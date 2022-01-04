Nicholas Britell Is Top Nominee at 2022 Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

Nicholas Britell is the top nominee at the third annual SCL Awards, presented by the Society of Composers & Lyricists. Britell received three nominations — best score for a studio film for the Netflix film Don’t Look Up, best song from a musical or comedy for “Just Look Up” from that film, and best television score for HBO’s Succession.

Explore Explore Nicholas Britell See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Germaine Franco, Jonny Greenwood, Scott Mescudi (better known as Kid Cudi) and Diane Warren each received two nominations.

The awards are set to be presented on Feb. 1 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, with Emmy winner Darren Criss hosting — though the SCL announcement includes a cautionary note, “COVID permitting.”

Oscar-nominated composer Carter Burwell and Oscar-winning filmmakers Joel Coen and Ethan Coen are set to receive the spirit of collaboration award. That award to composers and filmmakers who have worked together harmoniously is the SCL Awards’ most distinctive honor. Burwell and the Coen Brothers have collaborated on 17 films including Raising Arizona, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, No Country for Old Men, Fargo, and The Tragedy of Macbeth, which was directed and adapted by Joel Coen.

The event is set to include musical performances from Grammy winner Judith Hill (20 Feet From Stardom) as well as Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the Grammy-nominated songwriters behind Bridgerton: The Unofficial Musical, which is nominated for best musical theater album. A musical tribute will accompany the spirit of collaboration award.

Seven awards will be presented for music in visual media (film, TV, streaming, interactive) in addition to the the David Raksin award for emerging talent. The latter award is named after the Oscar-nominated film scorer (Forever Amber, Separate Tables) who died in 2004.

The Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL) is the primary organization for professional film, television, video game, and musical theater composers and lyricists. The organization is focused on education and addressing the creative, technological, legal, newsworthy issues affecting the music for visual media community. For more information, visit the SCL’s website.

Here’s the complete list of SCL Awards nominations.

Studio film:

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up, Netflix

Hans Zimmer, Dune, Warner Bros.

Germaine Franco, Encanto, Walt Disney Pictures

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch, Searchlight Pictures

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog, Netflix

Independent film:

Kubilay Uner, American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally, Vertical Entertainment

Daniel Hart, The Green Knight, A24

Rachel Portman, Julia, Storyville Films/CNN

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers, Sony Pictures Classics

Jonny Greenwood, Spencer, Neon/Topic Studios

Song musical/comedy:

Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson, “Just Look Up,” Don’t Look Up, Netflix

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Respect, MGM/United Artists

Amie Doherty, “Fearless,” Spirit Untamed, Dreamworks Animation

Kris Bowers, Siedah Garrett, “Together All The Way,” Dear White People, Netflix

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Home All Summer,” In the Heights, Warner Bros.

Song drama/documentary:

Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, “No Time to Die,” No Time to Die, MGM/United Artists

Diane Warren, “Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days, Vertical Entertainment

Rufus Wainwright, “Secret Sister,” Rebel Hearts, Discovery+

Diane Warren, “(Never Gonna) Tame You,” The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses, Virgil Films

Shawn Carter, Scott Mescudi, Jeymes Samuel, “Guns Go Bang,” The Harder They Fall, Netflix

Television:

Natalie Holt, Loki, Disney+

Jung Jae-il, Squid Game, Netflix

Nicholas Britell, Succession, HBO

Christophe Beck, Wandavision, Disney

Cristabel Tapia de Veer, The White Lotus, Apple

Interactive:

Austin Wintory, Alien Fireteam Elite, Cold Iron

Hildur Guđnadóttir & Sam Slater, Battlefield 2042, Digital Illusions CE, Electronic Arts

Germaine Franco, Kung Fu Panda: Land of Awesomeness, Universal Beijing Resort & Dreamworks Animation

David Raksin Award:

Joy Ngaiw, Blush, Apple TV+

Anne-Kathrin Dern, The Claus Family, Netflix

Stephanie Economou, Jupiter’s Legacy, Netflix