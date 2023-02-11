Here Are the 2023 Brit Award Winners (Updating Live)

The 2023 Brit Awards are here! The prestigious ceremony is taking over London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (Feb. 11).

Harry Styles and Wet Leg tied as the most-nominated artists for the awards this year, with four nods each. Styles is up for artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act.

Meanwhile, Wet Leg is nominated for Mastercard album of the year, group of the year, best new artist and alternative/rock act.

See all of the night’s biggest winners below:

Mastercard Album of the Year

The 1975, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Dirty Hit

Wet Leg, Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Harry Styles, Harry’s House, Columbia, Sony Music

Stormzy, This Is What I Mean, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Fred Again..,, Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022), Atlantic Warner Music

Song of the Year

Aitch/Ashanti, “Baby,” Capitol, Universal Music

Cat Burns, “Go,” RCA/Since 93, Sony Music

Dave, “Starlight,” Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Ed Sheeran & Elton John, “Merry Christmas,” Atlantic/EMI, Warner Music, Universal Music

Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal, “B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All),” Warner Records/One House/Warner Music

George Ezra, “Green Green Grass,” Columbia, Sony Music

Harry Styles, “As It Was,” Columbia, Sony Music

Lewis Capaldi, “Forget Me,” EMI, Universal Music

LF System, “Afraid to Feel,” Warner Records, Warner Music

Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy,” Capitol, Universal Music

Artist of the Year

Central Cee, Central Cee

Fred Again…, Atlantic, Warner Music

George Ezra, Columbia/Sony Music

Harry Styles, Columbia/Sony Music

Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Group of the Year

The 1975, Dirty Hit

Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings

Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Relentless, Sony Music

Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music

Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music

Mimi Webb, Epic/RCA, Sony Music

Rina Sawayama, Dirty Hit

Sam Ryder, Parlophone, Warner Music

Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Rising Star

Cat Burns, RCA/Since;93, Sony Music

FLO, Island, Universal Music — WINNER

Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music

Alternative/Rock Act

The 1975, Dirty Hit

Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings

Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music

Tom Grennan, Insanity, Sony Music

Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Hip-Hop, Grime, Rap Act

Aitch, Capitol, Universal Music — WINNER

Central Cee, Central Cee

Dave, Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Loyle Carner, EMI, Universal Music

Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Dance Act

Becky Hill, Polydor, Universal Music — WINNER

Bonobo, Ninja Tune

Calvin Harris, Columbia, Sony Music

Eliza Rose, Warner Records/One House, Warner Music

Fred again…, Atlantic, Warner Music

Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns, RCA/Since’93, Sony Music

Charli XCX, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music

Dua Lipa, Warner Records, Warner Music

Harry Styles, Columbia, Sony Music

Sam Smith, Capitol, Universal Music

International Artist of the Year

Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music — WINNER

Burna Boy, Atlantic, Warner Music

Kendrick Lamar, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music

Lizzo, Atlantic, Warner Music

Taylor Swift, EMI/Republic, Universal Music

International Group of the Year

BLACKPINK, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music

Drake & 21 Savage, Island/OVO/Republic, Epic/Columbia, Universal Music, Sony Music

First Aid Kit, Columbia/Sony Music

Fontaines D.C., Partisan Records

Gabriels, Parlophone, Warner Music

International Song of the Year

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul,” Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue),” Parlophone, Warner Music

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran, “Peru,” Island/Atlantic, Universal/Warner

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and cast of Encanto, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Universal Music Recordings, Walt Disney, Universal Music

Gayle, “abcdefu,” Atlantic, Warner Music

Jack Harlow, “First Class,” Atlantic, Warner Music

Lizzo “About Damn Time,” Atlantic, Warner Music

Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott, “Where Are You Now,” Capitol/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music

OneRepublic, “I Ain’t Worried,” Polydor/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero,” EMI/Republic, Universal Music