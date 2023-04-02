Here Are the 2023 CMT Music Awards Winners (Updating)

The fan-voted CMT Music Awards are back for 2023! This year, the event will be held at Austin’s Moody Center, and will air live on CBS, while streaming live on Paramount+ on Sunday, April 2.

Lainey Wilson leads in nominations with four, while Kane Brown, Jelly Roll and Cody Johnson are right behind her with three. In the days heading into the ceremony, Shania Twain was announced as the recipient of the CMT Equal Pay Award, which celebrates artists who are advocates for “elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music,” according to the CMTs. She is the third artist to receive the honor, whose previous winners were Jennifer Nettles and Linda Martell.

Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are set to co-host the event, which will feature performances from Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and many more. Presenters include Megan Thee Stallion, HARDY, Noah Schnapp, Travis Kelce and others.

The show begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Keep checking back as we update the full list of winners as they’re announced during the 2023 CMT Music Awards!

Video of the year

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Female video of the year

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfirst”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like A Truck”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

Male video of the year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and A Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted On You”

Group/duo video of the year

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State Of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War And Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out In The Middle”

Breakthrough female video of the year

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It In You”

Breakthrough male video of the year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall In Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll – “Son Of A Sinner”

Nate Smith – “Whiskey On You”

Collaborative video of the year

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT performance of the year

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds – “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT digital-first performance of the year

Charley Crockett – “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young – “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress – “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll – “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral To Verified)

Scotty McCreery – “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

CMT equal play

WINNER: Shania Twain