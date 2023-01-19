Alexandre Desplat & Justin Hurwitz Among 2023 BAFTA Awards Nominees: Full List

All Quiet on the Western Front leads this year’s BAFTA nominations with 14 nods, which puts it in a tie with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) as the most-nominated non-English language film in BAFTA history.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once are tied for second place in overall nominations this year with 10 nods.

All three of these films are nominated for best original score. Volker Bertelmann scored All Quiet on the Western Front; Carter Burwell scored The Banshees of Inisherin and Son Lux scored Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The other nominees for original score are Babylon (Justin Hurwitz) and Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Alexandre Desplat).

All five of these scores were among the 15 scores shortlisted for Oscars on Dec. 21. Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday Jan. 24.

Desplat is a three-time winner for original score at the BAFTA Awards — for The King’s Speech (2010), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) and The Shape of Water (2017). Only two other composers have won three or more awards in this category in the history of the BAFTAs. John Williams leads with seven wins, followed by Ennio Morricone with six. Hurwitz won in this category at the BAFTAs six years ago for La La Land.

Bertelmann referenced All Quiet’s strong showing in a statement: “I am deeply honored to be nominated for a BAFTA, especially in connection with such a well-crafted and meaningful film. The collaboration with [director] Edward Berger gave me the freedom to work on a score without compromise. I am very thankful for that. Congrats to Edward, the producers and the entire team on their 14 nominations.”

In a statement, Son Lux, the composer of Everything Everywhere All at Once, said: “Our heads are spinning and our hearts are full. Thanks to BAFTA for this honor, to Daniels [directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert] for their boundless vision and trust, and to each and every member of the EEAAO [Everything Everywhere All at Once] family for inspiring us beyond words.”

The BAFTAs do not have a best original song category.

In other nominations of interest to the music community, Austin Butler was nominated for leading actor for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Elvis, and Brett Morgan’s David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream is up for documentary.

These are the first BAFTA nominations for Butler, Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), among others.

Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical family drama The Fabelmans received just one BAFTA nomination, for original screenplay – on which Spielberg collaborated with Tony Kushner. Sarah Polley’s Women Talking was shut out entirely.

In the best director category, four of the six nominated directors are first-time nominees in that category: Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King); Todd Field (Tár), Kwan and Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front).

Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh announced this year’s BAFTA nominations via a live broadcast from BAFTA’s London headquarters on Thursday (Jan. 19). This year’s awards will be presented at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Here’s the complete list of BAFTA Award nominations.

Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat

Best film

All Quiet on the Western Front – Malte Grunert

The Banshees Of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin Mcdonagh

Elvis – Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick Mccormick, Schuyler Weiss

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

Tár – Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

Leading actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Leading actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl Mccormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Supporting actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Director

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh

Decision to Leave – Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Tár – Todd Field

The Woman King – Gina Prince-bythewood

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro

The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad

She Said – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter

Film not in the English language

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Malte Grunert

Argentina, 1985 – Santiago Mitre, Producer(S) Tbc

Corsage – Marie Kreutzer

Decision to Leave – Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok

The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí

Documentary

All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman

Moonage Daydream – Brett Morgan

Navalny – Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

Animated film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford, Mark Swift

Turning Red – Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

Casting

Aftersun – Lucy Pardee

All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär

Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle Of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

The Batman – Greig Fraser

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Costume design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl

Amsterdam – J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Make up & hair

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle

Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Special visual effects

All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

Outstanding British film

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells, Producer(S) Tbc

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

Brian and Charles – Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward

Empire of Light – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand

Living – Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly

See How They Run – Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell

The Swimmers – Sally El Hosaini, Producer(S) Tbc, Jack Thorne

The Wonder – Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (Writer/director)

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (Writer/director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (Director)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (Writer)

Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (Director)

British short animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella

Middle Watch – John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy

Your Mountain Is Waiting – Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian

British short film

The Ballad of Olive Morris – Alex Kayode-kay

Bazigaga – Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail

Bus Girl – Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen

A Drifting Up – Jacob Lee

An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkeley, Ross White

EE rising star award (voted for by the public)