Here Are All the 2023 ACM Awards Winners (Updating)

The 2023 ACM Awards have arrived!

HARDY goes into the country awards show with a leading seven nominations, while Lainey Wilson has six nods, followed by Cole Swindell, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert with five nods each.

But who will emerge the night’s big winner? Watch the full show on Prime Video, and find all the winners (updating live) below:

MAIN CATEGORIES

Entertainer of the year

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female artist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Male artist of the year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New female artist of the year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

WINNER: Hailey Whitters

New male artist of the year

WINNER: Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Album of the year

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Label(s)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde; Producer: John Osborne; Label: Warner Music Nashville

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Label: Broken Bow Records

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Label: Columbia Records

Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi; Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore; Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Palomino – Miranda Lambert; Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves; Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

Single of the year

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Label(s)

Heart Like a Truck – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Label: Broken Bow Records

Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde; Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally; Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville

WINNER: She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Warner Music Nashville

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff; Label: RCA Nashville

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music

Song of the year

Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)

Sand In My Boots – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy; Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing

WINNER: She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols; Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson; Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers; Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music

wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair; Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton; Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp

Visual media of the year

Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)

HEARTFIRST – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: P Tracy

She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell; Producer: Troy Jackson; Director: Spidey Smith

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Luke Arreguin; Director: Alex Alvga

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson; Producer: Maddy Hayes; Director: Dustin Haney

WINNER: wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Producer: Inkwell Productions; Director: Justin Clough

What He Didn’t Do – Carly Pearce; Producer: Ryan Byrd; Director: Alexa Campbell

Songwriter of the year

Nicolle Galyon

WINNER: Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

Artist-songwriter of the year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

WINNER: HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Music event of the year

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Label(s)

At the End of a Bar – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny; Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young; Label: RCA Nashville

She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix] – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Warner Music Nashville

Thank God – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff; Label: RCA Nashville

Thinking ‘Bout You – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Broken Bow Records

WINNER: wait in the truck – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt; Label: Big Loud Records

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS

Bass player of the year

Mark Hill

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Lex Price

Craig Young

Drummer of the year

Fred Eltringham

Miles McPherson

Jerry Roe

Aaron Sterling

Nir Z

Acoustic guitar player of the year

Tim Galloway

Todd Lombardo

Danny Rader

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

Piano/keyboards player of the year

Jim “Moose” Brown

Dave Cohen

Charles Judge

Billy Justineau

Alex Wright

Specialty instrument player of the year

Dan Dugmore

Stuart Duncan

Jenee Fleenor

Josh Matheny

Justin Schipper

Electric guitar player of the year

Kris Donegan

Kenny Greenberg

Rob McNelley

Sol Philcox-Littlefield

Derek Wells

Audio engineer of the year

Drew Bollman

Josh Ditty

Gena Johnson

Justin Niebank

F. Reid Shippen

Producer of the year

Buddy Cannon

Luke Dick

Jay Joyce

Joey Moi

Jon Randall

Derek Wells

INDUSTRY AWARDS

Casino of the year – theater

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD

Golden Nugget – Lake Charles, LA

Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL

Soaring Eagle – Mount Pleasant, MI

Casino of the year – arena

Fallsview Casino Resort – Niagara Falls, ON

Harrah’s – Council Bluffs, IA

Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

Northern Quest Resort & Casino – Airway Heights, WA

Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY

Festival of the year

C2C: Country to Country – UK

Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC

Country Concert – Fort Loramie, OH

Country Fest – Cadott, WI

Country Thunder – Bristol, TN

Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA

Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fair/rodeo of the year

Auburn Rodeo – Opelika, AL

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Florida Strawberry Festival – Plant City, FL

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX

Iowa State Fair – Des Moines, IA

Club of the year

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC

Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO

Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX

Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

Theater of the year

Crystal Grand Music Theatre – Wisconsin Dells, WI

Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN

Orpheum Theater – Omaha, NE

Stiefel Theatre – Salina, KS

Outdoor venue of the year

Bank of NH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN

Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

Arena of the year

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

Hertz Arena – Estero, FL

Moody Center – Austin, TX

Simmons Bank Arena – Little Rock, AR

Thompson-Boling Arena – Knoxville, TN

Don Romeo talent buyer of the year

Ron Pateras

Pat Powelson

Michelle Romeo

Stacy Vee

Troy Vollhoffer

Promoter of the year