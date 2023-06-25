×
Here Are the 2023 BET Awards Winners

Latto & Coco Jones accepted awards on the telecast, while Teyana Taylor learned of her award via FaceTime.

Latto at the 2023 BET Awards
Latto holds her best female hip-hop artist award during the 2023 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, June 25, 2023. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 BET Awards are a wrap!

Six awards were given out on Sunday night’s (June 25) telecast, with Latto accepting best female hip-hop artist and Coco Jones accepting best new artist in person. Teyana Taylor‘s mother, Nikki, accepted her daughter’s award and even called her up via FaceTime during the broadcast to let her know she won video director of the year. (Billboard is still awaiting the results of the other 15 prizes and will update this article once they’re announced.)

See who took home awards at the 2023 BET Awards below:

Album of the Year
Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla
Breezy, Chris Brown
God Did, DJ Khaled
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyoncé
SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
SZA
Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher

Best Group
City Girls
Drake & 21 Savage
Dvsn
FLO
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor

Best Collaboration
“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black
“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist   
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
WINNER: Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby

Video of the Year
“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“First Class,” Harlow
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year
A$AP Rocky for AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
WINNER: Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist
Ambré
WINNER: Coco Jones
Doechii
FLO
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann
“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans
“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
“New,” Tye Tribbett
“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams
“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat 21 Savage
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)

BET Her
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
“Players,” Coi Leray
“Special,” Lizzo

Best Movie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya

Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson   
Young Dylan   

Sportswoman of the Year Award
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix   
Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka  
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Judge   
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Hurts
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry

