ODESZA, Diplo, RÜFÜS DU SOL & Beyoncé Lead 2023 Dance/Electronic Grammy Nominations

The dance categories include many artists who've been nominated for these same awards in prior years.

ODESZA
Odesza Alexander Babarikin*

The 2023 Grammy nominations for the pair of dance/electronic categories were announced with the rest of the 2023 nominees earlier on Tuesday (Nov. 15), with Grammy mainstays Diplo, ODESZA, RÜFÜS DÜ SOL and Bonobo leading the pack of nominees.

beyonce

Bonobo

Diplo

See latest videos, charts and news

In the best dance/electronic album category, the 2023 nominees are Bonobo’s Fragments, Diplo’s self-titled LP, ODESZA’s The Last Goodbye, RÜFÜS DÜ SOL’S Surrender and Beyoncé’s Renaissance. All of these artists have multiple previous Grammy nominations and several wins. (RÜFÜS DU SOL took home the awards for best dance/electronic recording at last year’s Grammys.)

2023 marks Beyoncé’s first nomination in this category, with her seventh studio album Renaissance earning wide acclaim for embracing house music as well as incorporating beloved dance world producers including Honey Dijon and Green Velvet.

Meanwhile over in best dance/electronic recording, Beyoncé turns up again for “Break My Soul,” Bonobo turns up again for “Rosewood,” Diplo turns up again with his Miguel collab “Don’t Forget My Love,” RÜFÜS DU SOL turns up again for “On My Knees,” Kaytranada (the 2021 winner for best dance/electronic album) gets the nod for his H.E.R. collab “Intimidated” and David Guetta and Bebe Rexha snag the nomination for “I’m Good (Blue),” their collab that samples the the 1998 Eiffel 95 classic “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” and which is currently spending its eighth week at No. 1 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs.

Notably absent from the nominations is Swedish House Mafia’s debut album, Paradise Again, or any of the singles from that LP. Fred again.., a huge fan and critic favorite in this past year, was also not acknowledged by the Recording Academy.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 5, 2023 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

