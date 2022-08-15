Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and Maneskin Added as 2022 VMAs Performers

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and Måneskin have been added to the lineup of performers for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The show is set to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Lizzo is set to perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her second major-label studio album Special, which recently entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2. The song, the follow-up to her No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 smash “About Damn Time,” has so far reached No. 84 on that chart. Lizzo is up for four awards this year, including song of the year for “About Damn Time” and artist of the year. This will be Lizzo’s second performance on the VMAs. Three years ago, she performed a medley of her breakthrough hits “Good as Hell” and “Truth Hurts.”

Harlow made his VMAs performance debut last year, performing “Industry Baby” alongside Lil Nas X. This year, that No. 1 Hot 100 smash is up for video of the year. Harlow is tied with LNX and Kendrick Lamar for the most VMA nominations this year (seven). This will be Harlow’s first solo performance on the VMAs. He is expected to perform a song from his sophomore studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You, which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3.

BLACKPINK will make their U.S. award show debut with their first U.S. performance of “Pink Venom.” The song is drawn from the group’s second studio album, Born Pink, which is due Sept. 16. The group’s first album, The Album, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in 2020. That same year, BLACKPINK became the first all-female K-Pop group to win a VMA. They took song of the summer for “How You Like That,” which became their first top 40 hit on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 33. BLACKPINK is nominated this year in the new best metaverse performance category for BLACKPINK: The Virtual. Group member LISA is nominated for best K-pop for “Lalisa.” She is first solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist to ever be nominated for a VMA.

Måneskin will make their VMAs debut with a live performance of their new single “Supermodel,” which has climbed as high as No. 13 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative chart. The first-time nominees are up for two awards – best new artist and best alternative (for “I Wanna Be Your Slave”). They are the first Italian act to be nominated in a main category.

Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco were in the first round of artists set to perform at the VMAs. It was subsequently announced that Kane Brown will be the first male country solo artist to perform on the show, which launched in 1984. Nicki Minaj, this year’s recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, will also perform on the show.

Trailing Harlow, Lamar and LNX on this year’s list of top nominees are Doja Cat (the year’s top female nominee) and Harry Styles, each of whom received six nods. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd received five nods each. BTS is the most nominated group or duo, with four nods. The full list of nominations can be found here.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, Aug. 19. Voting for best new artist remains active into show.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers; Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.