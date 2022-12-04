Mark Rober, MrBeast Win Big at 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards (Full Winners List)

Inventor and engineer Mark Rober was the top winner at the 2022 You Tube Streamy Awards, which were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday (Dec. 4). The awards, now in their 12th year, celebrate the year’s best online content and creators. Rober won four awards — creator for social good, collaboration, science and engineering, and Streamys Brand Awards: brand engagement.
Digital star MrBeast followed close behind with three wins — creator of the year for the third year in a row, creator for social good, and Streamys Brand Awards: brand engagement.
#TeamSeas, Cooking With Lynja, Markiplier and Old Spice each won two awards.
The show, presented by Streamlabs, streamed from master of ceremonies Airrack’s YouTube channel, marking the first time the show has live-streamed exclusively on a creator’s channel.
The show also included a performance by hip-hop star Yung Gravy who performed his hit “Betty (Get Money)” against a backdrop of creator videos to the viral song.
For the creator for social good and brand engagement awards, Rober and MrBeast shared in their wins with #TeamSeas. The creator for social good award is presented by The Elevate Prize Foundation, who awarded the duo $50,000 to commit to a worthy cause of their choosing.
Ryan Trahan won the breakout creator award. He joins the ranks of past winners Bella Poarch, Charli D’Amelio, MrBeast, Emma Chamberlain, and Liza Koshy.
D’Amelio presented the award for show of the year to Rhett & Link for “Good Mythical Morning.”
Winners of the newly-launched Streamys gaming categories included streamer of the year (Kai Cenat), breakout streamer (IShowSpeed), competitive gamer (tarik), and variety streamer (Ludwig). Markiplier took the longstanding gamer award in addition to the award for scripted series.
For the third year in a row, the show featured Creator Honors, allowing past Streamys winners to present tributes to creators whose work resonated with them. The Game Theorists honored Backrooms mastermind Kane Pixels and Jaiden Animations honored fellow animator Ice Cream Sandwich.
Airrack was joined by creator guests including Bretman Rock, Cooking with Lynja, Kallmekris, Michelle Khare, the cheeky boyos, as well as his friends Tyler, Mack, and Beans.
Presenters included Alexa Rivera, Avani Gregg, Brad Mondo, Brandon Rogers, Brent Rivera, Charli D’Amelio, Colin & Samir, Dhar Mann, Enola Bedard, HasanAbi, Howieazy, Ian Boggs, Jarvis Johnson, Jay Shetty, Leo González, MissDarcei, Pierson Wodzynski, Quackity, RDCWorld, Rhett & Link, SeanDoesMagic, Sheena Melwani & The Real Indian Dad, and Thee BlackBadger.
RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Bob the Drag Queen served as the show’s live announcer. The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards was produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter.
Here’s a complete list of 2022 YouTube Streamys Awards Winners/Honorees
STREAMYS CREATOR HONORS
Kane Pixels from The Game Theorists
Ice Cream Sandwich from Jaiden Animations
OVERALL AWARDS
Creator of the year: MrBeast
Show of the year: Good Mythical Morning
Streamer of the year: Kai Cenat
International: Khaby Lame (Italy)
Short form: Sheena Melwani
Individual awards
Breakout creator: Ryan Trahan
Breakout streamer: IShowSpeed
Collaboration: Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers – GlitterBomb Payback
Creator for social good: MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas
Creator product: POPFLEX • Blogilates
Crossover: Gordon Ramsay
First person: Airrack
Just chatting: xQc
Variety streamer: Ludwig
VTuber: CodeMiko
SHOW AWARDS
Podcast: Call Her Daddy
Scripted series: In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
Unscripted series: Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
SUBJECT AWARDS
Animated: MeatCanyon
Beauty: MissDarcei
Comedy: RDCWorld
Commentary: Danny Gonzalez
Competitive gamer: tarik
Dance: Enola Bedard
Fashion and style: Wisdom Kaye
Food: Cooking With Lynja
Gamer: Markiplier
Health and wellness: Doctor Mike
Kids and family: Rebecca Zamolo
Learning and education: Tom Scott
Lifestyle: Charli D’Amelio
News: HasanAbi
Science and engineering: Mark Rober
Sports: Jesser
Technology: Mrwhosetheboss
CRAFT AWARDS
Cinematography: Lyrical Lemonade
Editing: Cooking With Lynja
Visual and special effects: SoKrispyMedia
Writing: Brandon Rogers
BRAND AWARDS
Brand of the year: Old Spice
Agency of the year: Whalar
Brand engagement: #TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober
Branded series: Old Spice Writer’s Room • LOL Network
Branded video: Gorgeous, gorgeous people love Clé de Peau Beauté concealer! • Martha Stewart
Influencer campaign: The Ultimate Teammate • Tampax
Social impact campaign: Once Upon a Bi • Tinder