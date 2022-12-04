Mark Rober, MrBeast Win Big at 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards (Full Winners List)

Inventor and engineer Mark Rober was the top winner at the 2022 You Tube Streamy Awards, which were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday (Dec. 4). The awards, now in their 12th year, celebrate the year’s best online content and creators. Rober won four awards — creator for social good, collaboration, science and engineering, and Streamys Brand Awards: brand engagement.

Digital star MrBeast followed close behind with three wins — creator of the year for the third year in a row, creator for social good, and Streamys Brand Awards: brand engagement.

#TeamSeas, Cooking With Lynja, Markiplier and Old Spice each won two awards.

The show, presented by Streamlabs, streamed from master of ceremonies Airrack’s YouTube channel, marking the first time the show has live-streamed exclusively on a creator’s channel.

The show also included a performance by hip-hop star Yung Gravy who performed his hit “Betty (Get Money)” against a backdrop of creator videos to the viral song.

For the creator for social good and brand engagement awards, Rober and MrBeast shared in their wins with #TeamSeas. The creator for social good award is presented by The Elevate Prize Foundation, who awarded the duo $50,000 to commit to a worthy cause of their choosing.

Ryan Trahan won the breakout creator award. He joins the ranks of past winners Bella Poarch, Charli D’Amelio, MrBeast, Emma Chamberlain, and Liza Koshy.

D’Amelio presented the award for show of the year to Rhett & Link for “Good Mythical Morning.”

Winners of the newly-launched Streamys gaming categories included streamer of the year (Kai Cenat), breakout streamer (IShowSpeed), competitive gamer (tarik), and variety streamer (Ludwig). Markiplier took the longstanding gamer award in addition to the award for scripted series.

For the third year in a row, the show featured Creator Honors, allowing past Streamys winners to present tributes to creators whose work resonated with them. The Game Theorists honored Backrooms mastermind Kane Pixels and Jaiden Animations honored fellow animator Ice Cream Sandwich.

Airrack was joined by creator guests including Bretman Rock, Cooking with Lynja, Kallmekris, Michelle Khare, the cheeky boyos, as well as his friends Tyler, Mack, and Beans.

Presenters included Alexa Rivera, Avani Gregg, Brad Mondo, Brandon Rogers, Brent Rivera, Charli D’Amelio, Colin & Samir, Dhar Mann, Enola Bedard, HasanAbi, Howieazy, Ian Boggs, Jarvis Johnson, Jay Shetty, Leo González, MissDarcei, Pierson Wodzynski, Quackity, RDCWorld, Rhett & Link, SeanDoesMagic, Sheena Melwani & The Real Indian Dad, and Thee BlackBadger.

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Bob the Drag Queen served as the show’s live announcer. The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards was produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter.

Here’s a complete list of 2022 YouTube Streamys Awards Winners/Honorees

STREAMYS CREATOR HONORS

Kane Pixels from The Game Theorists

Ice Cream Sandwich from Jaiden Animations

OVERALL AWARDS

Creator of the year: MrBeast

Show of the year: Good Mythical Morning

Streamer of the year: Kai Cenat

International: Khaby Lame (Italy)

Short form: Sheena Melwani

Individual awards

Breakout creator: Ryan Trahan

Breakout streamer: IShowSpeed

Collaboration: Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers – GlitterBomb Payback

Creator for social good: MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas

Creator product: POPFLEX • Blogilates

Crossover: Gordon Ramsay

First person: Airrack

Just chatting: xQc

Variety streamer: Ludwig

VTuber: CodeMiko

SHOW AWARDS

Podcast: Call Her Daddy

Scripted series: In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier

Unscripted series: Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

SUBJECT AWARDS

Animated: MeatCanyon

Beauty: MissDarcei

Comedy: RDCWorld

Commentary: Danny Gonzalez

Competitive gamer: tarik

Dance: Enola Bedard

Fashion and style: Wisdom Kaye

Food: Cooking With Lynja

Gamer: Markiplier

Health and wellness: Doctor Mike

Kids and family: Rebecca Zamolo

Learning and education: Tom Scott

Lifestyle: Charli D’Amelio

News: HasanAbi

Science and engineering: Mark Rober

Sports: Jesser

Technology: Mrwhosetheboss

CRAFT AWARDS

Cinematography: Lyrical Lemonade

Editing: Cooking With Lynja

Visual and special effects: SoKrispyMedia

Writing: Brandon Rogers

BRAND AWARDS

Brand of the year: Old Spice

Agency of the year: Whalar

Brand engagement: #TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober

Branded series: Old Spice Writer’s Room • LOL Network

Branded video: Gorgeous, gorgeous people love Clé de Peau Beauté concealer! • Martha Stewart

Influencer campaign: The Ultimate Teammate • Tampax

Social impact campaign: Once Upon a Bi • Tinder