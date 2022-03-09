2022 Tony Awards Will Air Live Coast-to-Coast for the First Time

Curtain up! Light the lights! The 75th Tony Awards will return to Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday, June 12, in a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast-to-coast for the first time.

This puts the ceremony back in June, and back at Radio City, for the first time since 2019, when James Corden hosted the 73rd Tony Awards. The 74th show was held belatedly (because of COVID-19) in September 2021. Audra McDonald hosted the awards ceremony on Paramount+ and Leslie Odom Jr. hosted a CBS special Broadway’s Back! The exclamation point in that title may have been a little premature, but with the Tonys back in June and back at Radio City, this year’s celebration feels like the real deal.

The Tony Awards have aired on CBS continuously since 1978. They have been held at Radio City in all but five years since 1997.

The 75th annual Tony Awards will air live on CBS from 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT. The show will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The show will be preceded by an hour of “exclusive content” streaming on Paramount+ from 7-8 p.m. ET/4-5 p.m. PT.

The Tony Awards’ eligibility cut-off date for the 2021-22 season is Thursday, April 28, for all Broadway productions that meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations will be announced Tuesday, May 3.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The Tonys were first presented in 1947. They were first televised nationally in 1967 on ABC.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.