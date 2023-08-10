2023 ACM Honors to Air on Fox: Here’s the Date

The 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors will air on FOX for a second year. The show, which will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, will air as a two-hour special on Monday, Sept. 18 (8-19 p.m. ET/PT).

The event, which the ACM likes to call the “country music industry’s favorite night,” will recognize several special honorees, including ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Chris Stapleton; ACM Poet’s Award recipients Clint Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter and K.T. Oslin; ACM International Award recipient Kane Brown; ACM Icon Award recipient Tim McGraw; and ACM Lift Every Voice Award recipient Breland

Four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce will return for a third year to host the ceremony. Pearce will also perform on the show, as will Breland, Chris Janson, Lady A, Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, Brandy Clark, Jordan Davis, The War and Treaty, Bailey Zimmerman, Emily Shackelton, Anne Wilson and more. The full line-up of artists included in the FOX primetime special will be released in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to be working with FOX for a second year to bring one of our industry’s favorite nights, filled with emotional tributes and unforgettable performances, to primetime television,” Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said in a statement.

Other recipients of special awards, in addition to those already named, include Charlie Cook, Charlie Daniels, Mike Dungan, Ashley Gorley, HARDY, Bill Mayne and Troy Vollhoffer.

The 16th Annual ACM Honors will be produced for television by ACM Productions LLC. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music, and Martin Fischer is executive producer for Opry Entertainment. Edie Lynn Hoback is producer.

VIP packages for ACM Honors, including seating in the exclusive artist pit, access to a VIP pre-party reception, and a limited-edition Hatch Show print poster commemorating the show, are available for on AXS.