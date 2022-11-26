2022 Soul Train Awards: How to Watch Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A celebration of soul and R&B. The 2022 Soul Train Awards, helmed by actor-comedian Deon Cole, will premiere Saturday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

The star-studded ceremony, which was pre-taped at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas earlier this month, will feature performances from Ari Lennox, Tank, SiR, Muni Long, Chante Moore and Tosha Cobbs Leonard.

Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead this year’s nominations with seven nods each. Coming in a close second is Lennox with six nominations. Lizzo and Chris Brown nabbed five each.

Queen Bey and the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul face off for major awards such as the coveted album of the year category alongside Lizzo, Lenox, Brown, Silk Sonic, Jazmine Sullivan and Tank.

Read on for ways to watch and stream the show without cable.

2022 Soul Train Awards: How to Watch

The 2022 Soul Train Awards will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on BET. The ceremony will simulcast on BET Her, Logo, MTV2 and VH1. If you have cable, satellite or live TV, check your local listings for channel information.

If you don’t have cable, you’re in luck! You can stream the 2022 Soul Train Awards for free on Philo. The streaming service is celebrating Black Friday and Cyber Monday with a mega-deal that drops the price down to just $5 for the first month (regular price is $25/month). Use code: THANKS to redeem this limited promo offer which ends Nov. 30 (click here for more streaming deals).

Philo carries 70+ live channels, including BET, Lifetime, AMC, A&E, ID, OWN, TV One, Paramount Network, VH1 and Food Network.

Want more streaming options? Watch the 2022 Soul Train Awards live and on-demand through platforms like DirectTV Stream, Sling and FuboTV. Although they’re more expensive than Philo, they’re cheaper than your average cable package and most come with a free trial.

The 2022 Soul Train Awards will include tributes to iconic music groups such as Morris Day and The Time, who will receive the Legend Award, while Xscape will be honored with this year’s Lady of Soul Award.