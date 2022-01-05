Jennifer Hudson, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis & More to Be Honored at 2022 Urban One Honors

The 2022 Urban One Honors will honor singer/actress Jennifer Hudson, writer/producer Timbaland and gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard as well as two legendary songwriter/production teams, Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis.

The two-hour show, subtitled “The Soundtrack of Black America,” is set to air Jan. 17 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. Central). Ne-Yo is set to host.

Hudson, an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner – who could receive another Oscar nod (or perhaps even two) next month for Respect — will be honored as entertainment icon. Jam and Lewis will be honored for lifetime achievement; Gamble & Huff as living legends; Timbaland for music innovation; Cobbs Leonard for inspiration impact. All of these honorees are Grammy winners. In addition, Gamble & Huff received a trustees award from the Recording Academy in 1999.

In addition to receiving an award, Cobbs Leonard will perform on the show, as will Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Kelly Price, Tank and D-Nice. Presenters include Tyrese, Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans and Vashawn Mitchell.

The Urban One Honors, now in its fourth year, heralds the accomplishments of African Americans who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.

TV and radio personality Eva Marcille will host a special backstage pass segment, featuring interviews with the show’s honorees, performers and presenters.

Tony McCuin is director of the 2022 Urban One Honors with Kim Burse on board as musical director. The show is executive produced by Eric Tomosunas and Robert A. Boyd II of Swirl Films. Marilyn Gill is the show’s executive producer. Kashon Powell is vice president of programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is executive producer in charge of production for TV One.