Lady Gaga, Rihanna & Taylor Swift Are 2023 Critics Choice Awards Nominees for Best Song: See the Full List of Nods

All five songs that were nominated for Golden Globes for best original song on Monday were nominated for Critics Choice Awards on Wednesday (Dec. 14). This means that three of the top female music stars on the planet – Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga – are vying for best song at both shows.
LCD Soundsystem’s “New Body Rhumba” from White Noise, which was passed over for a Globe nod, rounds out the nominees for best song at the Critics Choice Awards.
Four of the five scores that were nominated for Globes for best original score are also nominated here. The difference is that Carter Burwell’s Globe-nominated score for The Banshees of Inisherin was passed over for Critics Choice, with two scores that were not nominated at the Globes earning nods: Michael Giacchino’s The Batman and Hildur Guðnadóttir’s Tár.
Hildur has two nominations for Critics Choice best score. She is also nominated for Women Talking.
Alexandre Desplat is also a double nominee. He is nominated for best score for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and also best song for that film’s “Ciao Papa,” which he co-wrote with Roeban Katz and Guillermo del Toro.
Everything Everywhere All at Once is the most nominated film at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards with 14 nods. At the Globes, it was the year’s second-most nominated film, behind The Banshees of Inisherin.
Everything… is followed at Critics Choice by The Fabelmans with 11 nods; Babylon and The Banshees of Inisherin with nine nods each; and Elvis and Tár with seven each.
“We are so proud to be recognizing this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long.”
There are 11 best picture nominees this year due to a tie. Additionally, the CCA expanded the best director category to include 10 nominees.
The winners will be revealed at the Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will broadcast live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, from 7 to 10 p.m. ET, delayed PT.
Actor Jeff Bridges will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award. Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment will executive produce this year’s show.
The Critics Choice Association was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Best picture
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- RRR
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Best song
- Taylor Swift, “Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
- Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
- Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
- LCD Soundsystem, “New Body Rhumba” – White Noise
Best score
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Michael Giacchino – The Batman
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Best actress
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actor
- Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Best supporting actress
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best young actor/actress
- Frankie Corio – Aftersun
- Jalyn Hall – Till
- Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
- Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
- Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
- Sadie Sink – The Whale
Best acting ensemble
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Best director
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Damien Chazelle – Babylon
- Todd Field – Tár
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
- S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best original screenplay
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
- Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Best adapted screenplay
- Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Best cinematography
- Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
- Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
- Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
- Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
- Linus Sandgren – Babylon
Best production design
- Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
Best editing
- Tom Cross – Babylon
- Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
- Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
- Monika Willi – Tár
Best costume design
- Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin – Elvis
- Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
- Mary Zophres – Babylon
Best hair and makeup
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Whale
Best visual effects
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- RRR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best comedy
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Bros
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Best animated feature
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
- Wendell & Wild
Best foreign language film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR