CeCe Winans Leads 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominations (Full List)

CeCe Winans is the top nominee for the 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards with nine nods including artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year and Albertina Walker female artist of the year. The nominations are for Winans’ first live album, Believe for It, which logged seven weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart.

The 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards will return to Atlanta for a live-taped ceremony on July 16 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Stellar Award-winning artists Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard will co-host the show, which will air on BET, BET HER, and BET International in August, and will be syndicated in various local markets across the U.S. between Aug. 13 and Sept. 11.

Pastor Mike Jr., the 2021 Stellar Award winner for artist of the year, received eight nominations, including producer of the year, artist of the year, male artist of the year, album of the year, and song of the year. Pastor Mike Jr. nominations are tied to his album, I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1.

Tamela Mann, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music and Todd Dulaney each received six nominations, with Mali Music receiving an additional nod for a feature on a separate project. Kelontae Gavin received five nominations. Maverick City Music, Israel Houghton, Ricky Dillard, E. Dewey Smith and Jason Clayborn each received four nominations.

Six-time Grammy Award-winning hitmaker and producer Aaron Lindsey will receive the Aretha Franklin icon award. Choir leader and recording artist Ricky Dillard, a five-time Grammy nominee, will receive the James Cleveland lifetime achievement wward. Candi Staton, who has had pop, R&B, disco and gospel hits in a career that stretches back to the 1960s, will receive the Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones legends award. Staton’s biggest hit was the 1976 classic “Young Hearts Run Free,” which reached No. 1 on Hot Soul Singles (as the chart was then known) and the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The show will feature performances by Tye Tribbett, Marvin Sapp, Maranda Curtis, Ricky Dillard, Kelontae Gavin, Rudy Currence, Chrisette Michele, DOE, James Fortune, Jason Nelson, Travis Greene, Darrel Walls and Jor’Dan Armstrong.

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards show is executive produced by Don Jackson, chairman and CEO of Chicago-based Central City Productions. Jennifer J. Jackson will serve as executive in charge of production and producer. Michael A. Johnson will produce and direct this year’s show.

“Gospel music has encouraged millions of people through more than two unrelenting years of the pandemic, and the Stellar Awards will, again, deliver in bringing the praise and recognizing the artists who bless us with their inspirational sounds,” Jackson said in a statement. “Those who love Black, faith, and family-centric programs can look forward to both the Stellar Awards and to all that our Stellar TV Network has to offer when it premieres in September.”

Founded in 1970 by Jackson, Central City Productions, Inc. is a national broadcast television producer and syndicator of its exclusively owned African American programming. The company’s television programs include the Black Music Honors and Stellar Tribute to the Holidays, among others. For more information, visit www.stellartv.com.

Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2022 Stellar Gospel Music Awards.

Artist of the year

CeCe Winans; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

Maverick City Music; Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition; TRIBL Records

Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group

Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group

Song of the year

“All of My Help”; Nathaniel Zaccheus Bean & Ricky Dillard; Motown Gospel

“Amazing”; Michael McClure Jr., Adia Andrews, Giano Piero Reverberi, Brian Joseph Burton, Gianfranco Reverberi & Thmosa Decarlo Callaway; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group

“Believe for It”; CeCe Winans, Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee & Mitch Wong; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

“Help Me”; Bartholomew Orr, Justin Pearson, La’Tia Mann, Phillip Bryant, Tamela Mann & Tiffany Mann; Tillymann Music Group

“Jireh” (Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine); Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore, Steven Furtick & Chris Brown; TRIBL Records

Male artist of the year

Israel Houghton; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment

Kelontae Gavin; The N.O.W. Experience; RCA Inspiration

Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group

Todd Dulaney; Anthems & Glory; MNRK

Travis Greene; Oil + Water; RCA Inspiration

Albertina Walker female artist of the year

Bri Babineaux; The Encounter Continues; Bri Babineaux Music/Tyscot

CeCe Winans; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

Kelly Price; Grace; Motown Gospel

Kim Person; Journey 2.0; KLP Music Enterprise

Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group

Duo/chorus group of the year

1K Phew & Lecrae; No Church in a While; Reach Records

Dawkins & Dawkins; Never Gets Old Vol 2; Legacy Music Group

Israel And New Breed; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment

Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, TRIBL Records

New artist of the year

E. Dewey Smith; God Period; Pebble Street Records

Evvie McKinney; This Is Evvie McKinney EP; Motown Gospel

Jason McGee & The Choir; Power; My Block Inc.

Josh Copeland; No Fear; Anointed Sounds / MNRK

Lasha’ Knox; God of Miracles; Black Smoke Music Worldwide

Album of the year

Anthems & Glory; Todd Dulaney; MNRK

Believe for It; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group

Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

Overcomer; Tamela Mann; Tillymann Music Group

Choir of the year

Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago; Praise Party Vol 1; Inspired People

Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers; God Made It Beautiful; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot

Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling; Third Round; Hez House Entertainment / RCA Inspiration

Pastor David Wright & NY Fellowship Mass Choir; Miracles; Godfather Records

Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel

Producer of the year

Anson Dawkins, Jovan J. Dawkins, Eric Dawkins, Warryn Campbell, Jevon Hill, Stanley Greene Jr, Demetrius D Bizzy Smith, Xavier Gordon, Walter Millsap, Keran Vega, Daryl Brown, Chuckii Booker, Gourty Maxx, Kenneth KC Knight, Focus & DJ Mal-Ski; Never Gets Old Vol 2; Legacy Music Group

CeCe Winans, Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, Greg Ham, Derek Spirk & Chaz Corzine; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

Michael McClure Jr. & Jevon Hill; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group

Todd Dulaney & Dontaniel Jamel Kimbrough; Anthems & Glory; MNRK

Warryn Campbell, Gerald Haddon & Marcus Hodge; Power; My Block Inc

Contemporary duo/chorus group of the year

Dawkins & Dawkins; Never Gets Old Vol 2; Legacy Music Group

Israel And New Breed; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment

Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, TRIBL Records

Contemporary male artist of the year

Israel Houghton; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment

Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group

Todd Dulaney; Anthems & Glory; MNRK

Travis Greene; Oil + Water; RCA Inspiration

Traditional male artist of the year

Charles Jenkins; Praise Party Vol 1; Inspired People

E. Dewey Smith; God Period; Pebble Street Records

Kelontae Gavin; The N.O.W. Experience; RCA Inspiration

Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel

Contemporary female artist of the year

Bri Babineaux; The Encounter Continues; Bri Babineaux Music/Tyscot

CeCe Winans; Believe for It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

Kelly Price; Grace; Motown Gospel

Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group

Traditional female artist of the year

Christina Bell; Still Faithful; Malaco

Kim Person; Journey 2.0; KLP Music Enterprise

Martha Munizzi; Best Days; Epic Music

Merry Clayton; Beautiful Scars; Motown Gospel

Contemporary album of the year

Anthems & Glory; Todd Dulaney; MNRK

I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group

Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

Overcomer; Tamela Mann; Tillymann Music Group

Traditional album of the year

God Made It Beautiful; Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot

God Period; E. Dewey Smith; Pebble Street Records

Journey 2.0; Kim Person; KLP Music

The N.O.W. Experience; Kelontae Gavin; RCA Inspiration

Urban/inspirational single or performance of the year

“Amazing”; Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group

“Believe for It”; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

“Joyful”; Dante Bowe; Bethel Music

“Residue”; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot / Fair Trade Services

“We Win”; Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin; RCA Inspiration

Music video of the year

“Help Me”; David Mann Jr.; Tillymann Music Group

“Never Let Me Down”; Olu Samuel Emedobi; FIYA World / MNRK

“One Call”; Caleb Seales and Jerrell Green; Reach Records

“You’re All I Need”; Jason Clayborn; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot

Traditional choir of the year

Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago; Praise Party Vol 1; Inspired People

Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling; Third Round; Hez House Entertainment / RCA Inspiration

Pastor David Wright & NY Fellowship Mass Choir; Miracles; Godfather Records

Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel

Instrumental album of the year

How Does Christmas Sound?; Kirk Whalum; Mack Avenue Records

No Fear; Bart Orr; Anderson Music Group

Shine!; Ben Tankard; BEN-Jamin’ Universal Music

The Good News (Instrumental); Charles Butler & Trinity; Impact One Music / Red Alliance Media / Fair Trade Services

Special event album of the year

A Very Maverick Christmas; Maverick City Choir; TRIBL Records

Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

Let Praises Ring; E. Dewey Smith; Pebble Street Records

Never Gets Old Holiday Volume; Dawkins & Dawkins; Legacy Music Group

Rap hip hop gospel album of the year

No Church in a While; 1K Phew & Lecrae; Reach Records

Soul Therapy; Bizzle; God Over Money Records

Two Up Two Down; Aaron Cole; Gotee Records

UPPERHAND; Indie Tribe; Indie Tribe

Youth project of the year

Alana Inez; Thank You Lord; Law Ent

Janessa Smith; Finish This Race; Inspired Recording

Rodney Iler; Secrets; Independent

Sa’Vannah Aaliyah; I Got It; BGA Music Group

Quartet of the year

Alphonso D. Bowen; He’s A Wonder; Kelsi 29 Music

The Brown Boyz; The Reintroduction; SIX19 Music

The Mighty Gospel Warriors; The Live Virtual Experience; 4clouds Records

Tim White & ReFocused; Always There: Live Virtual Experience; Independent

Recorded music packaging of the year

Anthems & Glory; J. Lynn Stemley; MNRK

Breakthrough: The Exodus; Drew Kellum; Motown Gospel

Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Tyler Siemen; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

Overcomer; Keston McKinnon; Tillymann Music Group

Praise and worship album of the year

Anthems & Glory; Todd Dulaney; MNRK

Believe for It; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition; Maverick City Music; TRIBL Records

The N.O.W. Experience; Kelontae Gavin; RCA Inspiration

Praise and worship song of the year

“Believe for It”; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

“Great”; Kelontae Gavin; RCA Inspiration

“Joyful”; Dante Bowe; Bethel Music

“Residue”; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot / Fair Trade Services

“You’re All I Need”; Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot

Rap/hip hop song of the year

“Heal the Land”; G.I.; BGA Music Group

“My God”; Jor’Dan Armstrong; Encouragement Music

“One Call”; 1K Phew & Lecrae; Reach Records

“Redeemed” ft. Mali Music; Amethyst; Independent

“Sick World”; Deitrick Haddon X Zaytoven; Black Own Black / Tyscot

Gospel station and announcer of the year nominees

Major market station of the year

WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta

WGRB 1390AM, Chicago

WYCA Rejoice 102.3 FM, Chicago

WPZZ Praise 104.7, Richmond

Large market station of the year

WAGG 610AM 100.1FM, Birmingham

WJYD JOY 107.1, Columbus

WLLV 1240 AM & 101.9FM, Louisville

WPCE 1400 AM, Norfolk

Medium market station of the year

WNZN 89.1, Lorain

WAVN FM 104.1/AM 1240, Memphis

WNNL- The Light 103.9, Raleigh

KOKA 980 AM & 93.3 FM, Shreveport

Small market station of the year

WNRR Gospel 1380 & 93.3 FM, Augusta

WYPZ – FM 99.5, Macon

WMIR Rejoice 103.5FM/95.5FM, Myrtle Beach

WIMG 1300, Trenton

Internet station of the year

Power 89.1, http://n02.radiojar.com/zm2rq9hsga0uv?rj-ttl=5&rj-tok=AAABfvivoHYAsMqLDovLjcJELQ

Power of Worship Radio, www.powerofworship.net

uGospel Radio, www.uGospel.com

WVTC Gospel Radio Network, http://www.wvtcradio.com

Gospel announcer of the year

Charles Johnson (Pastor CeJay), KOKA 980 AM, Shreveport, LA

Dallas A. Frazier, WAAW Shout 94.7FM, Aiken, SC

Melissa Wade, WNNL – The Light 103.9, Raleigh, NC

Randi Myles, The Detroit Praise Network, Detroit, MI