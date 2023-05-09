Here Are All the Performers & Presenters for the 2023 ACM Awards

The ACM Awards are bringing a country music party to Frisco, Texas!

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will co-host this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards, set to air May 11 at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.

But they will also be guiding an evening of strong performances, highlighted by duets from Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood (in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Yearwood winning the ACM’s female artist of the year award). Also collaborating are Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina on the remix of Swindell’s “She Had Me at Heads Carolina.” Ashley McBryde will welcome Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne (on guitar) for a performance of “Bonfire at Tina’s” from McBryde’s collaborative Lindeville project, which is nominated for album of the year. HARDY, who leads this year’s nominees with seven nods, will also make his ACM Awards performance debut.

Morgan Wallen had been slated as a performer, but pulled out of the awards show Tuesday (May 9) and is canceling six weeks of shows due to being placed on vocal rest. Sources tell Billboard that the ACM does not plan on replacing Wallen’s performance slot due to already having a stacked lineup of performers.

While Wallen will not be replaced, the ACM’s announced earlier in the day that pop star Ed Sheeran will be performing. It will be the “Shivers” singer’s first time on the show; he just released his new album, Subtract, on May 5.

Additionally, the ACMs revealed this year’s presenters, as well as contributions from four-time ACM National On-Air Personality of the Year winner Bobby Bones, whose “Backstage With Bobby Bones” interview segment will be featured throughout the evening.

Following HARDY in terms of nominations this year are Lainey Wilson with six nods, then Cole Swindell, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert with five nods each.

The awards show will be streaming live for free to a global audience via Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. The full rebroadcast will stream the following day for free on Amazon Freevee.

See below for the full list of performers and presenters announced for this year’s ACM Awards.

Performers:

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Ed Sheeran

Cody Johnson

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Jo Dee Messina

Dolly Parton

Jelly Roll

Cole Swindell

Keith Urban

The War and Treaty

Lainey Wilson

Bailey Zimmerman

Carly Pearce

Trisha Yearwood

HARDY

Jordan Davis

Brandy Clark

Caylee Hammack

Pillbox Patti

John Osborne

Presenters:

Gabby Barrett

BRELAND

Brandy Clark

Jordan Davis

Mickey Guyton

Tyler Hubbard

Dustin Lynch

TJ Osborne

Jon Pardi

Carly Pearce

MacKenzie Porter

Dak Prescott

Emmitt Smith

Tanya Tucker

Keith Urban

Trisha Yearwood

The ACM Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions. DCP is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a Penske Media Corporation (PMC) subsidiary and joint venture between PMC and Eldrige. PMC is the parent company of Billboard.