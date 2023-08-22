Nelly, Randy Travis, Dennis Quaid & More Added to 2023 ACM Honors Lineup

The 2023 ACM Honors, which is set to tape on Wednesday (Aug. 23) at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, has added additional performers and presenters to its lineup.

Nelly, who collaborated with Tim McGraw on the genre-bridging 2004 hit “Over and Over,” will appear. McGraw is set to receive the ACM Icon Award. “Over and Over” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Also added to the lineup are Randy Travis, actor and singer Dennis Quaid, Big Kenny, Priscilla Block, Lee Brice, Billy Ray Cyrus + Firerose With Travis Denning, Sara Evans, Marty Stuart, Storme Warren, Hailey Whitters and Brett Young.

Four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce will return for a third year to host the ceremony. Pearce will also perform on the show, which will air on FOX for a second year on Monday, Sept. 18, from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The final performer lineup for the FOX broadcast will be announced in the following weeks. That usually means that the producers plan to tape more than they can they use in a two-hour program so they have choices in editing the final program.

The event, which the ACM likes to call the “country music industry’s favorite night,” will recognize several special honorees, including ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Chris Stapleton. The latter award goes to artists who have won an ACM new artist award; an ACM award for top male, female, group or duo; and an ACM entertainer of the year award. Stapleton is the ninth artist to receive the award. He was named top new male vocalist in 2015, top male vocalist for the first time in 2017 and entertainer of the year at the show on May 11.

Two of the awards will be presented posthumously. Charlie Daniels, who is set to receive the ACM Spirit Award, and K.T. Oslin, who is set to receive the ACM Poet’s Award, both died in 2020.

“We are thrilled to be working with FOX for a second year to bring one of our industry’s favorite nights, filled with emotional tributes and unforgettable performances, to primetime television,” Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said in a previous statement.

The 16th Annual ACM Honors will be produced for television by ACM Productions LLC. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music, and Martin Fischer is executive producer for Opry Entertainment. Edie Lynn Hoback is producer.

Honorees

Clint Black (ACM Poet’s Award)

BRELAND (ACM Lift Every Voice Award)

Kane Brown (ACM International Award)

Mary Chapin Carpenter (ACM Poet’s Award)

Charlie Cook (ACM Spirit Award)

Charlie Daniels (ACM Service Award)

Mike Dungan (ACM Icon Award)

Ashley Gorley (ACM Songwriter of the Year)

HARDY (ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year)

Bill Mayne (ACM Service Award)

Tim McGraw (ACM Icon Award)

K.T. Oslin (ACM Poet’s Award)

Chris Stapleton (ACM Triple Crown Award)

Troy Vollhoffer (ACM Lifting Lives Award)

Performers and Presenters

Big Kenny

Priscilla Block

BRELAND

Lee Brice

Brandy Clark

Billy Ray Cyrus + FIREROSE with Travis Denning

Jordan Davis

Sara Evans

Chris Janson

Lady A

Nelly

Carly Pearce

Dennis Quaid

Emily Shackelton

Marty Stuart

Randy Travis

Keith Urban

The War And Treaty

Storme Warren

Hailey Whitters

Anne Wilson

Trisha Yearwood

Brett Young

Bailey Zimmerman

acm-honors-poster-billboard-1240