Lady Gaga, Rihanna & Taylor Swift Are 2023 Critics Choice Awards Nominees for Best Song: See the Full List of Nods

All five songs that were nominated for Golden Globes for best original song on Monday were nominated for Critics Choice Awards on Wednesday (Dec. 14). This means that three of the top female music stars on the planet – Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga – are vying for best song at both shows.

LCD Soundsystem’s “New Body Rhumba” from White Noise, which was passed over for a Globe nod, rounds out the nominees for best song at the Critics Choice Awards.

Four of the five scores that were nominated for Globes for best original score are also nominated here. The difference is that Carter Burwell’s Globe-nominated score for The Banshees of Inisherin was passed over for Critics Choice, with two scores that were not nominated at the Globes earning nods: Michael Giacchino’s The Batman and Hildur Guðnadóttir’s Tár.

Hildur has two nominations for Critics Choice best score. She is also nominated for Women Talking.

Alexandre Desplat is also a double nominee. He is nominated for best score for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and also best song for that film’s “Ciao Papa,” which he co-wrote with Roeban Katz and Guillermo del Toro.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the most nominated film at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards with 14 nods. At the Globes, it was the year’s second-most nominated film, behind The Banshees of Inisherin.

Everything… is followed at Critics Choice by The Fabelmans with 11 nods; Babylon and The Banshees of Inisherin with nine nods each; and Elvis and Tár with seven each.

“We are so proud to be recognizing this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long.”

There are 11 best picture nominees this year due to a tie. Additionally, the CCA expanded the best director category to include 10 nominees.

The winners will be revealed at the Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will broadcast live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, from 7 to 10 p.m. ET, delayed PT.

Actor Jeff Bridges will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award. Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment will executive produce this year’s show.

The Critics Choice Association was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Best picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best song

Taylor Swift, “Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, “Naatu Naatu” – RRR

LCD Soundsystem, “New Body Rhumba” – White Noise

Best score

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actor

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best young actor/actress

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

Best acting ensemble

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best director

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best original screenplay

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Best adapted screenplay

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Best cinematography

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

Best production design

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Best editing

Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár

Best costume design

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Mary Zophres – Babylon

Best hair and makeup

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

Best visual effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Best animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

Best foreign language film