Here Are the 2023 Brit Award Winners (Updating Live)

The 2023 Brit Awards are here! The prestigious ceremony is taking over London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (Feb. 11).
Harry Styles and Wet Leg tied as the most-nominated artists for the awards this year, with four nods each. Styles is up for artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act.
Meanwhile, Wet Leg is nominated for Mastercard album of the year, group of the year, best new artist and alternative/rock act.
See all of the night’s biggest winners below:
Mastercard Album of the Year
The 1975, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Dirty Hit
Wet Leg, Wet Leg, Domino Recordings
Harry Styles, Harry’s House, Columbia, Sony Music
Stormzy, This Is What I Mean, 0207/Merky, Universal Music
Fred Again..,, Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022), Atlantic Warner Music
Song of the Year
Aitch/Ashanti, “Baby,” Capitol, Universal Music
Cat Burns, “Go,” RCA/Since 93, Sony Music
Dave, “Starlight,” Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music
Ed Sheeran & Elton John, “Merry Christmas,” Atlantic/EMI, Warner Music, Universal Music
Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal, “B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All),” Warner Records/One House/Warner Music
George Ezra, “Green Green Grass,” Columbia, Sony Music
Harry Styles, “As It Was,” Columbia, Sony Music
Lewis Capaldi, “Forget Me,” EMI, Universal Music
LF System, “Afraid to Feel,” Warner Records, Warner Music
Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy,” Capitol, Universal Music
Artist of the Year
Central Cee, Central Cee
Fred Again…, Atlantic, Warner Music
George Ezra, Columbia/Sony Music
Harry Styles, Columbia/Sony Music
Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music
Group of the Year
The 1975, Dirty Hit
Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings
Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Relentless, Sony Music
Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music
Wet Leg, Domino Recordings
Best New Artist
Kojey Radical, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music
Mimi Webb, Epic/RCA, Sony Music
Rina Sawayama, Dirty Hit
Sam Ryder, Parlophone, Warner Music
Wet Leg, Domino Recordings
Rising Star
Cat Burns, RCA/Since;93, Sony Music
FLO, Island, Universal Music — WINNER
Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music
Alternative/Rock Act
The 1975, Dirty Hit
Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings
Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music
Tom Grennan, Insanity, Sony Music
Wet Leg, Domino Recordings
Hip-Hop, Grime, Rap Act
Aitch, Capitol, Universal Music — WINNER
Central Cee, Central Cee
Dave, Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music
Loyle Carner, EMI, Universal Music
Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music
Dance Act
Becky Hill, Polydor, Universal Music — WINNER
Bonobo, Ninja Tune
Calvin Harris, Columbia, Sony Music
Eliza Rose, Warner Records/One House, Warner Music
Fred again…, Atlantic, Warner Music
Pop/R&B Act
Cat Burns, RCA/Since’93, Sony Music
Charli XCX, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music
Dua Lipa, Warner Records, Warner Music
Harry Styles, Columbia, Sony Music
Sam Smith, Capitol, Universal Music
International Artist of the Year
Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music — WINNER
Burna Boy, Atlantic, Warner Music
Kendrick Lamar, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music
Lizzo, Atlantic, Warner Music
Taylor Swift, EMI/Republic, Universal Music
International Group of the Year
BLACKPINK, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music
Drake & 21 Savage, Island/OVO/Republic, Epic/Columbia, Universal Music, Sony Music
First Aid Kit, Columbia/Sony Music
Fontaines D.C., Partisan Records
Gabriels, Parlophone, Warner Music
International Song of the Year
Beyoncé, “Break My Soul,” Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue),” Parlophone, Warner Music
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran, “Peru,” Island/Atlantic, Universal/Warner
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and cast of Encanto, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Universal Music Recordings, Walt Disney, Universal Music
Gayle, “abcdefu,” Atlantic, Warner Music
Jack Harlow, “First Class,” Atlantic, Warner Music
Lizzo “About Damn Time,” Atlantic, Warner Music
Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott, “Where Are You Now,” Capitol/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music
OneRepublic, “I Ain’t Worried,” Polydor/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero,” EMI/Republic, Universal Music