Here Are All the Performers & Presenters for the 2022 Tony Awards

Tony winners Bernadette Peters and Billy Porter are among the performers set for the 75th annual Tony Awards, which will air Sunday (June 12) from Radio City Music Hall in New York.
The show will include performances from all six of this year’s nominees for best musical (Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square, Six: The Musical and A Strange Loop) and two of the three nominees for best revival of a musical (Company and The Music Man). The show will not include a performance from the third nominee in that category, Caroline, or Change.
The ceremony will also include a special reunion performance by the original cast members of the 2007 musical Spring Awakening. The show was nominated for 11 Tony Awards and won eight, including best musical.
The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus is also set to perform on the Tonys.
Emmy winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, one hour of exclusive content streaming live on Paramount+ from 7-8 p.m. ET/4-5 p.m. PT. Immediately following, Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson, children of Michael Jackson, whose legacy is saluted in the Tony-nominated musical, MJ, are set as presenters. Other presenters include Jessica Chastain, who won an Oscar in March for The Eyes of Tammy Faye; 11-time Emmy winner Ru Paul Charles; Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein and David Alan Grier, who won Tonys last year; previous Tony Awards hosts Nathan Lane and Peters; Broadway legend Chita Rivera; and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has moved from Broadway success to conquering all spheres of entertainment like few performers since Barbra Streisand followed the same trajectory in the 1960s.
A Strange Loop, the Pulitzer Prize winning musical with book, music and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson, led the 2022 Tony nominations, which were announced on May 9. The show received 11 nods, followed by MJ and Paradise Square, with 10 nods each. MJ is a jukebox musical built around Jackson’s music. Paradise Square is based on Hard Times, conceived by Larry Kirwan, which was originally presented a decade ago Off Off Broadway.
The 2021-22 eligibility season began Aug. 1, 2021, and ended Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A total of 34 eligible shows opened in that time frame – 12 new plays, nine new musicals, nine revivals of plays, and four revivals of musicals.
Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers of the Tony Awards for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will also serve as director. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
Performers
- The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus
- Bernadette Peters
- Billy Porter
- Cast, Girl from the North Country
- Cast, MJ
- Cast, Mr. Saturday Night
- Cast, Paradise Square
- Cast, Six: The Musical
- Cast, A Strange Loop
- Cast, Company
- Cast, The Music Man
Presenters
- Utkarsh Ambudkar
- Skylar Astin
- Zach Braff
- Danielle Brooks
- Danny Burstein
- Len Cariou
- RuPaul Charles
- Jessica Chastain
- Lilli Cooper
- Bryan Cranston
- Wilson Cruz
- Colman Domingo
- Anthony Edwards
- Cynthia Erivo
- Raúl Esparza
- Laurence Fishburne
- Andrew Garfield
- Renée Elise Goldsberry
- Tony Goldwyn
- David Alan Grier
- Vanessa Hudgens
- Jennifer Hudson
- Paris Jackson
- Prince Jackson
- Samuel L Jackson
- Nathan Lane
- Telly Leung
- Judith Light
- Josh Lucas
- Gaten Matarazzo
- Ruthie Ann Miles
- Patina Miller
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Bebe Neuwirth
- Kelli O’Hara
- Sarah Paulson
- Bernadette Peters
- Jeremy Pope
- Billy Porter
- LaTanya Richardson Jackson
- Chita Rivera
- Tony Shalhoub
- Phillipa Soo
- Sarah Silverman
- George Takei
- Aaron Tveit
- Adrienne Warren
- Patrick Wilson
- Bowen Yang
