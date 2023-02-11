×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Harry Styles Performs ‘As It Was’ Without a Hitch at 2023 Brit Awards

Styles followed up last weekend's Grammys performance of the hit with a fresh take at the 2023 Brit Awards ceremony.

Harry Styles 2023 Brit Awards
Harry Styles performs on stage during the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Brit Award winner Harry Styles brought “As It Was” to the O2 Arena on Saturday night (Feb. 11).

Styles, who won all four awards for which he was nominated, followed up last weekend’s Grammys performance of the Harry’s House hit — which Styles’ dancers said had a technical malfunction, with its rotating stage unexpectedly turning in the wrong direction — with a fresh take at the 2023 Brit Awards ceremony. “As It Was” opened the show.

The star, wearing an open red sequin jacket and showing his chest tattoos, fronted a live band and focused on audience engagement at the Brit Awards. He let the crowd take over on the first chorus, mouthing the lyrics “you know it’s not the same as it was” along with them, and reached down to touch their hands.

Related

Sam Smith at the 2023 Brit Awards

Sam Smith Stuns With Inflatable Latex Outfit on 2023 Brit Awards Red Carpet

Explore

Explore

Harry Styles

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

His clean sweep at the Brit Awards included the honors for artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year, song of the year and the fan-voted pop/R&B act. A full list of winners can be seen here.

Check out a clip of Styles’ “As It Was” performance below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad