Bonnie Raitt, Zach Bryan & More Nominated for 2023 Americana Honors & Awards (Full List)

Three months after winning Grammys for song of the year and best American roots song, Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” is nominated for song of the year at the 2023 Americana Honors & Awards.
Four of the five nominees for song of the year were written by solitary songwriters, a sign that the songwriting-by-committee approach that is popular in mainstream pop music has not yet come to the Americana sector. The nominees are Charley Crockett’s “I’m Just a Clown” (which he wrote by himself), Raitt’s “Just Like That” (which she wrote by herself), Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange” (which he wrote by himself), Allison Russell featuring Brandi Carlile’s “You’re Not Alone” (which Russell wrote by herself) and Margo Price’s “Change of Heart” (which she co-wrote with Jeremy Ivey).
The Americana Music Association announced the nominees for its 22nd annual Americana Honors & Awards on Tuesday (May 9) at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville. Crockett and Price each received nominations in three categories. Russell was nominated in two.
Billy Strings, who won entertainer of the year last year for the first time, is back to defend his title against Crockett, Price, Russell and Sierra Ferrell.
The War and Treaty, the husband-and-wife duo which won duo/group of the year last year for the first time, are competing in that category this year with 49 Winchester, Caamp, Nickel Creek and Plains.
Eight-time Grammy winner Dan Auerbach produced one of the album of the year nominees – Hermanos Gutiérrez’s El Bueno y el Malo.
This year’s nominations were revealed by host Gina Miller, senior vice president and general manager of MNRK Music Group and a member of the Americana Music Association’s board of directors. The event featured performances by Price, S.G. Goodman and The McCrary Sisters.
The winners will be announced during the Americana Honors & Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The program is the marquee event of AmericanaFest, which returns for its 23nd year on Sept. 19 and runs through Sept. 23.
Every year, the Americana Music Association announces six member-voted annual awards and lifetime achievement awards including the Legacy of Americana Award, co-presented with the National Museum of African American Music.
Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2023 Americana Honors & Awards:
Album of the year
Big Time, Angel Olsen; Produced by Angel Olsen and Jonathan Wilson
Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, Tyler Childers; Produced by Tyler Childers
El Bueno y el Malo, Hermanos Gutiérrez; Produced by Dan Auerbach
The Man from Waco, Charley Crockett; Produced by Bruce Robison
Strays, Margo Price; Produced by Margo Price and Jonathan Wilson
Song of the year
“Change of Heart,” Margo Price; Written by Jeremy Ivey, Margo Price
“I’m Just a Clown,” Charley Crockett; Written by Charley Crockett
“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt; Written by Bonnie Raitt
“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan; Written by Zach Bryan
“You’re Not Alone,” Allison Russell featuring Brandi Carlile; Written by Allison Russell
Artist of the year
Charley Crockett
Sierra Ferrell
Margo Price
Allison Russell
Billy Strings
Duo/group of the year
49 Winchester
Caamp
Nickel Creek
Plains
Emerging act of the year
Adeem the Artist
S.G. Goodman
William Prince
Thee Sacred Souls
Sunny War
Instrumentalist of the year
Isa Burke
Allison de Groot
Jeff Picker
SistaStrings (Chauntee and Monique Ross)
Kyle Tuttle