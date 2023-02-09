Here Are All the Performers for the 2023 Brit Awards

Harry Styles, Lizzo and Sam Smith & Kim Petras, who all performed on the Grammy telecast on Feb. 5 (and also all walked off with awards), are scheduled to perform again on Saturday Feb. 11 at the Brit Awards, which will be held at the O2 arena in London.

They’ll barely have time to get over their jet lag before they’re in front of another arena filled with screaming fans (in the cheap seats) and more reserved industry types (closer to the stage).

Wet Leg, which won two Grammys in the alternative music field, but did not snag a performance slot on Sunday’s telecast, will perform on the Brits.

The Brits have not revealed which songs these stars will sing. Styles performed his megahit “As It Was” on the Grammys. Lizzo sang “About Damn Time” and “Special.” Smith and Petras performed “Unholy.” Smith and Petras are expected to perform that smash again. David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson are expected to perform “Crazy What Love Can Do.”

The final performer announced for the Brits was Lewis Capaldi – who last performed at the Brits in 2020, when he sang his breakthrough smash “Someone You Loved.” Capaldi was characteristically self-effacing in a statement: “Last time I played The BRIT Awards I was so scared that I had a panic attack before I went on, and then got hammered afterwards. Looking forward to more of the same this year x.”

Comedian Mo Gilligan will host the BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard – the show’s official name – for the second year in a row.

For American fans accustomed to Grammy and Oscar telecasts that often drag on past 3-1/2 hours, the Brit Awards, which stick pretty close to their two-hour scheduled runtime, may seem positively fast-paced. (It’s worth noting that the Grammys were a two-hour show until the 25th anniversary edition on Feb. 23, 1983 when it expanded to three hours for the first time. It never went back.)

Styles and Wet Leg are the leading nominees for the 2023 Brit Awards, with four nods each. Other artists vying for multiple awards include Aitch, Arctic Monkeys, Beyoncé, Cat Burns, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Eliza Rose, Lizzo, Nova Twins, Sam Smith, Stormzy and Taylor Swift.

R&B girl group FLO have already been announced as winners of the 2023 Rising Star award.

This marks the first time the Brits have aired on a Saturday. The show will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX from 8.30pm GMT. Outside of the U.K., it’s available globally at youtube.com/BRITs

Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp will return to host the BRIT Awards 2023: Red Carpet show on ITV2 and ITVX, which begins at 7.30pm GMT.

2023 will mark 30 years of ITV as the Brits’ broadcast partner, 25 years of Mastercard as headline sponsor and 13 years with the show at The O2.

Here’s the full list of performers for the 2023 Brit Awards:

Cat Burns

David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella Henderson

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Stormzy

Wet Leg