Beyoncé Wins Big at 2022 Soul Train Awards: Full Winners List

Beyoncé was the top winner at the Soul Train Awards, which aired on BET and BET Her on Saturday (Nov. 27). She won album of the year for the fourth time with Renaissance, song of the year for the third time with “Break My Soul,” and best collaboration for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” a pairing with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers.
This is the fifth consecutive year that a female solo artist has won album of the year. Bey’s victory was preceded by wins for H.E.R.’s H.E.R., Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You, Summer Walker’s Over It and Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales.
Beyoncé was not, however, present at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, where the show was taped earlier this month. The BET Awards are very much a show about performances and tributes, not awards. Just two competitive categories were presented over the course of the two-hour show.
Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and Muni Long were also among the winners at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, which were hosted by actor and comedian Deon Cole. Lizzo won best dance performance for “About Damn Time.” Blige received the Certified Soul award (formerly known as the Centric Award). Long took the Ashford & Simpson songwriter’s award for “Hrs & Hrs.” All three of these artists, as well as Beyoncé, were nominated in Big Four categories at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
Sullivan won best R&B/soul female artist for the second year in a row, beating Beyoncé, who has won in that category a record four times, but not since 2016.
Chris Brown took best R&B/soul male artist for the second time in three years. Giveon won the award last year.
Silk Sonic won video of the year for the second year in a row with “Smokin’ Out the Window.” The retro-soul duo took the award last year for “Leave the Door Open.” The duo’s Bruno Mars won in that same category for “24K Magic” (2017) and “Finesse” (remix featuring Cardi B, 2018).
Tems won best new artist, beating Long and the red-hot Steve Lacy, among others. The Nigerian singer is the first winner in this category who hails from Africa. Tems was featured on Wizkid’s global hit “Essence,” which won best collaboration last year.
Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin took the best gospel/inspirational award. It’s Franklin’s fourth consecutive win in that category – and his fifth overall.
Ari Lennox, who went into the show with six nominations, trailing only seven-time nominees Beyoncé and Blige, was shut out. Lennox nonetheless performed her current single, “Waste My Time” on the show. Four-time nominees Burna Boy and Lacy were also shut out.
Xscape became the second all-female group (following SWV) to receive the Lady of Soul honor. The award was presented by Jermaine Dupri, their producer and So So Def Recordings founder.
Iconic funk band Morris Day & The Time received the Legend Award, presented to them by JB Smoove.
Here’s the complete list of 2022 Soul Train Awards nominees, with winners marked:
Album of the Year
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
Away Message (EP), Ari Lennox
Breezy, Chris Brown
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
R&B Money, Tank
WINNER: Renaissance, Beyoncé
Special, Lizzo
Song of the Year
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
Video of the Year
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
WINNER: “Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
Best New Artist
CKay
Coco Jones
Dixson
Doechii
Fireboy DML
Muni Long
Steve Lacy
WINNER: Tems
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
LizzoMary J. Blige
SZA
Tems
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Babyface
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Charlie Wilson
WINNER: Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
PJ Morton
Best Collaboration
“Amazing,” Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled
“Be Like Water,” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Gotta Move On,” Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller
“Hate Our Love,” Queen Naija & Big Sean
WINNER: “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers feat. Beyoncé
“Move,” Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones & Tems
“Slow,” Tank feat. J. Valentine
Certified Soul Award
Chaka Khan
Charlie Wilson
Diana Ross
WINNER: Mary J. Blige
Maxwell
PJ Morton
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
T-Pain
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“Church Girl,” Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
WINNER: “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long
“I Hate U,” SZA
“Last, Last,” Burna Boy
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
Best Dance Performance
WINNER: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Persuasive,” Doechii
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
CeCe Winans
Erica Campbell
Fred Hammond
Major.
Marvin Sapp
WINNER: Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin
Tamela Mann
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Legend Award: The Time
Lady of Soul Award: Xscape