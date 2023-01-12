Harry Styles, Wet Leg Top 2023 Brit Award Nominations (Full List)

Harry Styles and Wet Leg tied as the most-nominated artists for the 2023 Brit Awards, with four nods each. Styles is nominated for artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act.

Wet Leg is nominated for Mastercard album of the year, group of the year, best new artist and alternative/rock act. The duo will perform at the Feb. 11 Brit Awards ceremony, as will Sam Smith & Kim Petras, whose “Unholy” is up for song of the year.

In a statement, Wet Leg said, “Somebody hold our horses while we get to grips with this wild news, being nominated for a BRIT Award is too hard to comprehend. We never could have expected for our wee band to achieve this.”

Styles will face off against Central Cee, Fred again…, George Ezra and Stormzy for artist of the year, which Adele won last year in its inaugural year.

The nominees for Mastercard album of the year are The 1975’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Wet Leg’s Wet Leg, Styles’ Harry’s House, Stormzy’s This Is What I Mean and Fred again…’s Actual Life 3 (January 1- September 9 2022). The 1975 won in that category four years ago for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. Stormzy won five years ago for Gang Signs & Prayer.

Styles’ “As It Was” and Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” are among the 10 nominees for song of the year. Styles won in that category two years ago for “Watermelon Sugar” (and, with One Direction, 11 years ago for “What Makes You Beautiful”). Capaldi won three years ago for “Someone You Loved.” In a funny (and probably prophetic) statement, Capaldi said, “It’s an honour to be nominated for British Song of the Year. I very much look forward to seeing Harry Styles accept the award for ‘As It Was’.”

Several of the Brit nominees are nominated for Grammys in equivalent categories. Styles, nominated here for Mastercard album of the year and song of the year, is up for album, record and song of the year at the Grammys. Wet Leg, nominated here for best new artist, is up in that same category at the Grammys. Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” nominated here for international song of the year, are nominated for record and song of the year at the Grammys. Gayle’s “abcdefu,” also nominated here for international song of the year, is up for song of the year at the Grammys.

2023 will see the return of the four public-voted genre awards for alternative/rock act, dance act, hip hop/grime/rap act and pop/R&B act, which were introduced last year. Three of last year’s winners in these four categories are back to defend their titles – Dua Lipa in pop/R&B, Becky Hill in dance and Dave in hip-hop, grime, rap. This year’s winners will be determined by a public vote via TikTok, which will open at midday on Thursday, Jan. 19.

In a statement, Hill said, “I am astounded that I am nominated for best dance act for a second year in a row. I am so honored to be recognized again for my contribution in dance music which is held so closely to my heart…”

In December, The Brits announced FLO as the winner of this year’s Rising Star award. FLO is the first group to win this award.

The nominations for British producer of the year (won last year by Inflo) and songwriter of the year (won last year by Ed Sheeran) will be announced later.

Sheeran is nominated for two different collaborations this year. “Merry Christmas,” his teaming with Elton John, is up for song of the year. “Peru,” his pairing with Fireboy DML, is up for international song of the year.

Winners will be revealed at The Brit Awards on Saturday Feb. 11 at The O2 arena, broadcast on ITV and ITVX, and hosted by Mo Gilligan.

Here’s the complete list of 2023 Brit Awards nominations.

Mastercard album of the year

The 1975, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Dirty Hit

Wet Leg, Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Harry Styles, Harry’s House, Columbia, Sony Music

Stormzy, This Is What I Mean, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Fred Again..,, Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022), Atlantic Warner Music

Song of the year

Aitch/Ashanti, “Baby,” Capitol, Universal Music

Cat Burns, “Go,” RCA/Since 93, Sony Music

Dave, “Starlight,” Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Ed Sheeran & Elton John, “Merry Christmas,” Atlantic/EMI, Warner Music, Universal Music

Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal, “B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All),” Warner Records/One House/Warner Music

George Ezra, “Green Green Grass,” Columbia, Sony Music

Harry Styles, “As It Was,” Columbia, Sony Music

Lewis Capaldi, “Forget Me,” EMI, Universal Music

LF System, “Afraid to Feel,” Warner Records, Warner Music

Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy,” Capitol, Universal Music

Artist of the year

Central Cee, Central Cee

Fred Again…, Atlantic, Warner Music

George Ezra, Columbia/Sony Music

Harry Styles, Columbia/Sony Music

Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Group of the year

The 1975, Dirty Hit

Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings

Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Relentless, Sony Music

Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music

Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Best new artist

Kojey Radical, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music

Mimi Webb, Epic/RCA, Sony Music

Rina Sawayama, Dirty Hit

Sam Ryder, Parlophone, Warner Music

Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Rising star

Cat Burns, RCA/Since;93, Sony Music

Winner: FLO, Island, Universal Music

FLO, Island, Universal Music Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music

Alternative/rock act

The 1975, Dirty Hit

Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings

Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music

Tom Grennan, Insanity, Sony Music

Wet Leg, Domino Recordings

Hip Hop, grime, rap act

Aitch, Capitol, Universal Music

Central Cee, Central Cee

Dave, Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music

Loyle Carner, EMI, Universal Music

Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music

Dance act

Becky Hill, Polydor, Universal Music

Bonobo, Ninja Tune

Calvin Harris, Columbia, Sony Music

Eliza Rose, Warner Records/One House, Warner Music

Fred again…, Atlantic, Warner Music

Pop/R&B act

Cat Burns, RCA/Since’93, Sony Music

Charli XCX, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music

Dua Lipa, Warner Records, Warner Music

Harry Styles, Columbia, Sony Music

Sam Smith, Capitol, Universal Music

International artist of the year

Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music

Burna Boy, Atlantic, Warner Music

Kendrick Lamar, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music

Lizzo, Atlantic, Warner Music

Taylor Swift, EMI/Republic, Universal Music

International group of the year

BLACKPINK, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music

Drake & 21 Savage, Island/OVO/Republic, Epic/Columbia, Universal Music, Sony Music

First Aid Kit, Columbia/Sony Music

Fontaines D.C., Partisan Records

Gabriels, Parlophone, Warner Music

International song of the year