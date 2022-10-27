Post Malone, Hailey Bieber & More Among 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards Nominees

MrBeast is the top nominee for the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards, which is set to return live to the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The show will stream exclusively on YouTube (YouTube.com/Streamys).

Now in its 12th year, the Streamys honors excellence in online video and the creators behind it in more than 45 award categories.

While many of the nominees will be familiar only to fans of online video, the nominees for the crossover award have achieved broader fame. They are Post Malone, Hailey Rhode Bieber, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gordon Ramsay and the team of Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch, who are collectively known as blondebrunetteredhead. The crossover award “recognizes public figures embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices.”

MrBeast is the top nominee for the second year in a row. He has seven nods, including creator of the year, collaboration, creator for social good and creator product, editing. MrBeast is vying for a record third consecutive win for creator of the year.

Inventor and engineer Mark Rober follows with six nominations, including creator of the year, collaboration, creator for social good, and science and engineering.

True crime storyteller MrBallen leads first-time nominees with four nods. Old Spice also has four nods, followed by #TeamSeas, Blogilates, Brandon Rogers, Harry Potter, HasanAbi, Kai Cenat, Kallmekris, Logan Paul, Ludwig, Markiplier, RDCWorld, SpongeBob and UNHhhh • WOWPresents, with three nods each.

Airrack is set to serve as MC. Airrack has surpassed 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel in less than three years. He has three nominations — creator of the year, first person and editing.

The nominees for creator of the year showcase the breadth of genres in online and social video spaces—including vlogging, fitness, gaming and lifestyle. The nominees are Addison Rae, Airrack, Blogilates, Charli D’Amelio, Dream, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mark Rober, MrBallen, and MrBeast.

BENOFTHEWEEK, Kallmekris, Kirsten Titus, MrBallen, and Ryan Trahan are nominated for the breakout creator award. Past winners include Bella Poarch, Emma Chamberlain, Charli D’Amelio, Liza Koshy, and MrBeast.

New categories for 2022 include several new gaming-focused awards such as streamer of the year, breakout streamer, competitive gamer, and variety streamer, as well as awards for VTubers who use virtual avatars.

Nearly half of the Streamy Awards nominees are creators who have never been nominated before, including Chad Chad, courtreezy, Dhar Mann, Enola Bedard, and Mina Le.

Rhett & Link’s Good Mythical Morning scores its eighth consecutive nomination for show of the year. The duo won in the category in 2019.

Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova are up for three awards this year—show of the year, unscripted series, and editing—for UNHhhh from WOWPresents. The duo hosted the 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards where they won unscripted series.

DeMarcus Shawn, Ian Boggs, Savanah Moss, Sheena Melwani, and the cheeky boyos all received nominations for the short form award, a content format that has seen continuous growth over the last few years.

The show reports a YouTube viewership increase of 43% from 2020 to 2021, with the 2021 show garnering over 9.6 million views to date.

The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards is produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter.

For more information, visit www.streamys.org.

Here are the nominees in selected categories:

Creator of the year

Addison Rae

Airrack

Blogilates

Charli D’Amelio

Dream

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mark Rober

MrBallen

MrBeast

Show of the year

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla

In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier

RDCWorld

Sidetalk

Twitch Rivals

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Streamer of the year

HasanAbi

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Kyedae

Ludwig

Pokimane

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

Crossover

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Gordon Ramsay

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)

Post Malone

Breakout creator

BENOFTHEWEEK

Kallmekris

Kirsten Titus

MrBallen

Ryan Trahan

Breakout streamer

Emiru

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

kkatamina

QTCinderella

Podcast

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

MrBallen Podcast

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scripted series

Dhar Mann

In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier

Jack Pop

NORMAL BRITISH SERIES • Brandon Rogers

RDCWorld

Unscripted series

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla

Sidetalk

UNHhhh • WOWPresents