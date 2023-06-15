GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert & More Set to Perform at 2023 BET Awards

GloRilla, who tied with Drake for most nominations for the 2023 BET Awards, is set to perform on the show, which airs live on BET on Sunday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET/ PT. Lil Uzi Vert, Doechii and Coco Jones are also set to perform on the show, with more performers to be announced.

The centerpiece of the show will be a 50th anniversary celebration of hip-hop. Artists set for that segment are 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins and Yo-Yo.

“We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering hip-hop spanning every decade, style, and region,” Connie Orlando, BET evp, specials, music programming & music strategy said in a statement. “From music to dance and fashion, we are digging through every crate as we celebrate 50 years of hip-hop and its diversity, evolution, and global impact.”

Orlando will oversee and executive produce the annual show, with Jamal Noisette, vp, specials, music programming & music strategy to co-executive produce for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show, with Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as executive producers.

Last year, GloRilla took home best breakthrough hip-hop artist of the year award at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Following GloRilla and Drake, who each received seven nominations, 21 Savage and Lizzo each received five nods, followed by Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA with four nods each.

The BET Awards has been the No. 1 cable award show among all adults 18-49 for the last two years and is the No. 1 cable award show among Black adults 18-49 for the 21st consecutive year (CY02-CY22).

Voting for BET Awards 2023 Viewer’s Choice Award ends June 25 at 6:30 p.m. PT/ 9:30 p.m. ET. Cast your vote on BET’s website.