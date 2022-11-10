2022 Soul Train Awards Airdate Moved Up a Day

A little more than two weeks before its scheduled airdate, BET announced a new airdate for the 2022 Soul Train Awards. The show, originally scheduled to premiere Sunday, Nov. 27, will instead premiere on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, BET HER, Logo, MTV2 and VH1.

The show is pre-taped, so no performers, presenters or honorees had to adjust their schedules. The show tapes Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Comedian and actor Deon Cole will host the show. J. Valentine joins previously announced Ari Lennox, Chanté Moore, Muni Long, SiR, Tank and BET Amplified stage artists Coco Jones and Q as performers. Presenters include JB Smoove, Lucky Daye, Queen Naija and actors Mark Tallman & Michelle Mitchenor.

Long is also set to blend harmonies for this year’s Soul Cypher with Alex Vaughn, Durand Bernarr and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Long is regarded as a likely Grammy nominee for best new artist. The 65th annual Grammy nominations will be announced Tuesday Nov. 15.

The Soul Train Awards Red Carpet Special pre-show will air at 7 p.m. ET/PT with hosts Tank, Letoya Luckett and Novi Brown (Tyler Perry’s Sistas).

As previously announced, funk band Morris Day & The Time will receive the Legend award. All-female group Xscape will receive the Lady of Soul honor. DJ and music producer D-Nice will take command of the turntables.

Connie Orlando, evp, specials, music programming & music strategy will oversee the annual show and executive produce for BET with Jamal Noisette, vp, specials & music programming. Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, will also serve as executive producer, along with Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon.