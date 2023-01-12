Harry Styles, Wet Leg Top 2023 Brit Award Nominations (Full List)

Harry Styles and Wet Leg tied as the most-nominated artists for the 2023 Brit Awards, with four nods each. Styles is nominated for artist of the year, Mastercard album of the year, song of the year and pop/R&B act.
Wet Leg is nominated for Mastercard album of the year, group of the year, best new artist and alternative/rock act. The duo will perform at the Feb. 11 Brit Awards ceremony, as will Sam Smith & Kim Petras, whose “Unholy” is up for song of the year.
In a statement, Wet Leg said, “Somebody hold our horses while we get to grips with this wild news, being nominated for a BRIT Award is too hard to comprehend. We never could have expected for our wee band to achieve this.”
Styles will face off against Central Cee, Fred again…, George Ezra and Stormzy for artist of the year, which Adele won last year in its inaugural year.
The nominees for Mastercard album of the year are The 1975’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Wet Leg’s Wet Leg, Styles’ Harry’s House, Stormzy’s This Is What I Mean and Fred again…’s Actual Life 3 (January 1- September 9 2022). The 1975 won in that category four years ago for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. Stormzy won five years ago for Gang Signs & Prayer.
Styles’ “As It Was” and Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” are among the 10 nominees for song of the year. Styles won in that category two years ago for “Watermelon Sugar” (and, with One Direction, 11 years ago for “What Makes You Beautiful”). Capaldi won three years ago for “Someone You Loved.” In a funny (and probably prophetic) statement, Capaldi said, “It’s an honour to be nominated for British Song of the Year. I very much look forward to seeing Harry Styles accept the award for ‘As It Was’.”
Several of the Brit nominees are nominated for Grammys in equivalent categories. Styles, nominated here for Mastercard album of the year and song of the year, is up for album, record and song of the year at the Grammys. Wet Leg, nominated here for best new artist, is up in that same category at the Grammys. Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” nominated here for international song of the year, are nominated for record and song of the year at the Grammys. Gayle’s “abcdefu,” also nominated here for international song of the year, is up for song of the year at the Grammys.
2023 will see the return of the four public-voted genre awards for alternative/rock act, dance act, hip hop/grime/rap act and pop/R&B act, which were introduced last year. Three of last year’s winners in these four categories are back to defend their titles – Dua Lipa in pop/R&B, Becky Hill in dance and Dave in hip-hop, grime, rap. This year’s winners will be determined by a public vote via TikTok, which will open at midday on Thursday, Jan. 19.
In a statement, Hill said, “I am astounded that I am nominated for best dance act for a second year in a row. I am so honored to be recognized again for my contribution in dance music which is held so closely to my heart…”
In December, The Brits announced FLO as the winner of this year’s Rising Star award. FLO is the first group to win this award.
The nominations for British producer of the year (won last year by Inflo) and songwriter of the year (won last year by Ed Sheeran) will be announced later.
Sheeran is nominated for two different collaborations this year. “Merry Christmas,” his teaming with Elton John, is up for song of the year. “Peru,” his pairing with Fireboy DML, is up for international song of the year.
Winners will be revealed at The Brit Awards on Saturday Feb. 11 at The O2 arena, broadcast on ITV and ITVX, and hosted by Mo Gilligan.
Here’s the complete list of 2023 Brit Awards nominations.
Mastercard album of the year
- The 1975, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, Dirty Hit
- Wet Leg, Wet Leg, Domino Recordings
- Harry Styles, Harry’s House, Columbia, Sony Music
- Stormzy, This Is What I Mean, 0207/Merky, Universal Music
- Fred Again..,, Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022), Atlantic Warner Music
Song of the year
- Aitch/Ashanti, “Baby,” Capitol, Universal Music
- Cat Burns, “Go,” RCA/Since 93, Sony Music
- Dave, “Starlight,” Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music
- Ed Sheeran & Elton John, “Merry Christmas,” Atlantic/EMI, Warner Music, Universal Music
- Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal, “B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All),” Warner Records/One House/Warner Music
- George Ezra, “Green Green Grass,” Columbia, Sony Music
- Harry Styles, “As It Was,” Columbia, Sony Music
- Lewis Capaldi, “Forget Me,” EMI, Universal Music
- LF System, “Afraid to Feel,” Warner Records, Warner Music
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy,” Capitol, Universal Music
Artist of the year
- Central Cee, Central Cee
- Fred Again…, Atlantic, Warner Music
- George Ezra, Columbia/Sony Music
- Harry Styles, Columbia/Sony Music
- Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music
Group of the year
- The 1975, Dirty Hit
- Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Relentless, Sony Music
- Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music
- Wet Leg, Domino Recordings
Best new artist
- Kojey Radical, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music
- Mimi Webb, Epic/RCA, Sony Music
- Rina Sawayama, Dirty Hit
- Sam Ryder, Parlophone, Warner Music
- Wet Leg, Domino Recordings
Rising star
- Cat Burns, RCA/Since;93, Sony Music
- Winner: FLO, Island, Universal Music
- Nia Archives, Island/Universal Music
Alternative/rock act
- The 1975, Dirty Hit
- Arctic Monkeys, Domino Recordings
- Nova Twins, Marshall Records, Blue Raincoat Music
- Tom Grennan, Insanity, Sony Music
- Wet Leg, Domino Recordings
Hip Hop, grime, rap act
- Aitch, Capitol, Universal Music
- Central Cee, Central Cee
- Dave, Dave/Neighbourhood, Universal Music
- Loyle Carner, EMI, Universal Music
- Stormzy, 0207/Merky, Universal Music
Dance act
- Becky Hill, Polydor, Universal Music
- Bonobo, Ninja Tune
- Calvin Harris, Columbia, Sony Music
- Eliza Rose, Warner Records/One House, Warner Music
- Fred again…, Atlantic, Warner Music
Pop/R&B act
- Cat Burns, RCA/Since’93, Sony Music
- Charli XCX, Asylum/Atlantic, Warner Music
- Dua Lipa, Warner Records, Warner Music
- Harry Styles, Columbia, Sony Music
- Sam Smith, Capitol, Universal Music
International artist of the year
- Beyoncé, Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music
- Burna Boy, Atlantic, Warner Music
- Kendrick Lamar, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music
- Lizzo, Atlantic, Warner Music
- Taylor Swift, EMI/Republic, Universal Music
International group of the year
- BLACKPINK, Polydor/Interscope, Universal Music
- Drake & 21 Savage, Island/OVO/Republic, Epic/Columbia, Universal Music, Sony Music
- First Aid Kit, Columbia/Sony Music
- Fontaines D.C., Partisan Records
- Gabriels, Parlophone, Warner Music
International song of the year
- Beyoncé, “Break My Soul,” Columbia/Parkwood/RCA, Sony Music
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue),” Parlophone, Warner Music
- Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran, “Peru,” Island/Atlantic, Universal/Warner
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and cast of Encanto, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Universal Music Recordings, Walt Disney, Universal Music
- Gayle, “abcdefu,” Atlantic, Warner Music
- Jack Harlow, “First Class,” Atlantic, Warner Music
- Lizzo “About Damn Time,” Atlantic, Warner Music
- Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott, “Where Are You Now,” Capitol/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music
- OneRepublic, “I Ain’t Worried,” Polydor/Insanity, Sony Music/Universal Music
- Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero,” EMI/Republic, Universal Music