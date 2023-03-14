Blake Shelton, Keith Urban & Carly Pearce Added to 2023 CMT Music Awards Performers Lineup

The CMT Music Awards have revealed additions to the 2023 performers lineup, welcoming Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and CMT Music Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini.

They will join previously announced performers Carrie Underwood, as well as CMT Music Awards co-host Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown.

The CMT Music Awards will take place at Moody Center in Austin on Sunday, April 2, airing live on CBS and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Wilson leads this year’s nominees, earning four nods: video of the year (HARDY featuring Wilson, with “Wait in the Truck”), female video of the year (“Heart Like a Truck”), collaborative video of the year (“Wait in the Truck”) and CMT performance of the year (for her “Never Say Never” performance with Cole Swindell on the 2022 CMT Music Awards).

Following Wilson with three nominations each are Johnson, Brown and first-time nominee Jelly Roll. Johnson is nominated for video of the year (“Human”), male video of the year (“Human”) and CMT performance of the year (“‘Til You Can’t” from the 2022 CMT Music Awards). Kane and Katelyn Brown’s clip for “Thank God” is up for video of the year and collaborative video of the year, while Brown’s “Like I Love Country Music” is up for male video of the year. Jelly Roll is up for male video of the year and breakthrough male video of the year for “Son of a Sinner.” He’s also nominated for CMT digital-first performance of the year, for his performance of “Son of a Sinner” at CMT All Access.

Ballerini is up for video of the year and female video of the year, both for her “HEARTFIRST” visual. Pearce is nominated for two honors: female video of the year (“What He Didn’t Do”) and CMT performance of the year, for her collaboration with LeAnn Rimes and Ashley McBryde on Rimes’ “One Way Ticket,” from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends. Shelton’s “No Body” video is up for video of the year, while Keith Urban is nominated for video of the year (“Wild Hearts”) as well as CMT performance of the year (“Wild Hearts,” from the 2022 CMT Music Awards).