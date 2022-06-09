Here Are All the Performers & Presenters for the 2022 Tony Awards

Billy Porter onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tony winners Bernadette Peters and Billy Porter are among the performers set for the 75th annual Tony Awards, which will air Sunday (June 12) from Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The show will include performances from all six of this year’s nominees for best musical (Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square, Six: The Musical and A Strange Loop) and two of the three nominees for best revival of a musical (Company and The Music Man). The show will not include a performance from the third nominee in that category, Caroline, or Change.

The ceremony will also include a special reunion performance by the original cast members of the 2007 musical Spring Awakening. The show was nominated for 11 Tony Awards and won eight, including best musical.

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus is also set to perform on the Tonys.

Emmy winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, one hour of exclusive content streaming live on Paramount+ from 7-8 p.m. ET/4-5 p.m. PT. Immediately following, Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson, children of Michael Jackson, whose legacy is saluted in the Tony-nominated musical, MJ, are set as presenters. Other presenters include Jessica Chastain, who won an Oscar in March for The Eyes of Tammy Faye; 11-time Emmy winner Ru Paul Charles; Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein and David Alan Grier, who won Tonys last year; previous Tony Awards hosts Nathan Lane and Peters; Broadway legend Chita Rivera; and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has moved from Broadway success to conquering all spheres of entertainment like few performers since Barbra Streisand followed the same trajectory in the 1960s.

A Strange Loop, the Pulitzer Prize winning musical with book, music and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson, led the 2022 Tony nominations, which were announced on May 9. The show received 11 nods, followed by MJ and Paradise Square, with 10 nods each. MJ is a jukebox musical built around Jackson’s music. Paradise Square is based on Hard Times, conceived by Larry Kirwan, which was originally presented a decade ago Off Off Broadway.

The 2021-22 eligibility season began Aug. 1, 2021, and ended Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A total of 34 eligible shows opened in that time frame – 12 new plays, nine new musicals, nine revivals of plays, and four revivals of musicals.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers of the Tony Awards for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will also serve as director. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Performers

The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus

Bernadette Peters

Billy Porter

Cast, Girl from the North Country

Cast, MJ

Cast, Mr. Saturday Night

Cast, Paradise Square

Cast, Six: The Musical

Cast, A Strange Loop

Cast, Company

Cast, The Music Man

Presenters

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Skylar Astin

Zach Braff

Danielle Brooks

Danny Burstein

Len Cariou

RuPaul Charles

Jessica Chastain

Lilli Cooper

Bryan Cranston

Wilson Cruz

Colman Domingo

Anthony Edwards

Cynthia Erivo

Raúl Esparza

Laurence Fishburne

Andrew Garfield

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Tony Goldwyn

David Alan Grier

Vanessa Hudgens

Jennifer Hudson

Paris Jackson

Prince Jackson

Samuel L Jackson

Nathan Lane

Telly Leung

Judith Light

Josh Lucas

Gaten Matarazzo

Ruthie Ann Miles

Patina Miller

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Bebe Neuwirth

Kelli O’Hara

Sarah Paulson

Bernadette Peters

Jeremy Pope

Billy Porter

LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Chita Rivera

Tony Shalhoub

Phillipa Soo

Sarah Silverman

George Takei

Aaron Tveit

Adrienne Warren

Patrick Wilson

Bowen Yang

