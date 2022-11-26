×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

2022 Soul Train Awards: How to Watch Without Cable

Ari Lennox, Tank, SiR and Muni Long are among the performers at this year's 2022 Soul Train Awards premiering Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, Calif. Kevin Winter/GI for Coachella

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A celebration of soul and R&B. The 2022 Soul Train Awards, helmed by actor-comedian Deon Cole, will premiere Saturday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

The star-studded ceremony, which was pre-taped at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas earlier this month, will feature performances from Ari Lennox, Tank, SiR, Muni Long, Chante Moore and Tosha Cobbs Leonard.

Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead this year’s nominations with seven nods each. Coming in a close second is Lennox with six nominations. Lizzo and Chris Brown nabbed five each.

Related

Irene Cara

Lenny Kravitz, Questlove, Diane Warren & More Stars Mourn the Death of Irene Cara

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Ari Lennox

muni long

SiR

See latest videos, charts and news

Queen Bey and the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul face off for major awards such as the coveted album of the year category alongside Lizzo, Lenox, Brown, Silk Sonic, Jazmine Sullivan and Tank.

Read on for ways to watch and stream the show without cable.

2022 Soul Train Awards: How to Watch

The 2022 Soul Train Awards will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on BET. The ceremony will simulcast on BET Her, Logo, MTV2 and VH1. If you have cable, satellite or live TV, check your local listings for channel information.

If you don’t have cable, you’re in luck! You can stream the 2022 Soul Train Awards for free on Philo. The streaming service is celebrating Black Friday and Cyber Monday with a mega-deal that drops the price down to just $5 for the first month (regular price is $25/month). Use code: THANKS to redeem this limited promo offer which ends Nov. 30 (click here for more streaming deals).

Philo carries 70+ live channels, including BET, Lifetime, AMC, A&E, ID, OWN, TV One, Paramount Network, VH1 and Food Network.  

Philo
$5/month (with code: THANKS) $25/month 80% off% OFF
Buy Now 1

Want more streaming options? Watch the 2022 Soul Train Awards live and on-demand through platforms like DirectTV Stream, Sling and FuboTV. Although they’re more expensive than Philo, they’re cheaper than your average cable package and most come with a free trial.

The 2022 Soul Train Awards will include tributes to iconic music groups such as Morris Day and The Time, who will receive the Legend Award, while Xscape will be honored with this year’s Lady of Soul Award.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad