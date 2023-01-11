How to Watch the 2023 Brit Awards’ Nominations Livestream

Want to be among the first to know just how many Brit Awards nominations Harry Styles receives for his hit album Harry’s House and his global smash “As It Was”? You can tune into a livestream on Thursday (Jan. 12) at 11 a.m. ET during which the nominations will be announced.

The 30-minute livestream, titled “Bring on The Brits With Mastercard: The 2023 Nominations,” will stream on the official Brits channels on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. In the livestream, viewers will see reactions from artists as they learn the happy news and get the latest updates on the 2023 Brit Awards. The show is set for Saturday, Feb. 11, at the O2 arena in London, with comedian Mo Gilligan hosting for the second year in a row.

Broadcaster Vick Hope will host the livestream. He will be joined by radio broadcaster Jack Saunders as well as various celebrities who will reveal the nominations across their own social media channels. They include Olympian Tom Daley, YouTube’s Yung Filly, World Cup winner Jill Scott and Gogglebox’s Joe and George Baggs.

Styles has won two Brit Awards as a solo artist – British single of the year two years ago for “Watermelon Sugar” and British video of the year five years ago for “Sign of the Times.” At the upcoming Grammy Awards, Styles is nominated for six awards – including album, record and song of the year.

Adele is nominated for seven Grammys – including album, record and song of the year – but don’t look for her in the marquee categories at the Brits. She won last year for British album of the year, British artist of the year and best British single. (The Brits and the Grammys have different eligibility periods.)

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, which is also Grammy-nominated for album of the year, will likewise not be a factor in the Brit nods. It was released in October 2021, a month before Adele’s album. Coldplay was nominated for Brits last year for best British group and best rock/alternative artist.

But British indie rock band Wet Leg, which is Grammy-nominated for best new artist, may well get some attention from the Brits. Their eponymous debut album was released in April 2022. The band is set to open for Styles when he plays four nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles later this month.

The Brits announced their first winner last month. R&B girl group FLO is the winner of the 2023 Rising Star award.

Saunders will open this year’s TikTok voting for the four genre awards later this month. Those awards, introduced last year, are best pop/R&B act, best dance act, best rock/alternative act and best hip-hop/grime/rap act.

This will mark the first time the Brit Awards, which will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX, will be held on a Saturday. This year marks the Brits’ 30th year years with ITV as its broadcast partner; its 25th year with Mastercard as its headline sponsor; and its 13th year at The O2 arena.

A year ago, the Brits’ nominations special was titled The Brits Are Coming. Hosted by Maya Jama and Clara Amfo, the show aired on Dec. 18, 2021.