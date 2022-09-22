Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at 2022 SESAC Music Awards

Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year for the second year in a row at the 2022 SESAC Music Awards, held at The London in West Hollywood on Wednesday (Sept. 21). It was the first in-person iteration of the event in several years, due to the pandemic.

There was a tie for song of the year. Harlow received the award for the second year in a row, this time for “Industry Baby.” The hip-hop smash tied with “Heat Waves,” co-written by Dave Bayley, and recorded by Glass Animals.

Sony Music Publishing, publisher of “Industry Baby,” was named publisher of the year.

“Industry Baby” and “Heat Waves” were both No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. “Industry Baby” received a Grammy nomination for best melodic rap performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Glass Animals was nominated for best new artist.

Bryan-Michael Cox was awarded the SESAC Icon Award, highlighting his achievements as both songwriter and producer. Cox has received the SESAC songwriter of the year award six times. Cox won a Grammy for co-writing Mary J. Blige’s “Be Without You,” which won the 2006 award as best R&B song. Over the course of his decades-long career, he has also worked with Usher, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber and Toni Braxton, among others.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating together in person honoring our talented pop, R&B, rap, and hip-hop affiliates,” Sam Kling, chief creative officer, SESAC Performing Rights, said in a statement. “Our songwriters and producers have created amazing, record-breaking music and we’re honored to represent their songs.”

The event was attended by top music industry executives, artists, songwriters, and publishers including Harlow, Cox, Robert Glasper, Kenyon Dixon, Alex Isley, and Dixson.

SESAC Performing Rights is the second oldest performing rights organization in the U.S. SESAC Music Group has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.

For event highlights, visit @SESAC on Instagram. A full list of winners will be available at www.sesac.com.