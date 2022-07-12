CeCe Winans & Pastor Mike, Jr. Lead 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominees

CeCe Winans and Pastor Mike, Jr. lead this year’s Stellar Gospel Music Awards nominees.

Winans earned nine nominations, including artist of the year, album of the year (Believe For It), song of the year (“Believe For It”) and the Albertina Walker female vocalist of the year honors. Pastor Mike, Jr., the reigning Stellar Award artist of the year winner, earned eight nominations, including producer of the year, artist of the year and album of the year (I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol. 1).

Tamela Mann, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music and Todd Dulaney each earned six nominations, with Mali Music earning an additional nomination for a feature on a different project. Other nominees include Kelontae Gavin, Maverick City Music, Israel Houghton and Ricky Dillard.

Winans and Pastor Mike, Jr. join McReynolds & Mali Music, Maverick City Music and Mann as nominees for artist of the year.

This year’s special honors will also recognize artist and producer Aaron Lindsey with the Aretha Franklin icon award presented by Aflac, while choir leader and artist Dillard will be honored with the James Cleveland lifetime achievement award presented by Toyota. The Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones legends award will be presented to Candi Staton.

The 37th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, helmed by Central City Productions, will return to Atlanta for a live-taped ceremony on Saturday, July 16 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard-Kelly are slated to co-host the ceremony, which will air on BET, BET Her and BET International next month, and syndicated in local markets between Aug. 13 and Sept. 11.

This year’s performers will include Tye Tribbett, Marvin Sapp, Maranda Curtis and Travis Greene.

“Gospel music has encouraged millions of people through more than two unrelenting years of the pandemic, and the Stellar Awards will, again, deliver in bringing the praise and recognizing the artists who bless us with their inspirational sounds,” said Don Jackson, chairman/CEO of Central City Productions, which established the Stellar Awards. “Those who love Black, faith, and family-centric programs can look forward to both the Stellar Awards and to all that our Stellar TV Network has to offer when it premieres in September.”

For a full list of the 2022 Stellar Awards nominees, visit thestellarawards.com.