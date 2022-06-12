Here Are the 2022 Tony Awards Winners: Full List  

A gender-flipped revival of Stephen Sondheim’s classic 1970 musical Company and the new play The Lehman Trilogy each won five awards at the 2022 Tony Awards. The awards were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday (June 12).

MJ, a jukebox musical built around the music of Michael Jackson, won four awards. Myles Frost won best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical for playing the superstar. He is the third performer in four years to win a Tony for playing a pop icon, following Stephanie J. Block as Star (Cher) in The Cher Show and Adrienne Warren as Tina Turner in Tina. The stronger-than-expected showing for MJ came in the same venue where Jackson experienced one of his biggest professional disappointments – when he went 0-4 at the 30th Annual Grammy Awards in March 1988 with Bad, his follow-up to the Grammy-sweeping Thriller.

A Strange Loop won just two awards, but one was the night’s biggest award, best musical. Michael R. Jackson wrote the book, music and lyrics for A Strange Loop, which bills itself as “The Big, Black & Queer American Musical.” Jackson is just the fifth individual to single-handedly write the book, music and lyrics for a Tony winner for best musical since the inception of the category in 1949. The previous individuals to achieve this feat were Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, 1986), Jonathan Larson (Rent, 1996), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, 2016) and Anaïs Mitchell (Hadestown, 2019). As you can see, the incidence of Tony winning musicals that were the creative output of just one individual are sharply on the rise.

A Strange Loop won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Rent and Hamilton also won that award, as have just four other Tony winners for best musical – South Pacific (1950), Fiorello! (1960), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (1962) and A Chorus Line (1976).

Jennifer Hudson was one of 44 individuals or entities who received a producer’s credit (and thus a Tony Award) for A Strange Loop. With this award, she becomes the 17th individual to become an EGOT. She is the third-youngest person to complete the awards sweep (trailing Robert Lopez and John Legend) and the third Black EGOT (following Whoopi Goldberg and Legend). Other credited producers of the show included such bold-faced names as RuPaul, Don Cheadle, Alan Cumming, Mindy Kaling and Billy Porter.

Company won best revival of a musical for a second time. A 2007 revival also won that award. Company is the third musical to win best revival of a musical twice. Revivals of The King and I and La Cage Aux Folles were also won that award twice. All three of these shows won best musical in their original incarnations.

Two actors from Company won Tonys. (No actors in previous productions of the show had won Tonys.) Broadway legend Patti LuPone won best featured actress for playing Joanne, a role originated by another Broadway legend, Elaine Stritch. Matt Doyle won best featured actor for playing Jamie, the gender-switched role originated by Beth Howland (as Amy). This was the third Tony win for LuPone, who won best actress in a musical in Evita and Gypsy.

Marianne Elliott won best direction in a musical for Company. She previously won two Tonys for best direction in a play for co-directing War Horse (2011) and directing The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time (2015). Elliott, 55, is the first woman to win in both of these categories.

Simon Hale won best orchestrations for his work on Girl from The North Country, a musical of Bob Dylan songs. Hale was nominated in the same category three years ago for Tootsie.

Sam Mendes won best direction of a play for The Lehman Trilogy. Mendes won that same award three years ago for The Ferryman. Mendes won an Oscar for best director for 1999’s American Beauty.

Take Me Out won best revival of a drama. Richard Greenberg’s play won best play in 2003.

for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf, which received seven nods, was shut out, as was The Music Man, which received six nods.

Bernadette Peters sang “Children Will Listen” from Into the Wood (1987) in tribute to Stephen Sondheim, who died in November. This is the second major awards show to pay tribute to Sondheim. On the Grammys in April, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Leslie Odom Jr. and Rachel Zegler sang three Sondheim songs (“Not a Day Goes By,” “Send in the Clowns” and “Somewhere”) as part of the In Memoriam segment.

Billy Porter sang “On the Street Where You Live” from My Fair Lady (1956) over the In Memoriam spot – an unexpected but apt choice. The heartfelt ballad from the Lerner & Loewe classic gave the spot added poignance.

Angela Lansbury, a five-time Tony winner who hosted the Tony telecast five times (more than anyone else), received a lifetime achievement award. Lansbury, 96, was not present to accept the award in person.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by recent Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, were broadcast live coast-to-coast on CBS on Sunday, June 12, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT. This marked the first time in Tony history that the show aired live coast-to-coast. (Yeah!) Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss produced the show, with Weiss also directing.

The Tonys were preceded by a one-hour special on Paramount+, “The Tony Awards: Act One,” co-hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough.

The 2021-22 eligibility season ran from Aug. 1, 2021 to May 4, 2022. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Here’s a complete list of 2022 Tony nominees (with winners marked and bolded). Musical categories are listed first, followed by plays:

Best Musical

Girl From The North Country, Producers: Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O’Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, Aaron Lustbader, The Old Vic, Matthew Warchus, Kate Varah, Georgia Gatti, The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham, Mandy Hackett

MJ, Producers: Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Music Entertaiment, Roy Furman, Cue to Cue Productions, James L. Nederlander, Kumiko Yoshii, Naoya Kinoshita, Latitude Link, Candy Spelling, Stephen C. Byrd, John Gore Organization, Sandy Robertson, Ed Walson, Peter W. May, CJ ENM, Martin Bandier, Michael Cassel Group, Albert Nocciolino, Playful Productions, Ken Schur, Willette & Manny Klausner, Doug Morris, Michael David, Estate of Michael Jackson

Mr. Saturday Night, Producers: James L. Nederlander, Face Productions, Inc., Hunter Arnold, Michael Cohl, TEG Dainty, Candy Spelling, Steve Traxler, Marc David Levine, Caiola Productions, Crossroads Live, Jamie deRoy, Roy Furman, Arny Granat, Grove Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Wolf Gutterman, Van Kaplan, Larry Magid, Peter May, Carl Moellenberg, Beth W. Newburger, Albert Nocciolino, Eva Price, Iris Smith, The Shubert Organization, Howard Tenenbaum, Barry and Fran Weissler

Paradise Square, Producers: Garth H. Drabinsky, Peter LeDonne, Jeffrey A. Sine, Matthew C. Blank, Joe Crowley, RSR Finance LLC, Hunter & Mariana Milborne, Len Blavatnik, Joseph Coffey, Sherry Wright & Craig Haffner, Bernard Abrams, James Scrivanich, Rick Chad, Arthur M. Kraus, Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Brian Luborsky, Gilbert & Elisa Palter, The Shubert Organization, Terry Schnuck, Urban One, Inc., Robert Wolf, Richard Stursberg, Mark W. Everson, Sanjay Govil, Jeremiah J. Harris, Amabel James, Sheila C. Johnson, Dennis Mehiel, Louise H. & John G. Beard, Henry R. Muñoz, III & Kyle Ferari Muñoz, Walter Swett, Zachary Florence, Berkeley Repertory Theatre

SIX: The Musical, Producers: Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, Kevin McCollum, Chicago Shakespeare Theater

WINNER: A Strange Loop

Producers: Barbara Whitman, Pasek, Paul & Stafford, Hunter Arnold, Marcia Goldberg, Alex Levy & James Achilles, Osh Ashruf, A Choir Full Productions, Don Cheadle & Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, Paul Oakley Stovall, Jimmy Wilson, Annapurna Theatre, Robyn Coles, Creative Partners Productions, Robyn Gottesdiener, Kayla Greenspan, Grove Entertainment, Kuhn, Lewis & Scott, Frank Marshall, Maximum Effort Productions Inc., Joey Monda, Richard Mumby, Phenomenal Media & Meena Harris, Marc Platt & Debra Martin Chase, Laurie Tisch, Yonge Street Theatricals, Dodge Hall Productions/JJ Malley, Cody Renard Richard, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, RuPaul Charles, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter, Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change, Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Julia C. Levy, Sydney Beers, Steve Dow, Lot’s Wife, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions/Willette & Manny Klausner, Chambers -D’Angora/Joseph & Alyson Graci

WINNER: Company, Producers: Elliott & Harper Productions, The Shubert Organization, Catherine Schreiber, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Crossroads Live, Anapurna Theatre, Hunter Arnold, No Guarantees, Jon B. Platt, Michael Watt, John Gore Organization, Tim Levy, Grove – REG, Hornos – Mollenberg, Levine – Federman – Adler, Beard – Merrie – Robbins, LD Entertainment/Madison Wells Live, Benjamin Lowy/Roben Alive, Daryl Roth/Tom Tuft, Salmira Productions/Caiola Productions, Aged in Wood/Lee – Sachs, Berinstein – Lane/42nd.club, Boyett – Miller/Hodges – Kukieiski, Finn – DeVito/Independent Presenters Network, Armstrong – Ross/Gilad – Rogowsky, Boardman – Koenigsberg/Zell – Seriff, Concord Theatricals – Scott Sanders Productions/Abrams – May, deRoy – Brunish/Jenen – Rubin, Fakston Productions/Sabi – Lerner – Ketner, Maggio – Abrams/Hopkins – Tackel, Levy & Chauviere, Jujamcyn Theaters

The Music Man

Producers: Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kate Horton, Fictionhouse

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

WINNER: Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

WINNER: Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl From the North Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

WINNER: Matt Doyle, Company

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From the North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

WINNER: Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

WINNER: Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl From the North Country

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Book of a Musical

Girl From the North Country, Conor McPherson

MJ, Lynn Nottage

Mr. Saturday Night, Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

Paradise Square, Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan

WINNER: A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Flying Over Sunset, Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Michael Korie

Mr. Saturday Night, Music: Jason Robert Brown, Lyrics: Amanda Green

Paradise Square, Music: Jason Howland, Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare

WINNER: SIX: The Musical, Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

A Strange Loop, Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical

Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square

WINNER: Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations

David Cullen, Company

Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical

WINNER: Simon Hale, Girl from The North Country

Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ

Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

WINNER: Bunny Christie, Company

Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical

Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

WINNER: Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Paul Tazewell, MJ

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Neil Austin, Company

Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical

Donald Holder, Paradise Square

WINNER: Natasha Katz, MJ

Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country

Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical

Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

WINNER: Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Play

Clyde’s

Author: Lynn Nottage; Producers: Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Khady Kamara

Hangmen

Author: Martin McDonagh; Producers: Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian, Elizabeth I. McCann, Craig Balsam, Atlantic Theater Company, Jon B. Platt, Len Blavatnik, Richard Fishman, John Gore Organization, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, The Shubert Organization, Jamie deRoy/Sandy Robertson, Patrick Myles/Alexander ‘Sandy’ Marshall, M. Kilburg Reedy/Excelsior Entertainment, Playful Productions, The Royal Court Theatre

WINNER: The Lehman Trilogy, Author: Stefano Massini, Ben Power; Producers: National Theatre, Neal Street Productions, Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kash Bennett, Lisa Burger, Caro Newling, Ambassador Theatre Group, Stephanie P. McClelland, Annapurna Theatre, Delman Whitney, Craig Balsam/Heni Koenigsberg/John Yonover, Fiery Angel/Seth A. Goldstein, Starry

Night Entertainment, Gavin Kalin Productions, Paul & Selina Burdell/Bill Damaschke, 42nd.club/Phil & Claire Kenny, CatWenJam Productions, Amanda Dubois, Glass Half Full Productions, Dede Harris/Linda B. Rubin, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Kors Le Pere Theatricals LLC, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees, Mark Pigott KBE, KStJ, Playing Field, Catherine Schreiber/Adam Zell, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Richard Winkler/Alan Shorr/Dawn Smalberg, The Shubert Organization, Independent Presenters Network, John Gore Organization, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins

The Minutes, Author: Tracy Letts; Producers: Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Louise Gund, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Jayne Baron Sherman, Kathleen K. Johnson, Emily Dobbs, Robert Flicker, Jacob Soroken Porter, The Shubert Organization, Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Skeleton Crew, Author: Dominique Morisseau; Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo, Producers: Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, Stephanie P. McClelland, GFour Productions, Spencer Ross, Gemini Theatrical, Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Suna Said Maslin, Ted & Richard Liebowitz/Cue to Cue Productions, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Brad Blume, Caiola Productions, Joanna Carson, Arthur Kern, Willette Klausner, Jeremiah J. Harris and Darren P. Deverna, Van Kaplan, Patrick Myles/David Luff, Alexander Marshall, Ambassador Theatre Group, Kathleen K. Johnson, Diego Kolankowsky, Steve and Jacob Levy, Morwin Schmookler, Brian Moreland, Jacob Soroken Porter, The Shubert Organization

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Producers: Nelle Nugent, Ron Simons, Kenneth Teaton, Ellen Ferguson and Vivian Phillips, Willette and Manny Klausner, Hunter Arnold, Dale Franzen, Valencia Yearwood, One Community, Audible, Dennis Grimaldi, Terry Nardozzi and Tracey Knight Narang, Grace Nordhoff/Mickalene Thomas, Angelina Fiordellisi/Caiola Productions, The Public Theater, Oskar Eustis, Patrick Willingham, Mandy Hackett

How I Learned to Drive, Author: Paula Vogel; Producers: Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove, Daryl Roth, Cody Lassen, Vineyard Theatre

WINNER: Take Me Out, Producers: Second Stage Theater, Carole Rothman, Khady Kamara

Trouble in Mind, Producers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Julia C. Levy, Sydney Beers, Steve Dow

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

WINNER: Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

WINNER: Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

WINNER: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

WINNER: Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kara Young, Clyde’s

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

WINNER: Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

WINNER: Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Scott Pask, American Buffalo

Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Costume Design of a Play

WINNER: Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite

Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Joshua Carr, Hangmen

Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

WINNER: Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Jane Cox, Macbeth

Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

WINNER: Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth