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

Reel Destinations, Focus Features

Wild Babies, Netflix

Instructional/How-To Program

Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and Performing Poetry, MasterClass

Fixer Upper: The Castle, Magnolia Network

Idea House: Mountain Modern, Roku

Instant Dream Home, Netflix

Martha Gardens, Roku

Arts and Popular Culture Program

American Anthems, PBS

Kings of Leon @ O2, YouTube

My Bluegrass Story, RFD-TV

Variety Power of Women: Changemakers, Lifetime

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, PBS

Working in the Theatre, AmericanTheatreWing.org

Daytime Special

96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day, NBC

All Boys Aren’t Blue, Amazon Prime Video

Behind The Table: A View Reunion, Hulu

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day, ABC

Extra: Cheslie Kryst 1991-2022, Syndicated

The House that Norm Built, PBS I, Roku

Recipe for Change: Standing up to Anti-Semitism, YouTube Originals

Short Form Program

Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond, WORLD Channel

Dressed, Focus Features

Finding Pause, Healthline

Handmade, Youtube

My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson, Conde Nast/Bon Appetit

Ready Jet Cook, Food Network

Promotional Announcement

Access Hollywood, Syndicated: “Tow Yard”

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated: “Drew’s Got the Beat”

The Jennifer Hudson Show, Syndicated: “EGOT, Hope, and Joy, and Magic”

Sherri!, Syndicated: “Sherri: Fun. Joy. Laughter.”

Tamron Hall, Syndicated: “Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch & Angela Simmons”

Culinary Host

Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown, Food Network

Ina Garten, Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Food Network

Guy Fieri, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Food Network

Emeril Lagasse. Emeril Cooks, Roku

Justin Sutherland, Taste the Culture, tbs/TNT/truTV

Andrew Zimmern, Family Dinner, Magnolia Network

Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Book of Queer, Discovery+

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Syndicated

Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

American Anthems, PBS

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

The View, ABC