Watch the 2023 BET Awards Performances

R&B and hip-hop’s biggest and brightest stars — both new and old — came together on Sunday night (June 25) for the 2023 BET Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In addition to honoring multiple greats and celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the stars took to the stage for larger-than-life performances.

Ice Spice made her first-ever performance at the BET Awards — after receiving a shout-out from Lil Uzi Vert while they took the stage for “Spin Again” — and took the audience back to the basketball courts and corner stores of New York City. During her set, she gave a rousing performance of her breakthrough hit “Munch (Feelin’ U),” her Hot Rap Songs No. 1 track “Princess Diana” and Like…? single “In Ha Mood” with the assistance of ball players and backup dancers.

Latto, who took home the best female hip-hop artist award during the telecast, lit up the stage with “Put It On Da Floor.” The rapper — who recently peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 remix of “Put It On Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B — started off the performance with as a janitor at a supermarket, but her backup dancers ripped off her outfit to reveal a glitzy bustier that read “brand new,” referencing the song’s viral lyric.

Lil Uzi Vert kicked off the evening, opening the show with “Just Wanna Rock.” Other artists who performed include Offset and Quavo of Migos, who paid tribute to Takeoff; Patti LaBelle honoring Tina Turner; Swizz Beatz, Coi Leray and more celebrating Lifetime Achievement honoree Busta Rhymes; E-40, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Ja Rule and others marking 50 years of hip-hop; and more.

See performances from the 2023 BET Awards below.