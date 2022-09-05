Here’s the Date of the 2023 Brit Awards: Will The O2 Arena Be ‘Harry’s House’? 

The 2023 Brit Awards are set for Saturday Feb. 11, 2023. That’s six days after the 2023 Grammy Awards, which will air on Sunday Feb. 5 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 2023 Brits will air live from The O2 Arena in London for the 13th year and will be broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITVX for the 30th year. This marks the first time that the Brits will be held on a Saturday.

Harry Styles is sure to be a top nominee at both the Brits and the Grammys. His Harry’s House has headed the Official U.K. Albums Chart for six nonconsecutive weeks, longer than any other album in 2023. His smash “As It Was” headed the Official U.K. Singles Chart for 10 consecutive weeks, also the record for 2022.

As such, Styles is a leading contender for both British album of the year and best British single. Adele won both awards last year with her album 30 and single “Easy on Me.” If Styles wins both awards this year, he’ll become the first male solo artist to double up on the top awards in the same year. This feat has previously been accomplished by three groups (Fairground Attraction, 1989; Blur, 1995; and Coldplay, 2006) and one female solo artist (Adele, who has done it twice, in 2016 and 2022).

Styles won British single of the year two years ago for his sensuous smash “Watermelon Sugar.” If he wins again in February, he’ll become the first artist to win twice in that marquee category in the space of three years since Take That won back-to-back awards in 2007 and 2008 with “Patience” and “Shine,” respectively.

Styles first won British single of the year in 2012 as a member of One Direction for their fizzy smash “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Styles won his first solo Brit award, British video of the year, for “Sign of the Times” in 2018.

The Brit Awards 2023 with Mastercard (the show’s official name) announced their show date on Monday (Sept. 5). They also announced that Damian Christian, managing director and president of promotions at Atlantic Records (part of Warner Music UK) will take over as chair of the Brit Committee for 2023.

Commenting on the new date, Christian said in a statement: “The Brits is the biggest night of the year for the U.K. music industry, and we want as many eyes on it as possible as we showcase the best and most diverse British talent. Moving the show to a Saturday will breathe new life into the iconic ceremony, while also introducing a new and more engaged audience.”

Comedian Mo Gilligan hosted the 2022 Brit Awards, which were held on Feb. 8 at The O2. Adele won the most awards (three).

Last year, the Brit Awards underwent a major overhaul. The BPI announced in November 2021 that the Brits would no longer use gendered categories; that it would introduce two marquee awards (artist of the year and songwriter of the year); and that it would revive four genre-specific categories — best alternative/rock act, best dance act, best hip hop/rap/grime act and best pop/R&B act.

Nominations were announced on Dec. 18, 2021. Adele, Dave, Little Simz and Ed Sheeran tied for the most nods (four).

LF System and Dave are also leading contenders for best British single at the upcoming awards. LF System, a British production duo from Scotland, topped The Official U.K. Singles Chart for eight weeks with “Afraid to Feel.” Dave, an English rapper, singer and actor, headed that chart for four weeks with “Starlight.”

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which topped the Official U.K. Singles Chart for three weeks earlier this summer, will presumably be ineligible for best British single because it was first released in 1985. In fact, it was nominated for British single of the year in 1986, but lost to Tears for Fears’ global hit “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” Bush has won one Brit Award – best British female in 1987.